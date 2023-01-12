Read full article on original website
hammerandrails.com
Purdue 64 – Michigan State 63: Tyson Misses at the Bell and Purdue Wins the Boxing Match
Flashback to February 26th of last season: #10 Purdue comes into the Breslin Center to take on an unranked Michigan State team. Tied at 65, MSU’s Tyson Walker was able to have Trevion Williams switched onto him and Walker took a deep 3 that rattled in with 1.1 seconds left, leading to the Spartan victory. Now flashforward to today as #3 Purdue comes into East Lansing against an unranked Spartan team and the game comes down to the wire. The Boilermakers and Spartans traded the lead 7 different times in the final 2:47 and Zach Edey made a layup to put Purdue up 64-63 with 2.2 seconds left. Michigan State would throw a deep pass that was deflected out of bounds by Brandon Newman, somehow only taking .4 seconds off the clock (we’ll talk about the refs later) and giving the ball to MSU in the front court. Coming off a screen it was Tyson Walker again in nearly the same spot as last year taking a three over Ethan Morton. Walker had scored MSU’s final 12 points, but he airballed this one, giving Purdue the win.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Basketball: Alone Atop the Big Ten
The Big Ten is a tough conference regardless of how many teams are ranked. I know right there are are just two ranked teams, us and Rutgers, but there is still a lot of good competition. You could see that yesterday when Purdue traveled to East Lansing to take on Michigan State. It was a tough matchup and a difficult environment especially for such a young team. It wasn’t always pretty but Purdue walked out of the Breslin Center with a victory and a 5-0 road record.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Basketball: Michigan State Preview
#3 Purdue (16-1, 5-1 Big 10) vs. Michigan State (12-5, 4-2 Big 10) Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team. F 10 Joey Hauser Sr 6'9" 220 Stevens Point, WI Marquette. F 3 Jaden Akins So 6'4" 190 Farmington, MI. G 2 Tyson Walker Sr 6'1" 180 Westbury,...
hammerandrails.com
Purdue at Michigan State - Open Thread
#3 Purdue (16-1, 5-1 Big 10) vs. Michigan State (12-5, 4-2 Big 10) New rankings came out just about an hour ago and Purdue still finds themself ranked #3 in the nation. They did lose a few points this week but that’s okay no movement in the poll itself. Now Purdue heads on the road to take on the Spartans. This isn’t the same terrifying Tom Izzo coached team that you saw in the late 2000s. That’s not to say that they are any less dangerous of a squad but there’s just something a bit different about Izzo teams of late.
hammerandrails.com
Matchup Rewind | Purdue vs. Nebraska
Purdue was able to defeat the Cornhuskers behind Fletcher Loyer’s scoring 27 points along with Zach Edey’s double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds. Walker and Tominaga were again problems for Purdue’s defense scoring 19 and 16 respectively but missing Juwan Gary and Sam Griesel was just too much for Nebraska to overcome.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Women's Tennis Preview 2023
Once upon a time, Coach Glitz oversaw one of the most successful programs on campus. She took charge in 2007, and while the first couple of seasons weren’t great, she linked together some strong recruiting classes, and the results began to turn Purdue’s way. Between 2012 and 2015, Purdue made four straight trips to the NCAA Tournament, and there was one NCAA win in that time period. That matched Purdue’s total NCAA Tournament and NCAA win totals for the remainder of their history. Ever since then, the success just hasn’t been there, despite multiple top-25 recruiting classes coming through West Lafayette. It is honestly frustrating, especially since Purdue has mostly been in the bottom half of the conference since 2015. There is still a good roster here, but can Coach Glitz lead this group to strong results?
hammerandrails.com
The “IT” Factor
Let’s take a stroll down memory lane all the way back to last March. Even though Purdue basketball stumbled down the stretch in the Big Ten race, there were still high hopes for that team. Many thought that Purdue, with an insanely athletic lottery pick and one of the best front courts in the nation, had one of the most legitimate shots at a final four in quite some time. Then Purdue runs to the Big Ten tournament championship falling short to the Murray twins led Iowa. Still, hopes were high that this team could do some damage in the tournament.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Defeats Northwestern 65-54 On The Road
Purdue stopped a 2 game losing streak and picked up their third conference win against Northwestern on the road. Abbey Ellis led all scorers with 24 while Jayla Smith chipped in 11 and Maddie Layden had 8 points and 7 boards. This was a much needed win for Purdue after...
hammerandrails.com
Purdue SM/Video Production team has been killing it this year.
Seems like Boilerball had really stepped up their content creation this year and have been putting out some awesome videos. Team run-through-a-wall on Any Given Sunday stuff:. https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cncicuqoe6d/?igshid=OGQ2MjdiOTE=. https://www.instagram.com/reel/CnF2WiSqcZ2/?igshid=OGQ2MjdiOTE=. https://www.instagram.com/reel/Clhpe7Kqnw5/?igshid=OGQ2MjdiOTE=
