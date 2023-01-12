ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Teen dead following crash in West Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say they are investigating a crash that left a 17-year-old dead on the morning of Jan. 16. According to a statement released in the hours after the incident, officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision in the area of 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road. When crews arrived, they found the victim unresponsive inside a gray passenger car.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man dead following shooting at Phoenix drive-thru lane

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in North Central phoenix. According to reports, the shooting happened on the morning of Jan. 15, in the area of Dunlap and Central. The shooting reportedly happened at the drive-thru lane of a restaurant. At the scene, officers found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was treated on the scene, but did not survive.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Teenager in hospital after shooting near 75th Ave and Deer Valley Rd

A teenager was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Peoria, Monday afternoon. Peoria police say the teen is expected to survive, only suffering non-life-threatening injuries. It happened near 75th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Police spent hours in the neighborhood Monday after learning a teenager came home and...
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man admits to shooting his wife in Buckeye, police say

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A man who allegedly walked into a Buckeye police station Tuesday morning saying he shot his wife has been arrested. According to police, the shooting happened on Jan. 17 near Verrado Way and Yuma Road. The suspect, identified as a man in his 50s, reportedly walked into...
BUCKEYE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of shooting at driver on I-17 in Phoenix

An apparent road-rage shooting is under investigation after the Arizona Department of Public Safety says 34-year-old Kyle Hart fired several rounds into a car along Interstate 17 near the Loop 101 on Jan. 15. No one was hurt. Hart was arrested and booked into jail.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Teen dead after being shot in west Phoenix, suspect arrested

PHOENIX — A teenager has died after being shot in west Phoenix, officials with the Phoenix Police Department reported. At this time, the age and identity of the teen haven't been released. At around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, police received reports of a shooting near a convenience store at...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pregnant woman, teens hurt in Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting in a Phoenix neighborhood that left four people injured, including a pregnant woman and two teenagers. Phoenix Police say officers responded to reports of shots fired just before 11 p.m. on Jan. 15 at a townhome near 48th Street and Broadway Road. "The...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman trapped inside car after Phoenix crash found dead, police say

PHOENIX - A 27-year-old woman died while trapped inside a car in Phoenix early Saturday morning, the police department said. At around 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crash at 47th Avenue and Indian School Road. That's where they found 2 cars that had crashed and one of them had Irene Lujan inside, trapped.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two arrested after hit-and-run crash in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been arrested after a hit-and-run crash that happened early Saturday morning in south Phoenix. Phoenix police officers saw a car speeding near 16th Street and Broadway Road around 2 a.m. When they tried to stop the vehicle, officers watched as the car hit a person trying to cross the street in the area. The car sped away from the scene, leading officers on a pursuit.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Suspect on the loose after man, woman shot in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man and woman were rushed to the hospital Friday night after being shot in west Phoenix, authorities said. Phoenix police said when officers arrived on scene near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road, they found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the female victim...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy