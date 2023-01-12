Read full article on original website
Related
Dateline's Keith Morrison Admits He Struggles With The Ethics Of Reporting On True Crime
NBC's "Dateline" is a staple of the network, having been on the air now for 31 seasons. Though it has long focused on true crime, "Dateline" in its earliest days was also a general news program. But today, it reigns as one of the kings of true crime, even in a market that has arguably become oversaturated. Between the many true crime podcasts and documentaries across most streaming services, "Dateline" has still managed to carve out a large space for itself.
Wayne Knight Claims Seinfeld 'Obliterated' His Film Career
Wayne Knight might be best known for playing Jerry's neighbor and nemesis, Newman, on "Seinfeld," but he's also a reputable character actor who worked for years as a private eye between stage and television performances. As he explained to Vice in 2015, "My dad had a big work ethic, and I didn't feel good about being on unemployment."
NCIS Fans Could Use A Hug After Jess And Jimmy's Emotional Exchange
"NCIS" has been on the air since 2003. That's a long time for any series, so for fans who have stuck with it over the years, the characters become more than just fictitious abstracts of the mind. They're like members of the family who you welcome into your home every week, so it's only natural to develop emotional attachments to them.
Why Ernie Malik In NCIS: Hawaii Looks So Familiar
CBS' "NCIS" has always been the comfort food of network television in more ways than one. It contains all your favorite elements of procedural drama and there is a lot of it. Who would have guessed that the backdoor pilot of "JAG" would go on to be such a long-running success? But a success it is, so much so that it has spawned a collection of spin-offs. And as the MCU has already discovered, "NCIS" has also explored the concept extended universes.
NCIS: Hawaii Fans Are Emotional Over Jane Declaring Kate Family
On a list of every main "NCIS: Hawai'i" character ranked, it's hardly controversial to argue that series lead Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) comes out on top. Tennant's strength not just as a Naval Criminal Investigative Service agent but as a mother of two kids makes her a plenty engaging character around whom the entire show is effectively built.
Tár Director Says Harvey Weinstein Almost Ruined His First Film, Until Tom Cruise Stepped In
Tom Cruise has played a hero in several films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission Impossible" movies, but he apparently has done some heroic things off camera as well. One of those good deeds was helping Todd Field, director of the hit 2022 feature "Tár," survive the wrath of one of Hollywood's most notorious monsters (via Variety) early in his directing career.
1923 Fans Tell Looper Who Their Favorite Character Is - Exclusive Survey
"This was one of the fundamental things I wanted to look at," Taylor Sheridan told The Atlantic about creating his wildly popular Paramount series "Yellowstone." "When you have a kingdom, and you are the king, is there such a thing as morality? Because anyone trying to take your kingdom and remove you as king is going to replace your morality for theirs." That interest in power — who benefits from it, who gets left behind, and at what moral cost — is the primary engine behind "Yellowstone," as well as the two prequel series that have blossomed out of it: "1883" and, as of this past December, "1923."
Boy Meets World Writer Exposes The Show's Horribly Toxic Environment
The "Pod Meets World" podcast, co-hosted by "Boy Meets World" stars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle, was launched in 2022 to recap the classic show and behind-the-scenes memories. However, the stories of these former child actors – and their guest stars on certain episodes – indicate the ABC sitcom often had an abusive and unprofessional environment (via Buzzfeed).
Road To Perdition Details Only Huge Fans Know About The Tom Hanks Hit
Sam Mendes' sophomore endeavor, "Road to Perdition," may have not garnered the incredible Oscar buzz of his directorial debut "American Beauty," but the 2002 pic still boasted a highly lauded, award-winning cast and crew. The pic, an elegiac gangster film, explored the complexity of the father-son bond and the lengths some fathers go to protect their sons.
Why You Rarely Hear From Jon Cryer Anymore
Even though Jon Cryer is not a massive star, he is certainly a Hollywood veteran with a few standout roles under his belt. After his noteworthy appearances in the popular TV shows "Two and a Half Men" and "Supergirl" along with the film that sparked his career, "Pretty in Pink," the talented actor has been the subject of a respectable amount of media coverage over the decades.
Who Plays Joy Aaronson On NCIS?
