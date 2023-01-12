ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbury, NE

fairburyjeffs.org

Senior Spotlight – Makena Schramm

Each week, Fairbury Public Schools wants to dedicate some time to celebrate seniors. These will be shared as they are submitted by the graduating class. Our seventeenth Senior Spotlight is Makena Schramm. Congratulations Makena!
News Channel Nebraska

Correctional employee arrested in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said 57-year-old Kelly Surrounded reportedly gave a state-issued phone to an inmate. He was arrested on Wednesday by NSP. Officials said Surrounded was a...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska Prison Employee Arrested

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an employee faces criminal charges. Corrections says the Nebraska State Patrol arrested 57-year old Kelly Surrounded at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. The department says Surrounded is accused of providing use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person, violating state statute. Surrounded...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Tuesday Forecast: The calm before the winter storm...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you have errands to run or groceries to get, Tuesday is the day to get it done as the weather will head in the wrong direction as we head into the day on Wednesday with snow, ice, and wind leading to a day where travel will be difficult, and your time will be better spent staying indoors than trying to venture outside.
NEBRASKA STATE
WIBW

5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
TOPEKA, KS
klkntv.com

Four injured in two-vehicle crash in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several people were injured Monday in a two-vehicle crash in downtown Lincoln. The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Ninth and K Streets. Four people were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to a Lincoln Police...
LINCOLN, NE
backroadsnews.com

Sale Barn Cafe opens, menu will come straight from local farm

Chuck and Teresa Penning’s new effort grew out of post-retirement farmers market stand. Washington’s Sale Barn Café has life again. Chuck and Teresa Penning are now serving breakfast and lunch at the building. Hours are 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Their first day of business was last Wednesday. The Pennings are waiting for some kitchen equipment to arrive to officially open the cafe, and then they will need to get licensed, so for now, Chuck Penning is cooking…
WASHINGTON, KS
klin.com

Delivery Driver Threatened, Mooned In Lincoln Parking Lot

A delivery driver called Lincoln Police around 4:30 Thursday morning after he told officers he was confronted by a man in the parking of the Burger King near 11th and Cornhusker Highway. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the victim told officers a man approached him and threatened to burn him with...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man, Pierce woman arrested in Stanton County on felony drug charges

STANTON, Neb. -- Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after stopping the car for expired plates. According to officials, when the vehicle was stopped just north of Stanton, the driver, 35-year-old Patrick Prince of Lincoln, was found to have two felony arrest warrants. Authorities said...
STANTON COUNTY, NE

