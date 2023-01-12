It was another seasonably cold Sunday in and around the five boroughs as temperatures made their way into the low 40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 41 degrees, which is 2 degrees above normal. With that temperature, we have now seen above-normal highs on thirteen of the fifteen days this month. In addition, the sunshine returned after numerous days of cloud cover, and conditions remained on the blustery side with gusts topping 30 mph in many locations.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO