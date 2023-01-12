Read full article on original website
Related
‘Boy Meets World’ Star Ben Savage Engaged To Girlfriend Tessa Angermeier
In news that should make every millennial heart flutter, Ben Savage is engaged – and no, it’s not to Danielle “Topanga” Fishel. Ben, 42, announced on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that he proposed to his girlfriend, Tessa Angermeier. The Boy Meets World star posted a photo of him alongside Tessa to his Instagram. The couple posed near a scenic pond with a giant diamond on Tessa’s left hand. “The best is yet to come,” promised Ben, and judging by the smile on Tessa’s face, she wholly believed it, too.
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic After Shocking Comatose
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has passed away. She was 54 years old. The world was shocked to hear her in comatose on Thursday, January 12, night. But was shocked further to read that she has not survived shortly after. The sole child of the...
Morgan Wallen Teases New Song About Keith Whitley, And It Sounds Incredible: LISTEN
Morgan Wallen hasn’t shared any news regarding the release date for his upcoming third studio album. But, nevertheless, he’s still teeing up new songs for fans left and right. On New Year’s Eve, the country music hitmaker closed out 2022 with an epic video montage. Overlaying the insane clip was a preview for a yet-unnamed song sure to score Wallen even more industry wins. More recently, the 29-year-old again took to Instagram, sharing another song preview, but this time he’s tributing Keith Whitley. Take a listen below because Outsiders everywhere are sure to love it.
'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab
She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher ‘Stays out of Her Way’ When She’s Working
In a 2014 interview with Us Weekly, Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher revealed he keeps his distance when Underwood works on music.
Lauren Alaina Tells Brittany Aldean She’s ‘Scaring’ Her During Funny Phone Prank [Watch]
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) You can't be too unassuming when Jason Aldean or his wife Brittany call your phone. The two have been prank calling their friends, but rather than asking if the refrigerator is running, the pair have schemed up something else: One person wears noise-canceling headphones while the other feeds them responses.
Bustle
Miley Cyrus' “Flowers” Lyrics Reveal She’s Done With Liam Hemsworth For Good
Miley Cyrus is doing just fine by herself. The two-time Grammy nominee unleashed her new single “Flowers” on Jan. 13 after weeks of teasing, marking the first release from her upcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, out March 10. The track is a post-breakup, self-empowerment anthem that fans suspect is aimed at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth because of the lyrics and because she released it on his 33rd birthday. A deeper dive into its accompanying video also reveals just how far Cyrus has come on her journey of healing and independence.
CMT
Lauren Alaina's Mother Opens Up About Her Superstar Daughter's Battle With Bulimia
Lauren Alaina has overcome several battles throughout her flourishing career. Between her competitive time on "American Idol" to CBS' reality series "Beyond The Edge," her personal fight with an eating disorder has been her toughest challenge yet. The "Road Less Traveled" singer has previously shared her struggles with Bulimia nervosa,...
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s fall from grace: The inside story
When the Chrisley family burst onto the reality scene in 2014 with USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best” they were the Southern-blond answer to the Kardashians: wealthy and extremely tight knit, with a dollop of “bless your heart” attitude. In an early promo for the show, Todd Chrisley, the flamboyant, controlling-but-endearing patriarch bragged about the money he supposedly made in real estate. He was quick to note that his family — wife Julie and their three children, Chase, Savannah and Grayson, now ages 26, 25 and 16 respectively, along with Todd’s children from an earlier marriage, Lindsie, now 33, and Kyle,...
digitalspy.com
Scream's David Arquette says he has a "beautiful" co-parenting relationship with ex-wife Courteney Cox
Scream's David Arquette has opened up about his relationship with his ex-wife and former co-star Courteney Cox and how they parent their daughter, Coco. The couple met while filming the first Scream movie, after which they got married in 1999 and had a daughter together, but then separated in 2010.
