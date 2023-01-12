The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy received Narcan after possibly being exposed to Fentanyl while taking a man into custody. The sheriff’s office says Friday night, it received a 911 call about a possible drug overdose at a home in the 100 block of Lee County Road 399 in Smiths Station. Deputies say they found 29-year-old Michael Shane Bodine Green, who said he was fine. But investigators say he had a an attempted murder warrant against him from Russell County.

LEE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO