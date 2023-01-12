ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

10 fun winter activities to try in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — It's hard to believe, but we are in mid-January, people! This is the time of year when Clevelanders (well, some of us) start embracing the cold and look for fun things to do around town. If you fall into that category, great news: We have compiled a...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Shop local: Slow Union brings vintage looks to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — You know the saying, “ Take what’s old and make it new again.” And at Slow Union in the Detroit Shoreway neighborhood, that’s the business model. In November of 2022, just in time for the holidays, Olivia Delyamu, Jill Pigman and Rochelle Beres joined forces and opened the vintage collective.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Lake County Captains announce new ownership group

EASTLAKE, Ohio — With the start of Spring Training approaching, the Cleveland Guardians' High-A affiliate has announced a change in ownership. At a press conference on Tuesday, the Lake County Captains announced that an ownership group led by Alan Miller and former NFL punter Jon Ryan have purchased the majority stake in the club from the Carfagna family. Peter Carfagna Rita Murphy-Carfagna had owned the Captains since they first moved to Lake County in 2003.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for soul food, you should consider visiting this local restaurant. To start, patrons recommend the soul rolls (egg rolls filled with chicken, greens, black beans, and roasted corn and served with spicy remoulade sauce on the side), fried green tomatoes, or catfish fingers, which are coated with corn flour before being deep-fried. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the crispy honey glazed fried chicken or catfish, which you can get either deep-fried or blackened. As for sides, check out the baked candied yams, house potatoes (which are sliced and baked in a tasty cream sauce), or collard greens, which have a bit of a kick.
CLEVELAND, OH
Axios

Scandal exposes toxic cultures at some Cleveland law firms

The intemperate text message from Jon Dileno, who until last Tuesday was a senior attorney at Cleveland law firm Zashin & Rich, has sent shockwaves through the local legal community. Catch up fast: Dileno lashed out at a female colleague when she resigned and joined another firm shortly after her...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
OHIO STATE
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Cat Show at I-X Center Is a Feline-Lovers Paradise

Sun 1/22 @ 9AM-4PM Attention, cat lovers! Paradise on earth is coming to the I-X Center: the two-day Cleveland FUN Cat Show, hosted by the Cleveland Persian Society. There will be all sorts of purebreds — nearly three dozen types — competing for ribbons in four judging rings, with judging going on all day post days. But these days, cat shows offer more than just elegant, high-maintenance Persians: they’re a celebration of cats of all kinds.
CLEVELAND, OH
