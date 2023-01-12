Read full article on original website
Nostalgic local candy shop opens in OhioKristen WaltersChardon, OH
Looking for Indian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
The Best TV Shows Set in ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Cleveland, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years.
National Mentorship Month: 2 Cleveland moms launch groups to empower Black youth
CLEVELAND — January is National Mentorship Month. There are many ways to honor our youth, but two local moms are stepping up in a big way to help Black youth in Northeast Ohio. Jowan Smith saw the need for strong male figures in young men's lives. She took a...
Solstice Roasters to Open Cafe in Former Peterson Nut Space This Week
The project has been more than two years in the making
Win Tickets to the Legendz of the Streetz: Reloaded Tour!
Legendary hip-hop acts are coming to Cleveland and we want to send someone for free!. Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, T.I., Trina and more are all coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, March 3!. For your chance to go for free, this weekend only, text 93TICKETS to 23845!. “LEGENDZ...
10 fun winter activities to try in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — It's hard to believe, but we are in mid-January, people! This is the time of year when Clevelanders (well, some of us) start embracing the cold and look for fun things to do around town. If you fall into that category, great news: We have compiled a...
Soap Box Derby CEO announces resignation: Search begins for successor
AKRON, Ohio — A search is now underway to find the next CEO of the International Soap Box Derby as the organization in Akron revealed Monday that its current leader – Mark Gerberich – will resign from his post effective Feb. 24. “The board of directors of...
WKYC
Shop local: Slow Union brings vintage looks to Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — You know the saying, “ Take what’s old and make it new again.” And at Slow Union in the Detroit Shoreway neighborhood, that’s the business model. In November of 2022, just in time for the holidays, Olivia Delyamu, Jill Pigman and Rochelle Beres joined forces and opened the vintage collective.
Lake County Captains announce new ownership group
EASTLAKE, Ohio — With the start of Spring Training approaching, the Cleveland Guardians' High-A affiliate has announced a change in ownership. At a press conference on Tuesday, the Lake County Captains announced that an ownership group led by Alan Miller and former NFL punter Jon Ryan have purchased the majority stake in the club from the Carfagna family. Peter Carfagna Rita Murphy-Carfagna had owned the Captains since they first moved to Lake County in 2003.
Innerbelt project in Akron: City launches survey to explore new ideas for abandoned roadway
AKRON, Ohio — “There’s a road that leads to nowhere in Akron.”. That’s the message at the opening of a new video shared by the city of Akron in reference to the abandoned Innerbelt roadway. “In 1970, construction of the Innerbelt began, erasing a vibrant neighborhood...
Gray House Pizza Now Open in Lakewood
“Other places claim to do Detroit-style, but they aren’t doing it the proper way," says Joe Schlott.
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for soul food, you should consider visiting this local restaurant. To start, patrons recommend the soul rolls (egg rolls filled with chicken, greens, black beans, and roasted corn and served with spicy remoulade sauce on the side), fried green tomatoes, or catfish fingers, which are coated with corn flour before being deep-fried. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the crispy honey glazed fried chicken or catfish, which you can get either deep-fried or blackened. As for sides, check out the baked candied yams, house potatoes (which are sliced and baked in a tasty cream sauce), or collard greens, which have a bit of a kick.
WKYC
Taste of Home: Cleveland restaurant serving Lebanese staples for 30+ years on West 25th Street
CLEVELAND — On Ohio City’s West 25th street, Nate’s Deli and Restaurant has been serving up Lebanese favorites and deli sandwiches and salads for over three decades, bringing one family’s cherished recipes to Northeast Ohio. For owner Ghassan Maalouf, the restaurant is more than just a...
Scandal exposes toxic cultures at some Cleveland law firms
The intemperate text message from Jon Dileno, who until last Tuesday was a senior attorney at Cleveland law firm Zashin & Rich, has sent shockwaves through the local legal community. Catch up fast: Dileno lashed out at a female colleague when she resigned and joined another firm shortly after her...
Cleveland illegal dumping hitting hard on city's East Side in early 2023
Charles James is fed up with the chronic illegal dumping that he said is plaguing his East 75th Street Cleveland neighborhood, and he's using the city and fellow residents to take action.
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
signalcleveland.org
Weekly Chatter: Another call for a MetroHealth investigation, casino tax revenue and campaign hype
We first reported last week that Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber had launched an investigation into former MetroHealth System CEO Dr. Akram Boutros’ bonuses after seeing media reports about the controversy. But Cuyahoga County Council also called on Faber to scrutinize the public hospital. In a Dec. 14...
Close friend of Brooklyn Centre shooting victim in 'disbelief'
A longtime friend of one of the four victims, Angelic Gonzalez, said she is still in disbelief after Friday night's shooting in Brookelyn Centre.
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Cat Show at I-X Center Is a Feline-Lovers Paradise
Sun 1/22 @ 9AM-4PM Attention, cat lovers! Paradise on earth is coming to the I-X Center: the two-day Cleveland FUN Cat Show, hosted by the Cleveland Persian Society. There will be all sorts of purebreds — nearly three dozen types — competing for ribbons in four judging rings, with judging going on all day post days. But these days, cat shows offer more than just elegant, high-maintenance Persians: they’re a celebration of cats of all kinds.
'You say next time will be different, we will see' | One year later, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb reflects on MLK Day severe snow storm
CLEVELAND — The weather Northeast Ohio experienced on this year's Martin Luther King Jr. Day wasn't anything too out of the ordinary. Warmer than usual to be sure, but nothing like the winter storm that slammed the region last year. It was a snow storm nobody was ready for....
WKYC
Through a photographer's lens: Leon Bibb recalls assignment to cover Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
CLEVELAND — Moving pictures are parts of history, taking the viewer to a different time. In a way placing us there at the scene were the images were captured. It can also be the case with a single photograph, a frozen moment in time. On this Martin Luther King...
WKYC
