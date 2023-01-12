ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

WECT

Over 60,000 wet dry vacuums recalled over fire hazard

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Bissell has recalled approximately 61,000 wet dry vacuums in the U.S. due to a fire hazard. According to the announcement, the circuit board inside the Bissell Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums' battery pack can overheat and smoke....
WILMINGTON, NC

