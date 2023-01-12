Read full article on original website
Related
mainepublic.org
Commission releases final report for improving emergency medical services in Maine
The Blue Ribbon Commission to Study Emergency Medical Services in Maine released its final report to the Legislature on Friday. It includes recommendations for improving emergency medical services in the state, which the commission describes as being in crisis. The commission looked at the structure, support and delivery of emergency...
mainepublic.org
Fewer veterans were hired through a state program last year, but wages are way up
Fewer veterans secured jobs through a state hiring program last year, but those who did saw large wage increases. The Hire-A-Vet Campaign placed 186 veterans, including 40 women last year. The program helped 217 veterans back in 2021, and it routinely secured jobs for close to 300 veterans before the pandemic.
mainepublic.org
Texas prisoners go on hunger strike to protest solitary confinement
Dozens of men held in solitary confinement in Texas prisons are on a hunger strike to protest the practice. They want the state to limit who is held there and for how long. Paul Flahive is the technology and entrepreneurship reporter for Texas Public Radio. He has worked in public media across the country, from Iowa City and Chicago to Anchorage and San Antonio.
mainepublic.org
Mills' two-year budget allocates $400 million for transportation — triggering $1 billion from feds
Transportation funding would receive a big influx in funding under the two-year budget proposed by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, as well as a new revenue stream. The centerpiece of the governor's transportation proposal is a $400 million allocation to the Maine Department of Transportation, an initiative designed to trigger $1 billion in federal matching funds made available in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law enacted by the previous Congress.
mainepublic.org
An exit interview with the outgoing head of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce
Dana Connors is about to retire from the presidency of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce. He talked recently with Maine Public's Irwin Gratz about heading the chamber for 29 years along with 11 years as state transportation commissioner and 16 years as city manager of Presque Isle. This interview...
mainepublic.org
Maine House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross discusses her historic new role and top priorities
This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Jan 9. 2023); no calls will be taken. Longtime Maine leader Rachel Talbot Ross steps into the role of Speaker of the House, making history as the first Black lawmaker to be elected to that position. We’ll talk with her about her social justice advocacy, her many past leadership roles, and what her priorities are for the 2023 legislative session.
mainepublic.org
Maine Community Foundation awards 14 grants through Leaders of Color program
Fourteen nonprofit leaders of color from across Maine have been awarded grants from the Maine Community Foundation’s Investing in Leaders of Color program. The nonprofits serve communities of color and promote racial equity in Maine. Desiree Vargas is a co-founder of Racial Equity and Justice and received one of...
mainepublic.org
Retiring head of Maine's Chamber of Commerce Dana Connors discusses his long career and the changes in Maine's economy
Longtime leader of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce Dana Connors joins us to discuss the evolving impact that businesses and employers have had on the state’s economy over the years. We’ll also find out what he has learned from his many years of service as he prepares to step down from his role as CEO and president.
mainepublic.org
Maine harvested strong potato crop in 2022, according to USDA data
Maine farmers harvested more than 1.8 billion pounds of potatoes last year, according to newly released USDA data. That's a bit smaller than the state's harvest in 2021. But Don Flannery, the head of the Maine Potato Board, says it was strong enough that some farmers sent out potatoes to western states, which experienced heat and drought caused by climate change.
Comments / 1