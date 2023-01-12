Read full article on original website
Kristen
4d ago
You people have way too much time on your hands. It will Always be called Faneuil Hall no matter how many times you chain yourselves to the door!!
4
Celtics ☘️
3d ago
There are so many socioeconomic issues facing Boston's disenfranchised black community that need to be addressed. I don't see how this is a priority on the agenda.
3
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It
One of "America's Finest Indoor Dog Parks" is in Massachusetts!
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?
Question Everything: Why are names of former mayors still on Boston signs?
BOSTON -- Signage is all over the city of Boston, populating the landscape like a search for Dunkin' on Google Maps. All too often, the signs on parks, benches, and neighborhood entryways bear the name of former Mayors, and not the current one. The question is, how come? "We have had a lot to do, so putting my name everywhere has not been at the top of the list," laughs Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Changing the names on all of the signs in the city is a daunting task. Representatives in the Mayor's Office say there is no database coordinating...
NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
nbcboston.com
Mayor Wu Performs at Symphony Hall as Part of Boston Children Chorus' MLK Concert
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu took part in several events on Monday to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the city, including a special performance with the Boston Children's Chorus at Symphony Hall. Wu played the piano as she performed alongside the BCC for their annual MLK Concert, which started...
Protestors march from Boston to Cambridge, rally against police brutality
BOSTON — Mass Action Against Police Brutality organized a march protesting against police violence in Boston and Cambridge. The display came after the recent death of Sayed Faisal. Faisal was killed after Cambridge police received a 911 call that a man jumped out a window with a large knife.
WCVB
Can you guess the backstory of this Boston sandwich shop - and a historic Lincoln home?
NEEDHAM, Mass. — There is actually a real Earl of Sandwich behind the Earl of Sandwich restaurant. John Montague, the Eleventh Earl of Sandwich and his son, Orlando, approached Robert Earl, the restaurateur whose office is in Orlando, about the business venture. Earls, Orlandos –yes, the ingredients of this story can get a little confusing ... but the sandwiches are easy to understand — and eat.
NECN
PHOTOS: Truck ‘Storrowed' on Snowy Monday in Boston
A rental truck was "Storrowed" in Boston's Back Bay Monday morning, with images from the scene showing some damage to the vehicle's roof. No one appeared to be injured in the accident, which came with snow falling around Boston. The truck was "Storrowed" at the Fenway exit of Storrow Drive.
Woman shot near Andrew Square on Sunday night
Live Boston is reporting that a woman was shot in front of a liquor store on Dorchester Ave. on Sunday night. BPD and Boston EMS were on the scene. No further details are available. Photo via Live Boston.
WCVB
Boyfriend of Massachusetts woman Felicia McGuyer, who vanished 15 years ago, charged with murder
BOSTON — A man who was the live-in boyfriend of a Massachusetts mother who disappeared 15 years ago is now facing a murder charge in the woman's death. Felicia McGuyer was last seen on Oct. 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. She was 32 years old when she disappeared, leaving behind her 11-year-old son.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Boston Steakhouses
Where are The Must-Try Boston Steakhouses in Boston?. The high-end steakhouse Abe & Louie's is one of Boston's most popular restaurants. This high-end steakhouse is located on Boylston Street and is known for its signature steaks and sides. But it also offers a wide variety of other items. Its menu includes prime-aged Midwestern steaks, fresh seafood, and seasonal produce. Abe & Louie's also features an extensive wine list. Abe & Louie's in Boston is one of the city's oldest and most celebrated steakhouses. Initially opened in 1965, it's a local staple that's been around for decades. Now owned by Tavistock Restaurant Collection, it's part of the group's portfolio of concepts.
ABC6.com
‘What my kids witnessed is not ok’: Taunton relives white supremacist protest
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — During a ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ this Saturday, parents, children, and local leaders were shaken by two dozen protesters outside from a well-known white supremacist group. Protesters from the group NSC-131– believed to have recently distributed racist recruitment flyers across Southern New England–...
People awed, honored by 'The Embrace' as MLK tribute sculpture unveiled in Boston
BOSTON — It was a moment of profound joy for many of the people attending the unveiling Friday of "The Embrace," the city’s sculpture and tribute to Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and his wife, Coretta Scott King, located in the newly dedicated 1965 Freedom Plaza on Boston Common. Nadine Jones, the daughter...
Ana Walshe was making plans for future, buying more property before disappearance: source
Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., real estate executive Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 and has been missing ever since.
MLK Jr statue in Boston receives mixed reviews
A bronze sculpture honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King that depicts the famous hug between the couple, was unveiled in Boston Friday, but is receiving mixed reviews.
WCVB
Teens, ages 13 and 17, arrested in connection with stabbing near Boston Common
BOSTON — Two teenagers were arrested, and a knife was recovered following a stabbing Sunday night near Boston Common, police said. The incident was reported at the area along Tremont Street at approximately 7:40 p.m., police said. Arriving officers found a victim who told them that suspects had run from the area on foot towards Temple Place.
whdh.com
Boston police investigating shooting on Dorchester Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting on Dorchester Avenue in Boston on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 629 Dorchester Ave. around 5:15 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story;...
WCVB
Arrest made in disappearance of Massachusetts mother 15 years after she vanished
BOSTON — More than 15 years after a Massachusetts mother was reported missing, a man was arrested in connection with her death, police said. Felicia McGuyer was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. She was 32 years old when she disappeared, leaving behind her 10-year-old son.
WCVB
Water again seen spraying from Jamaica Plain street, following weekend flood
BOSTON — More water was seen spraying Monday morning from the scene of a weekend water main break that caused flooding in a Boston neighborhood. The 36-inch water main originally broke around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, sending water rushing down Heath Street and into nearby Minton, Waldon and Round Hill streets, causing some of the streets to buckle. The water was shut off before 10 a.m. Saturday, according to Boston fire officials.
registerforum.org
What We Can Learn from the MBTA’s New Bus Network
In late November, the board of directors for the Massachusetts Bay Transport Authority (MBTA) unanimously approved a plan to revamp and refurbish their bus network to meet the needs of the Boston metro area. This plan was initially unveiled in May of 2021 but has only just recently gained serious traction. The plan is intended to be rolled out in phases, and eventually completed by 2028.
Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
whdh.com
Man arrested after smashing taxi window, ticket machines with a brick at Ashmont MBTA station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man was arrested Monday night after smashing a taxi window and several machines with a brick at the Ashmont MBTA station, according to Transit Police. Police say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. The man allegedly smashes a taxi window, AFC ticket machines, and an...