Out of the over 400 entries available, there is no denying "NCIS" has put out several top-rated episodes since it began its television tour of duty in 2003 and, against all the odds, manages to stay highly relevant with fans despite their being an abundance of content available. The CBS investigative procedural program continues to be one of the popular shows on television (via Deadline), and many people who still loyally watch the series may wonder who played Joy Aaronson in Season 20, Episode 11, "Bridges."
Whatever Happened To Gabriel From Supernatural?
Gabriel aka Loki aka The Trickster (Richard Speight Jr.) was among the many characters encountered by Dean and Sam Winchester (Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki) in their demon-and-monster-hunting adventures, but the lovable jokester was one of the more common guests in the world of "Supernatural." Speight appeared in 12 episodes of "Supernatural," his last appearance being in 2018 (per IMDb).
What The Shoe Represents In Nope, According To Jordan Peele
After back-to-back successes with "Get Out" and "Us," Jordan Peele returned in 2022 with his third feature film, "Nope." The movie proved to be a surprising examination of the filmmaking process itself and of the spectacles audiences indulge in. That theme is communicated in part through the character of Jupe (Steven Yeun), a former child star on a sitcom called "Gordy's Home." He's also one of the survivors of that show's cast, who were attacked by the chimpanzee Gordy during a taping.
Cary Elwes Admits He Was A Fanboy Stepping Foot On Set Of Stranger Things
In Season 3 of "Stranger Things," Cary Elwes plays the corrupt Mayor Larry Kline, a superficial politician who's more interested in putting on a good show for the voters than he is in helping his constituents. Elwes, like Winona Ryder and Sean Astin, was a huge star in the '80s, the decade the show takes place in, and he starred in one of the great comedies of that decade, "The Princess Bride." His presence in the season acts as yet another callback to the era of big hair and shoulder pads.
Catherine Keener's Seinfeld Appearance Was All Thanks To A Last-Minute Casting Change
Catherine Keener's not really what we'd consider a "television actor." Widely recognized for her roles in hits like 2017's "Get Out" and 2005's "The 40-Year Old Virgin," and Oscar-nominated turns in "Being John Malkovich" and "Capote," Keener is associated with thought-provoking, creatively ambitious and unique projects, and emotionally complex roles.
Nearly 90,000 Warrior Nun Fans Demand A Third Season From Netflix
Religion is a source of power for many different kinds of people. From holy rituals that provide solace and comfort, to celebrations for milestones like marriage, religion is definitely a significant component of many lives. Of course, there's also the rare occasion when one is inducted into a holy order and tasked with fighting extra-planar entities after an ancient artifact is inserted into one's back — but then again, esoteric actions can sometimes be a little hard to understand. Joking aside, "Warrior Nun" picks up with the miraculous resurrection of Ava Silva (Alba Baptista), and she is immediately tossed into a world that many don't even realize exists.
What House Of The Dragon's Rhaenyra Was Doing Between Episodes 7 And 8
Fans of HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon" will know that the series has some pretty substantial time skips throughout its first season. In fact, "The Crown" inspired how "House of the Dragon" handled its significant time jumps. There's a good reason for the constant shifting;...
Why Sam Waterston Thinks Law & Order Helped Make New York City The Setting Of Many Shows
The "Law & Order" franchise has been running since the original series debuted in 1990, placing it among the longest-running police procedurals and most sprawling crime drama franchises airing on network television. It has spawned multiple spin-offs, as well as a revival of the original series in 2022. The series is somewhat unique among police shows, in that it depicts both the police investigations and the courtroom drama aspects, which was something new when it first premiered.
John Viener Says The Family Guy Cast Isn't 'Big On Improv'
1999 will go down in history as the year that animator Seth MacFarlane finally got his big break in the television world. That year, his adult animated sitcom "Family Guy" hit the airwaves for the first time, welcoming viewers into the colorful and absurd town of Quahog, Rhode Island. While the series wound up canceled in 2002, it eventually returned from beyond the grave a few years later to become a true television powerhouse. As such, it's regarded as one of the most influential adult cartoons of all time.
Melissa Rauch On Upholding The Night Court Legacy And Her Time On The Big Bang Theory - Exclusive Interview
Melissa Rauch made a name for herself by starring in the hugely popular "The Big Bang Theory," in which she played Howard's love interest, Bernadette. It was a breakout role that lasted for 10 seasons, until the series ended in 2019. Now, in her first major endeavor since "The Big...
Looper
16K+
Followers
59K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0