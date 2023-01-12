ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

WKYC

Akron police: Woman repeatedly punched in face while at red light

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police responded to Cedar Street and Dart Avenue Monday afternoon around 4:45pm to investigate an assault. Police say a 29-year-old woman was stopped at a red light at that intersection. She was approached by an unknown man who opened her door, punched her in the face several times, and shouted "give me."
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Geauga County teen thwarts burglary by pointing mom’s gun at home intruder

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Geauga County mother is still on edge days after her teenage son had to stop a home intruder by pointing a gun at him. “Now I have cameras in my house which I’ve never wanted before and I never thought I’d have and I’m at work like with my phone propped up with cameras now watching my front door,” said Ashleigh Jarrett.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Man arrested in Cleveland Heights after telling police he killed his girlfriend

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 37-year-old Euclid man has been charged with aggravated murder after telling police that he killed his girlfriend in Cleveland Heights. According to Cleveland Heights police, Joshua Ward of Euclid called 911 and told the dispatcher that he had shot his girlfriend in the head and that she was dead on the kitchen floor just after 6 a.m. on Monday. Upon arriving at 3274 E. Overlook Road, officers discovered 43-year-old Shievon Seats of Cleveland Heights deceased at the scene.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man fatally shot outside of apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cleveland Police Department, a 23-year-old man was shot and killed outside of an apartment building early Sunday morning. Police say officers arrived at St. Clair Superior Apartments located on East 74th Street around 2:35 a.m. for a man shot. EMS was on the...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Homeless Man Faces 16 Charges in Alliance Incident

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 46-year-old man listed as homeless and previously with a Massillon address faces kidnapping and other charges in Alliance. They say Jason Krach used a knife to force a female driver and another person in a car to continue driving, despite a police pursuit, according to Alliance police.
ALLIANCE, OH
Cleveland.com

Suspect arrested in store robbery: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Madison Avenue. Officers at 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 2 responded to a report of a robbery at Westside Skates on Madison Avenue, according to a Lakewood police event report. A man threatened an employee with a knife and took shoes from the store, according to the report. Officers found a man matching the suspect’s description on Brown Road near Athens. The suspect was charged with aggravated robbery, according to the police.
LAKEWOOD, OH
