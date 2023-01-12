Read full article on original website
Akron police: Woman repeatedly punched in face while at red light
AKRON, Ohio — Akron police responded to Cedar Street and Dart Avenue Monday afternoon around 4:45pm to investigate an assault. Police say a 29-year-old woman was stopped at a red light at that intersection. She was approached by an unknown man who opened her door, punched her in the face several times, and shouted "give me."
cleveland19.com
Shoplifter ‘used force’ to leave Rite Aid with backpack of stolen items, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rite Aid shoplifting suspect accused of filling a backpack full of items and using force to leave store is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The crime happened at 3402 Clark Ave. at 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 3, according...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland utility worker shot in attempted aggravated robbery, persons of interest wanted, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A utility worker was shot during an attempted aggravated robbery on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying two persons of interest. The attempted aggravated robbery happened in the area of West 31st Street and Mapledale Avenue around 10:30 p.m....
cleveland19.com
Geauga County teen thwarts burglary by pointing mom’s gun at home intruder
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Geauga County mother is still on edge days after her teenage son had to stop a home intruder by pointing a gun at him. “Now I have cameras in my house which I’ve never wanted before and I never thought I’d have and I’m at work like with my phone propped up with cameras now watching my front door,” said Ashleigh Jarrett.
Man arrested in Cleveland Heights after telling police he killed his girlfriend
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 37-year-old Euclid man has been charged with aggravated murder after telling police that he killed his girlfriend in Cleveland Heights. According to Cleveland Heights police, Joshua Ward of Euclid called 911 and told the dispatcher that he had shot his girlfriend in the head and that she was dead on the kitchen floor just after 6 a.m. on Monday. Upon arriving at 3274 E. Overlook Road, officers discovered 43-year-old Shievon Seats of Cleveland Heights deceased at the scene.
2 arrested month after deadly shooting at Akron skate park: Suspects identified
AKRON, Ohio — Two people have been arrested in the death of 19-year-old Zion Neal more than a month after he was shot at the skate park on Derby Downs Drive. Akron police announced new details in the case on Monday, identifying the suspects as follows:. 24-year-old Julian Fort.
cleveland19.com
Duo wanted for breaking car window on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking out the rear driver’s side window of a car on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The crime happened at West 30th Street and Clifton around 9 p.m. on Jan. 7,...
WATCH: Drone helps Medina County Sheriff's Office capture suspects in the woods
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Brunswick Hills Police Department says one of its drone pilots helped track down a couple of suspects for the Medina County Sheriff's Office on Sunday. It happened sometime on Sunday evening, when Medina sheriff's deputies were looking for two suspects who had stolen a...
2 arrested in teen’s skate park death
Two men have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of an Akron19-year-old in December.
2 charged with murder after man killed at Sunoco gas station in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Two suspects have been arrested and two others remain at large after a man was fatally shot at the Sunoco gas station on Buckeye Road in Cleveland on Monday morning. According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to a shot Spotter call at the Sunoco gas station located...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man fatally shot outside of apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cleveland Police Department, a 23-year-old man was shot and killed outside of an apartment building early Sunday morning. Police say officers arrived at St. Clair Superior Apartments located on East 74th Street around 2:35 a.m. for a man shot. EMS was on the...
2 men arrested and charged in killing of Akron teen shot at skate park
Two men have been arrested for the murder of 19-year-old Zion Neal, according to Akron police. Akron detectives, assisted by a task force, arrested the two men Friday morning in separate locations
whbc.com
Homeless Man Faces 16 Charges in Alliance Incident
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 46-year-old man listed as homeless and previously with a Massillon address faces kidnapping and other charges in Alliance. They say Jason Krach used a knife to force a female driver and another person in a car to continue driving, despite a police pursuit, according to Alliance police.
Bedford nursing home resident dies after apparently wandering outside, slipping on ice
BEDFORD, Ohio — A 92-year-old woman has died after authorities say she apparently wandered outside of the Bedford nursing home she was living in and fell down in the cold elements. According to a police report, nurses from Woodside Senior Living on Rockside Road located Annie Lee Luckett's body...
Suspect arrested in store robbery: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Madison Avenue. Officers at 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 2 responded to a report of a robbery at Westside Skates on Madison Avenue, according to a Lakewood police event report. A man threatened an employee with a knife and took shoes from the store, according to the report. Officers found a man matching the suspect’s description on Brown Road near Athens. The suspect was charged with aggravated robbery, according to the police.
cleveland19.com
Akron police, U.S. Marshals arrest 2 for murder of man at Akron skate park
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police detectives and members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two suspects for the murder of a man at an Akron skate park in December 2022. Akron police said Julian Fort, 24, and Nathan Hendrix, 23, were arrested at two separate locations...
WKYC
Cleveland community continues to grieve after shooting leaves 4 people dead
Martin Muniz was detained at the scene of the deadly shooting. Among the victims were his father, sister, and nephew.
‘Car theft pandemic’ continues: What police believe motive is behind recent crime
A North Olmsted Mercedes Benz dealership, just the latest in what North Olmsted police Sgt. Matthew Beck is calling a "car theft pandemic."
cleveland19.com
Loved ones shocked after Cleveland family slain in shooting: ‘There were no signs’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family was forever changed ahead of the weekend following a tragedy that left four dead and an 8-year-old girl injured. Cleveland police investigators have accused 41-year-old Martin Muniz of killing his own relatives. He shot all five of them in different rooms of a...
Man charged with killing four people in Cleveland shot victims in separate rooms, records say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The 41-year-old man accused of killing four people and wounding an 8-year-old girl in a Friday night shooting has been charged with aggravated murder. Martin Muniz is expected to appear in Cleveland Municipal Court on Tuesday for an arraignment.
WKYC
