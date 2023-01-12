Read full article on original website
The Issue Is: A conversation with State Comptroller Glenn Hegar about Texas' $33 billion surplus
HOUSTON - The state continues to figure out what to do with the gigantic $33 billion budget surplus. We sat down with the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Texas government, State Comptroller Glenn Hager to share his thoughts on the matter. Greg Groogan: "You are the CFO (Chief Financial...
Gov. Abbott and Lt. Gov. Patrick take the oath of office for the 3rd time
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick are set to take the oath of office at an inauguration ceremony scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. today. Last night, Gov. Abbott tweeted his view from the podium adding, "Looking forward to sharing my vision for the Texas of tomorrow with all of you."
Polka dot surprise: 'Rare' pattern of air pockets pop up in Utah school lot
Polka dots of air pockets pop up on icy Utah school lot. The Whittier Elementary School playground in Utah was peppered with unusual white polka dots on Wednesday. Chris Herrmann arrived at the school for work one chilly January morning when he came across the bizarre sight. Thousands of white...
Texas ranked 7th best state to drive in: WalletHub study
HOUSTON - The streets in Texas may be weird to some people, but it's still one of the best states to drive in, according to a recent study. Researchers at WalletHub compared all 50 states across several factors including average gas prices, rush-hour traffic congestion, and road quality. Its findings showed Texas as the 7th best state to drive in.
Severe weather outbreak turns deadly after violent storms tear through South
SELMA, Ala. - Severe storms that spawned tornadoes left behind trails of destruction across the South and were blamed for at least nine deaths on Thursday. Storm damage was reported in nine states, with Alabama appearing to be the hardest hit during the severe weather outbreak. The dangerous storms prompted...
North Texans give back to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
DALLAS - People celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in a variety of ways. Many use the day off to attend parades, and others use it to be of service to their community. A typically serene Mount Olive Cemetery in Lewisville was buzzing with action Monday morning. Hundreds of volunteers showed up to help clean up the historic Black cemetery.
