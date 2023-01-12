Read full article on original website
Police Asking for Help Locating Louisiana Man After Alleged False Report of a Shooting at a Mall
Police Asking for Help Locating Louisiana Man After Alleged False Report of a Shooting at a Mall. According to the Monroe Police Department, officers investigated an alleged fake allegation of a shooting at the Pecanland Mall on January 12, 2023. An arrest warrant for terrorizing has been issued for Curtis Lee Lewis as a result of the investigation.
Louisiana Law—If You Order a Pizza for Someone, You Have to Tell Them or It's a $500 Fine
Louisianans know our state is a little quirky. Here in the Bayou State, we do things a little differently sometimes.
Louisiana woman arrested in stabbing death of ex-girlfriend after changing story to police
A Louisiana woman who allegedly altered her story multiple times to police has been charged in the stabbing death of her ex-girlfriend after being found trying to put the corpse in her car.
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-12 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Tree
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-12 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Tree. Madisonville, Louisiana – A Louisiana man died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish after his vehicle went off the road and hit a tree. Louisiana State Police reported...
Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist
Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist. Shreveport, Louisiana – A Shreveport Police Sergeant was injured when a truck collided with a marked police vehicle while the officer was assisting a stranded motorist on the interstate. The driver was arrested on the spot for suspected impairment and later charged with first-degree vehicular negligent injury.
Louisiana hunter airlifted to hospital after falling from tree stand
A hunter was rescued over the weekend following a tree stand accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
postsouth.com
How can Louisiana improve early childhood education? A new toolkit explains
The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children and the Children’s Funding Project unveiled a new toolkit to help local organizations, businesses and community partners fund improvements to childhood education and care in their areas. The toolkit was released to help navigate funding options in a state that has deficiencies in...
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme. Former Louisiana State Senator and State Political Party Chair Sentenced to 22 Months in Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Defrauding Campaign Entity, Donors, and Political Party Organization. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Former Louisiana State...
ktalnews.com
Man begs to be killed before La. trooper fatally shoots him
Newly released body cam video of a confrontation between a driver and a Louisiana State Trooper on I-10 in Baton Rouge, shows the driver walking toward the trooper, begging to be killed. Man begs to be killed before La. trooper fatally shoots …. Newly released body cam video of a...
Package containing crystal meth, tobacco seized at St. Martin Parish 911 center
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) A package containing crystal meth, other contraband and some unauthorized items were seized at the St. Martin Parish public safety complex, according to Sheriff Becket Breaux. Breaux said deputies on patrol made the discovery earlier this week. An investigation revealed that Bridget Victoriano, 60 of Henderson and Joelee Myers, 29 of Cecilia allegedly left […]
Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants
Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Three 17-year-old males and one adult from Louisiana were arrested for armed robbery after allegedly pulling over multiple drivers and stealing personal belongings with the use of flashing headlights in December 2022.
khn.org
Bleeding and in Pain, a Pregnant Woman in Louisiana Couldn’t Get Answers
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter and thought that was just the right age to help with a younger sibling.
Argument between father and son turns deadly at Louisiana home
A father and son are dead in St. Charles Parish after deputies say an argument between the two turned fatal overnight.
theadvocate.com
Man shot and killed near Opelousas, St. Landry Sheriff’s Office says
A 38-year-old Opelousas man was killed in a Tuesday morning shooting in St. Landry Parish, the first homicide the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has handled this year, the department said. Deputies received an emergency call at 5:58 a.m. that gunshots were heard in the Linwood Subdivision in the...
Did You Know Louisiana Had A State Bug And Drink?
Who knew? Louisiana has a state insect and drink. Louisiana's state insect is so popular that 16 other states also made this insect their #1 bug. The Western or European Honey Bee was named the state bug of Louisiana because of its huge impact on the state economy. Bees are an important role in agriculture in Louisiana their pollination is important to the survival of animals and plant life.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Louisiana?
Gayle Benson is an American businesswoman and billionaire from Louisiana, who is the majority owner of the New Orleans Saints, an American football team in the National Football League, and the New Orleans Pelicans, a basketball team in the National Basketball Association.
Voted the Best All-You-Can-Eat Catfish in Louisiana
The respected website onlyinyourstate.com claims to have found the best-fried catfish all-you-can-eat catfish special in Louisiana.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Louisiana.
Louisiana pastor upset about homeless encampments near church
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Bishop Stanley Sinegal has been in the ministry for 25 years. He says within the last eight to ten years he has seen an increase in the number of homeless people and that as a result has had to take some extreme measures to protect his church property and the congregation. […]
Why Are Egg Prices So High in Louisiana?
You might struggle to find eggs in grocery stores across Louisiana and when you do find them, get ready to pay a premium. Egg prices are skyrocketing across the nation. One of the big problems is a bird flu outbreak. A dozen eggs will set you back more than $3.50 a dozen on average. That price is up 50% from a year ago and it looks like the prices could go even higher.
