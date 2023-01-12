Read full article on original website
Related
alabamanews.net
NWS: Autauga County Tornado on the Ground for 76 Miles, Nearly to Georgia
National Weather Service survey teams say the tornado that began in Autauga County last Thursday was on the ground for 76 miles. That’s just one of the findings of this powerful and long-track tornado, which had a constant damage track from Autauga County through Elmore, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties before lifting in Chambers County.
alabamanews.net
NWS: Dallas County Tornado on the Ground for 22 Miles
National Weather Service survey teams are releasing more details about the tornado that hit Dallas County last Thursday. The tornado is rated as an EF-2 storm with peak winds estimated at 130mph. It was on the ground for about 22 miles, with a peak width of 800 yards, which is nearly a half-mile.
WSFA
Autauga County woman remembers her brother killed in tornado
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - All that is left of Stephanie Brown’s home in Autauga County is her front porch. Her mobile home was destroyed in last week’s twister. She was out of the house and running errands when the storm struck. “And the next news I got...
FEMA official to visit Alabama on Tuesday to survey tornado damage
Federal Emergency Management Agency Deputy Administrator Erik A. Hooks will visit Alabama on Tuesday to meet with state and local officials about ongoing response and recovery efforts following the deadly tornadoes that swept across the state last week. While here, Hooks will also travel to Autauga and Dallas counties to...
WSFA
Some Autauga County schools will be closed Tuesday
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - As Autauga County continues to cleanup after a massive EF-3 tornado, some schools will be closed Tuesday. The Autauga County School System said Billingsley School, Pine Level Elementary School, Marbury Middle School and Marbury High School will reopen Wednesday. Officials said faculty and staff at those schools should report to their respective schools at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
WSFA
FEMA offers help to Autauga, Dallas counties’ tornado victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA is offering help to Autauga and Dallas county homeowners and renters who were affected by the Jan. 12 severe weather, including by wind and tornado damage. FEMA released the following information for survivors:. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance...
alabamanews.net
As Tornado Hit Autauga County, Survivors Hid in Tubs, Shipping Container
An engine mechanic in Autauga County took refuge in a shipping container as Thursday’s tornado destroyed his shop and killed two of his neighbors. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors are emerging as residents comb through the damage from the storm that killed seven people in Autauga County.
wbrc.com
Alexander City cleans up the banks of Lake Martin following Thursday’s tornado
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Several homes along the banks of Lake Martin in Alexander City are left with severe damage following Thursday’s severe weather. The roar of chainsaws could be heard for miles as they pick up the pieces of what the tornado left behind. Paige Patterson lives...
WSFA
Selma High School holds shelter for victims of EF 2 tornado
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma High School is no longer just a schoolhouse. After last week’s devastating storms, the school has become a community center and shelter. People in need can find food, clothes, supplies, and a place to stay for those who lost their homes. “We have volunteers...
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.
( CNN ) - The sheriff's office in Autauga County, Alabama, said last week that a violent tornado killed seven individuals, including four members of the same family. The Autauga County Sheriff's Office claimed in a press statement on Saturday that the four fatalities were all related and all resided in separate residences on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, which is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Montgomery.
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
elmoreautauganews.com
Arrow Disposal Statement on Residential Customers Affected by Recent Storms
Arrow Disposal Service, Inc. shared information for their customers affected by the recent storms in Elmore and Autauga Counties. “Attention Autauga & Elmore County residents who were affected by the recent tornados in central Alabama. If you are an active Arrow Disposal customer and your garbage can was destroyed or is missing due to the storm, please contact our customer service center to request a replacement container. You may reach us by calling toll free, 1-866-440-3983, Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm. Thank you!”
Autauga County tornado victims grieved by loved ones: ‘My heart is heavy’
After a tornado on Thursday ravaged Old Kingston in Autauga County, a small community of mostly mobile homes (about 20 minutes from Prattville), friends and family are grieving the losses of loved ones in the aftermath. David “Cowboy” Taylor lost his wife Sue Taylor, age 61, their Old Kingston home...
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
WSFA
Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A devastating tornado hit Autauga County on Thursday, claiming the lives of seven people. The names of the victims were released Saturday by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in one of the hardest hit communities of Autauga County called Old Kingston. Robert...
WSFA
Man’s death in Elmore County prompts investigation
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man’s death in Elmore County has prompted an investigation. According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday night, a 50-year-old man, who is not being identified, got into an altercation with at least one person outside a local business. During the altercation, the man was hit in the head and went into cardiac arrest.
alabamanews.net
Classes in Selma City Schools to Be Remote This Week as Tornado Recovery Continues
Students in Selma City Schools will take classes remotely this week due to the devastating tornado that hit the city last Thursday. Schools were closed last Friday and were closed today for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. It had been hoped they would reopen on Tuesday. The school...
alabamanews.net
RAW VIDEO: See Tornado in Selma, Autauga County
WAKA 8 has raw video of the tornado as it approached and moved through Selma, then later as it passed through Autauga County. The first two views are from Selma, including from the Selma Walmart Supercenter. The final view is from Poseys Crossroads in Autauga County. Stay with WAKA 8...
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: AL: SEVERE WX: TORNADO CAUGHT ON CAM NEAR FARM
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: AL: SEVERE WX: TORNADO SPOTTED NORTH OF PRATTVILLE
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0