Autauga County, AL

alabamanews.net

NWS: Autauga County Tornado on the Ground for 76 Miles, Nearly to Georgia

National Weather Service survey teams say the tornado that began in Autauga County last Thursday was on the ground for 76 miles. That’s just one of the findings of this powerful and long-track tornado, which had a constant damage track from Autauga County through Elmore, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties before lifting in Chambers County.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

NWS: Dallas County Tornado on the Ground for 22 Miles

National Weather Service survey teams are releasing more details about the tornado that hit Dallas County last Thursday. The tornado is rated as an EF-2 storm with peak winds estimated at 130mph. It was on the ground for about 22 miles, with a peak width of 800 yards, which is nearly a half-mile.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
AL.com

FEMA official to visit Alabama on Tuesday to survey tornado damage

Federal Emergency Management Agency Deputy Administrator Erik A. Hooks will visit Alabama on Tuesday to meet with state and local officials about ongoing response and recovery efforts following the deadly tornadoes that swept across the state last week. While here, Hooks will also travel to Autauga and Dallas counties to...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Some Autauga County schools will be closed Tuesday

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - As Autauga County continues to cleanup after a massive EF-3 tornado, some schools will be closed Tuesday. The Autauga County School System said Billingsley School, Pine Level Elementary School, Marbury Middle School and Marbury High School will reopen Wednesday. Officials said faculty and staff at those schools should report to their respective schools at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

FEMA offers help to Autauga, Dallas counties’ tornado victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA is offering help to Autauga and Dallas county homeowners and renters who were affected by the Jan. 12 severe weather, including by wind and tornado damage. FEMA released the following information for survivors:. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Selma High School holds shelter for victims of EF 2 tornado

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma High School is no longer just a schoolhouse. After last week’s devastating storms, the school has become a community center and shelter. People in need can find food, clothes, supplies, and a place to stay for those who lost their homes. “We have volunteers...
SELMA, AL
Sherif Saad

Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.

( CNN ) - The sheriff's office in Autauga County, Alabama, said last week that a violent tornado killed seven individuals, including four members of the same family. The Autauga County Sheriff's Office claimed in a press statement on Saturday that the four fatalities were all related and all resided in separate residences on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, which is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Montgomery.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Arrow Disposal Statement on Residential Customers Affected by Recent Storms

Arrow Disposal Service, Inc. shared information for their customers affected by the recent storms in Elmore and Autauga Counties. “Attention Autauga & Elmore County residents who were affected by the recent tornados in central Alabama. If you are an active Arrow Disposal customer and your garbage can was destroyed or is missing due to the storm, please contact our customer service center to request a replacement container. You may reach us by calling toll free, 1-866-440-3983, Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm. Thank you!”
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
102.5 The Bone

7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A devastating tornado hit Autauga County on Thursday, claiming the lives of seven people. The names of the victims were released Saturday by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in one of the hardest hit communities of Autauga County called Old Kingston. Robert...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man’s death in Elmore County prompts investigation

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man’s death in Elmore County has prompted an investigation. According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday night, a 50-year-old man, who is not being identified, got into an altercation with at least one person outside a local business. During the altercation, the man was hit in the head and went into cardiac arrest.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

RAW VIDEO: See Tornado in Selma, Autauga County

WAKA 8 has raw video of the tornado as it approached and moved through Selma, then later as it passed through Autauga County. The first two views are from Selma, including from the Selma Walmart Supercenter. The final view is from Poseys Crossroads in Autauga County. Stay with WAKA 8...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