ComicBook
Fast X Adds Young Actor as Vin Diesel's Son
This summer will see the launch of Fast X, the tenth main installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. With the release of the film's first trailer on the horizon, there's a lot of talk about who will or won't be a part of its ever-growing family — and now, we have our latest answer. On Friday, a report from Variety revealed that Cheaper by the Dozen star Leo Abelo Perry will be joining the cast of Fast X as an older version of Brian Marcos, the son of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Elena Neves (Elsa Pataky). Brian first appeared in 2017's The Fate of the Furious as a baby who was kidnapped by Cipher (Charlize Theron), and later was raised by Dom and his stepmother, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) in F9: The Fast Saga.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Said It ‘Was Not Fun’ Snorting Fake Cocaine in ‘Cruel Intentions’
Unfortunately for Sarah Michelle Gellar, she had terrible allergies on the set of 'Cruel Intentions' due to one scene in particular.
The Internet Thinks Kelsea Ballerini Is Moving on After Her Divorce With ‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes
Less than six months after she announced her divorce from fellow country singer Morgan Evans, it is now being speculated... The post The Internet Thinks Kelsea Ballerini Is Moving on After Her Divorce With ‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes appeared first on Outsider.
Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Go For Stroll Amid Romance Rumors: Photos
Pete Davidson, 29, and Chase Sui Wonders, 26, fueled more romance rumors with another outing together on Friday night. The comedian and actress, who co-starred in the horror-comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies, last year, were photographed hanging out on a side street near a black SUV in New York City, NY. They appeared relaxed and happy as they made their way around the area and didn’t pay much attention to the cameras following them.
toofab.com
OG Power Rangers Reunite and Suit Up for Netflix's Scripted 30th Anniversary Special
In addition to some "retro Rangers," the special also features an actress playing the daughter of OG Yellow Ranger Trini. It's Morphin' Time again for original "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" stars David Yost and Walter Emanuel Jones, who are back in their blue and black suits, respectively, for a new 30th anniversary special at Netflix.
CMT
Lauren Alaina Shares A Glimpse Inside Her Lavish Engagement Party
Pop the bubbly, because Lauren Alaina is a bride-to-be! The “Dancin’ In The Moonlight” singer turned to social media Thursday, Jan. 12, to share a glimpse inside her spectacular engagement party. To ring in 2023, Alaina’s “besties” threw her a New Year’s Eve-themed engagement party.
Why Hannah Brown Is ‘Not in Rush’ to Get Engaged to Boyfriend Adam Woolard
More than three years after getting engaged on national television, Hannah Brown is in love — but not rushing down the aisle. The former Bachelorette opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about a potential engagement with boyfriend Adam Woolard. “Of course we've talked about it, but I am so great where we're at,” the Special […]
Chase Stokes & Kelsea Ballerini Spark Romance Speculation After Cozy Instagram Photo
Outer Banks star Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini have sparked dating rumors after Chase, 30, shared a photo of himself cuddled up to the 29-year-old country singer at a sporting event on Friday, Jan. 13 (seen below). The snapshot was featured in a carousel he titled “lil recap,” and showed the back of Kelsea’s head leaned toward but in front of Chase as he seemingly whispered something in her ear or potentially even kissed her head. While her face is not shown, Chase let her identity be known by tagging her Instagram handle on her back.
Pete Davidson takes rumored girlfriend Chase Sui on another low-key date
Pete Davidson was seen taking rumored girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders an another low-key date in New York City. The “Saturday Night Live” star and Wonders were seen Friday night getting into a black SUV in that appeared to be parked on an off-the-radar side street. Wonders, 26, wore animal-printed pants and black boots, which she paired with a black jacket and a black-and-white scarf that featured fringe at its edges. Davidson, 29, kept casual in a puffy coat and jeans. Although reps for Davidson have denied the two are romantically involved, the “Bodies Bodies Bodies” co-stars have been seen on numerous outings together. Just...
Uncover The Deep Meaning Behind Jelly Roll’s Hit “Son of a Sinner”
For many of us, music has been a source of comfort for many years. It’s also a blessing when excellent musicians like Jelly Roll create songs like “Son of a Sinner” for listeners to cherish. But did you know it was the American rapper’s first single to be released in the country music format?
Comments / 0