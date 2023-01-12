ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commission releases final report for improving emergency medical services in Maine

The Blue Ribbon Commission to Study Emergency Medical Services in Maine released its final report to the Legislature on Friday. It includes recommendations for improving emergency medical services in the state, which the commission describes as being in crisis. The commission looked at the structure, support and delivery of emergency...
Texas prisoners go on hunger strike to protest solitary confinement

Dozens of men held in solitary confinement in Texas prisons are on a hunger strike to protest the practice. They want the state to limit who is held there and for how long. Paul Flahive is the technology and entrepreneurship reporter for Texas Public Radio. He has worked in public media across the country, from Iowa City and Chicago to Anchorage and San Antonio.
Mills' two-year budget allocates $400 million for transportation — triggering $1 billion from feds

Transportation funding would receive a big influx in funding under the two-year budget proposed by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, as well as a new revenue stream. The centerpiece of the governor's transportation proposal is a $400 million allocation to the Maine Department of Transportation, an initiative designed to trigger $1 billion in federal matching funds made available in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law enacted by the previous Congress.
Maine House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross discusses her historic new role and top priorities

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Jan 9. 2023); no calls will be taken. Longtime Maine leader Rachel Talbot Ross steps into the role of Speaker of the House, making history as the first Black lawmaker to be elected to that position. We’ll talk with her about her social justice advocacy, her many past leadership roles, and what her priorities are for the 2023 legislative session.
Maine Community Foundation awards 14 grants through Leaders of Color program

Fourteen nonprofit leaders of color from across Maine have been awarded grants from the Maine Community Foundation’s Investing in Leaders of Color program. The nonprofits serve communities of color and promote racial equity in Maine. Desiree Vargas is a co-founder of Racial Equity and Justice and received one of...
Maine harvested strong potato crop in 2022, according to USDA data

Maine farmers harvested more than 1.8 billion pounds of potatoes last year, according to newly released USDA data. That's a bit smaller than the state's harvest in 2021. But Don Flannery, the head of the Maine Potato Board, says it was strong enough that some farmers sent out potatoes to western states, which experienced heat and drought caused by climate change.
