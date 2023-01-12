Museum of the Great Lakes offers free admission

The National Museum of the Great Lakes will offer free admission this weekend, from Saturday through Monday, in recognition of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

“We will be celebrating the re-opening after our annual cleaning shutdown as well as welcoming a new year with an extended weekend of free admission,” said Ellen Kennedy, the museum’s education and visitor experience director.

Museum admission is free for members. For non-members, it ranges from $8 to $11.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Monday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The museum is at 1701 Front St. in Toledo.