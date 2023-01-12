This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Jan 9. 2023); no calls will be taken. Longtime Maine leader Rachel Talbot Ross steps into the role of Speaker of the House, making history as the first Black lawmaker to be elected to that position. We’ll talk with her about her social justice advocacy, her many past leadership roles, and what her priorities are for the 2023 legislative session.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO