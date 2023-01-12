Read full article on original website
Mills proposes revamp to intellectual and developmental disability services in new budget
AUGUSTA, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Jan. 12. After years of talking about it, Maine’s health department is proposing to spend millions to clear a backlog for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who need state services and to change the way those services are delivered.
There's a shortage of nurses in rural Maine, but a new program in Wilton is designed to help
WILTON, Maine — The next chapter in Beal University's history has begun in a town roughly 100 miles away from its main campus in Bangor. The university opened a new location in Wilton last year and is hoping its nursing program helps solve a decades-long problem in the state.
Legislative leaders seek to expand abortion access in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Gov. Janet Mills and legislative leaders want to expand access to abortion — allowing abortions after 24 weeks with a doctor’s approval — and take steps to protect health care providers by updating data collection policies. One of the bills would allow...
Maine farmers continue providing fresh produce for others in need
WELLS, Maine — In the town of Wells, but a world away from the seaside mansions that line the beaches to the east, Bill Spiller, 82, set out for one last chore for the day on his sprawling farm. He said his father first had him leading horses when...
Nonprofit leaders of color awarded Maine Community Foundation grants
WINDHAM, Maine — For nonprofit leaders like Ekhlas Ahmed, it may be hard to know where to start. But once you get a good mentor, the sky is the limit. "Now we have an amazing board, I've learned how to make a budget for my nonprofit," Ahmed said. Ahmed...
southarkansassun.com
Maine Governor Proposes Up To $850 One-Time Payment for Retirees
Maine Governor Mills has disclosed a proposal that included up to $850 one-time payment for retirees. The amounts will reportedly vary, but there is no information if there is a limit to the payments. Maine Governor Janet Mills has disclosed her biannual budget proposal which included payments for retired workers....
Police warn of possible 'gang-related' crimes in Maine
YORK, Maine — Several police departments in Maine are warning people about crimes committed in communities across the state that are possibly tied to an out-of-state gang. Police call them the “Felony Lane Gang”, and say they're known for breaking into vehicles up and down the East Coast.
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – January 9-15
Here is a record of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police during the week of January 9th – 15th, 2023. Summaries may be minimally edited. State Police investigate shoplifting incident at Island Falls grocery store. On January 14th, Trooper Saucier took a shoplifting...
Maine still struggling to find enough defense lawyers, despite new public defenders
PORTLAND, Maine — State officials say they’re barely keeping up with the demand for lawyers to represent the poor in criminal and family cases, even as Maine takes gradual steps to shed its status as the only state without a public defender system. Maine’s first five public defenders...
Dr. Shah’s Goodbye Message to Mainers is Full of Diet Coke and Rick Rolls
When the COVID-19 pandemic reached Maine three years ago, we were introduced to Maine's CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah. Thanks to his daily briefings on Maine's status with the pandemic, we got to know our CDC director better than anyone prior to him. I honestly couldn't name a single one of his predecessors. It's a job that often goes unnoticed.
amjamboafrica.com
Respite for ME – New state-funded grant for caregivers
In the fall of 2022, Maine’s Office of Aging and Disability Services at the Department of Health and Human Services began implementing a new program called Respite for ME. The program will give $2,000 to caregivers to access respite care or other services not currently covered by existing programs. The funds will be available for 2 years – from October 1, 2022, through September 30, 2024. This means that eligible caregivers could receive $2,000 per year, or a total of $4,000.
$4 million grant to bolster mental health services in midcoast
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Midcoast Mainers needing mental health care will hopefully find better access in the near future. Jayne Van Bramer, the CEO of Sweetser, explained how a new $4 million federal grant will bolster staff and services including crisis care and substance use treatment at the nonprofit's Brunswick office.
wagmtv.com
WAGM Newsbreak on the Web: 1.16.2023
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -WAGM Newsbreak on the web covers local, state and national news headlines pertaining to Northern Maine and Western New Brunswick. The Newsbreak is anchored by WAGM Morning Anchor Shawn Cunningham.
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
What’s Up With Those Little Shacks at the End of Maine Driveways?
When you grow up in a rural spot, you take certain things for granted. Things are different out in the sticks than they are in the city. Sometimes you don't even have to go all the way into the city, before t8ings start to change. For example, if you live in the city, you're not nearly as likely to have a boat in the back yard. Or a special shed, just for all your extra firewood. Not the regular woodshed, the backup wood shed.
Is It Illegal in Maine to Drive With Your Interior Lights On?
Because we plunge into what feels like endless darkness for 6 months out of the year, lights in all forms and fashions are important to people in Maine. That includes on the road, where headlights have been required with even the slightest hint of darkness or inclement weather. But what about your interior lights? Interior lights have often been a gray area for drivers, unsure whether or not they can be used while simultaneously operating a vehicle.
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in Aroostook County, Maine
Everybody was talking about the winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine. It was the first time that’s ever happened in the state. The prize was massive at $1.35 billion. Aroostook County, Maine has had its share of lottery winners. Nothing in the billions, but still massive paydays. There’s been a winner who got $3 million. Other people in the County have won as much as $1.5 million, $1.3 million and $250,000. Many more have taken home tens of thousands of dollars. This includes both drawings and scratch tickets.
The Best Festivals in Maine That You Don’t Want to Miss
Maine is a state known for its rugged coastline, picturesque lighthouses and delicious seafood. Throughout the year, the state plays host to a variety of festivals that showcase its unique culture and natural beauty.
Look at This Amazing Storage Container Home From the Maine Cabin Masters
You would never guess, but those Maine Cabin Masters are at it again. The nationally popular Maine cabin building crew continue to amaze with their design and craftsmanship. One of their latest episodes is a perfect example of this. In Season 7, Episode 714, the Cabin Masters met the Barnett...
Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?
Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
