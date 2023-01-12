ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Racine schools changing approach for teaching early literacy

RACINE, Wis. — Kristie Cushman is a literacy coach for students in kindergarten through second grade in the Racine Unified School District. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Racine Unified School District was looking at literacy data from students. They planned to shift to a new approach called the “science of...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin FoodShare reductions coming: 'This is no joke'

MILWAUKEE - During a time when groceries are getting more expensive, hundreds of thousands of Americans will soon have less money for food. Come March 1, the federal government is ending extra FoodShare benefits put in place in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

Lane Tech High School evacuated after mercury is found in restroom

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lane Tech High School reopened Friday after it was evacuated when mercury was found in a school restroom Thursday night.Lane Tech Principal Edwina Thompson wrote in a letter to parents and families that late Thursday, a "small quantity of mercury" was discovered in the bathroom of the school, located at 2501 W. Addison St. The area was immediately secured, and all evening activities were canceled, Thompson wrote.She also said the school worked with the CPS office of facilities, and a hazmat team to assess the situation.  Chicago Public Schools officials said the school reopened on Friday, although...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome abandoned on bus

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a bus driver accused of leaving a child unattended on her bus. The boy never made it to school and was eventually found near Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. His mother hopes for accountability, and it looks like she'll get it, with police referring criminal charges....
MILWAUKEE, WI
wybeaconnews.org

An Extra $391 For You

You probably have hundreds of dollars that you don’t even know about. Some of you received a food-benefit debit card in the mail last month and you shouldn’t throw it away. Students who are enrolled in Chicago Public Schools were supposed to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) cards with...
CHICAGO, IL
wiproud.com

Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?

Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Reason.com

Chicago Public Schools Will Call Child Services if You're Late To Pick Up Your Kids From School

A Chicago mom who was late to pick up her children from school a few times last year got a nasty surprise: a letter informing her she was under investigation by the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). While this may seem like an overreaction, parents can come under government scrutiny for minor mistakes—and it can be the result of draconian school policies.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest and killed on South Michigan Avenue in Chicago on Sunday. Police said the woman was on South Michigan near 62nd in Washington Park around 5:18 p.m. when she was shot in the chest and neck. She was hospitalized in critical condition...
CHICAGO, IL
WISN

Milwaukee house shot-up following argument

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. on North 38th Street just north of Hampton. The bullet shell casings appear to be from a rifle. At least nine holes can be seen in the front of the house, with some through the window. Detectives could be seen using trajectory rods at the house, tools which are used to determine which direction the shots came from. They're also only used when a bullet passes through at least two objects, suggesting the bullets likely went all the way through the interior walls.
MILWAUKEE, WI

