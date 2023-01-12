Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Teen dead following crash in West Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say they are investigating a crash that left a 17-year-old dead on the morning of Jan. 16. According to a statement released in the hours after the incident, officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision in the area of 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road. When crews arrived, they found the victim unresponsive inside a gray passenger car.
KOLD-TV
Teen dead, another in jail following shooting outside west Phoenix convenience store
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenage boy who was shot outside a west Phoenix convenience store on Saturday night has died. Phoenix police have since arrested Julian Francisco Soto, 18, who was booked on various charges, including murder and aggravated assault. The shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road...
fox10phoenix.com
Man dead following shooting at Phoenix drive-thru lane
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in North Central phoenix. According to reports, the shooting happened on the morning of Jan. 15, in the area of Dunlap and Central. The shooting reportedly happened at the drive-thru lane of a restaurant. At the scene, officers found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was treated on the scene, but did not survive.
ABC 15 News
Teenager in hospital after shooting near 75th Ave and Deer Valley Rd
A teenager was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Peoria, Monday afternoon. Peoria police say the teen is expected to survive, only suffering non-life-threatening injuries. It happened near 75th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Police spent hours in the neighborhood Monday after learning a teenager came home and...
fox10phoenix.com
Man admits to shooting his wife in Buckeye, police say
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A man who allegedly walked into a Buckeye police station Tuesday morning saying he shot his wife has been arrested. According to police, the shooting happened on Jan. 17 near Verrado Way and Yuma Road. The suspect, identified as a man in his 50s, reportedly walked into...
fox10phoenix.com
Man accused of shooting at driver on I-17 in Phoenix
An apparent road-rage shooting is under investigation after the Arizona Department of Public Safety says 34-year-old Kyle Hart fired several rounds into a car along Interstate 17 near the Loop 101 on Jan. 15. No one was hurt. Hart was arrested and booked into jail.
12news.com
Teen dead after being shot in west Phoenix, suspect arrested
PHOENIX — A teenager has died after being shot in west Phoenix, officials with the Phoenix Police Department reported. At this time, the age and identity of the teen haven't been released. At around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, police received reports of a shooting near a convenience store at...
Man dead after shooting near Central and Dunlap avenues
Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead near Central and Dunlap avenues.
4 women, including 2 teens, injured in south Phoenix townhome shooting
PHOENIX — Four women, including two teenagers, were shot Sunday night inside a townhome in south Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to the incident around 11 p.m. near 48th Street and Broadway Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. When police arrived they found four women...
Teen dead after shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road
A teenager has died after a reported shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road in west Phoenix early Sunday morning.
fox10phoenix.com
Pregnant woman, teens hurt in Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting in a Phoenix neighborhood that left four people injured, including a pregnant woman and two teenagers. Phoenix Police say officers responded to reports of shots fired just before 11 p.m. on Jan. 15 at a townhome near 48th Street and Broadway Road. "The...
Man dead after shooting at Sunnyslope fast food restaurant drive-thru, police say
PHOENIX — One man is dead after a shooting at a fast food restaurant in Sunnyslope early Sunday morning. The suspect in the shooting remains at large, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said the shooting happened after a fight between two people in the drive-thru line of...
Mother of another victim of I-10 fiery crash speaks out
His family tells ABC15 that he and three other co-workers got into a car and were heading along I-10 near Chandler Blvd., to their first job of the day, when tragedy struck.
fox10phoenix.com
Attempted traffic stop along Loop 202 ends with rollover crash, DPS officials say
TEMPE, Ariz. - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say a traffic stop along Loop 202 in the East Valley ended with a crash. According to a statement by DPS, the incident happened near the Scottsdale Road exit of the Red Mountain Freeway, as a trooper was trying to stop a vehicle.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman trapped inside car after Phoenix crash found dead, police say
PHOENIX - A 27-year-old woman died while trapped inside a car in Phoenix early Saturday morning, the police department said. At around 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crash at 47th Avenue and Indian School Road. That's where they found 2 cars that had crashed and one of them had Irene Lujan inside, trapped.
fox10phoenix.com
Police searching for driver who hit and killed a person in Phoenix
A man was found dead in the street near 32nd Avenue and Glendale just before 4 a.m. on Saturday. The man had reportedly been trying to cross Glendale Avenue when he was hit by an SUV heading westbound.
AZFamily
Two arrested after hit-and-run crash in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been arrested after a hit-and-run crash that happened early Saturday morning in south Phoenix. Phoenix police officers saw a car speeding near 16th Street and Broadway Road around 2 a.m. When they tried to stop the vehicle, officers watched as the car hit a person trying to cross the street in the area. The car sped away from the scene, leading officers on a pursuit.
Silver Alert issued for 20-year-old woman last seen in Chandler
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Monday for 20-year-old Felicity Garcia from Chandler. Garcia was last seen by her mother near Dobson Road and Galveston Street Saturday around 3 p.m., authorities said. She left home on foot while wearing a Michael Myers t-shirt and black pants. She possibly...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix homeowner seriously hurt in confrontation over stolen grass, suspect wanted
PHOENIX - A suspect is wanted for aggravated assault after a confrontation over stolen fake grass ended with a Phoenix homeowner getting seriously hurt. On Oct. 24, police say a man was caught stealing a large roll of artificial turf from a home near 23rd Avenue and Southern. The homeowner...
Suspect on the loose after man, woman shot in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man and woman were rushed to the hospital Friday night after being shot in west Phoenix, authorities said. Phoenix police said when officers arrived on scene near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road, they found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the female victim...
