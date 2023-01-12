Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Was Mike McDaniel Actually Vaping On Sideline Of Bills-Dolphins?
Mike McDaniel had plenty of explaining to do following the Miami Dolphins’ wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one thing that he escaped his postgame media availability without talking about was a viral social media video that made the rounds. Despite being at the forefront of...
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade
After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
Al Michaels, Tony Dungy Crushed For Brutal Chargers-Jaguars Call
NFL fans were treated to a playoff comeback for the ages Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field. It’s safe to say Al Michaels and Tony Dungy didn’t exactly capture the moment. The legendary play-by-play voice and former NFL head coach were on the call for NBC’s broadcast of the Chargers-Jaguars wild-card matchup. Michaels and Dungy understandably were bereft of energy and excitement when Los Angeles led 27-0 in the first half, but those tones failed to change as Jacksonville mounted the third-largest postseason comeback in league history.
Did Lamar Jackson Send Message To Ravens With Cryptic Instagram?
Less than 12 hours after their 2022 season officially ended, the Ravens received an apparent message from their franchise cornerstone. Lamar Jackson’s NFL future is uncertain as he inches closer to free agency, which officially opens in mid-March. Jackson and Baltimore failed to reach a long-term agreement prior to the start of the campaign, thus setting up the possibility of the star quarterback leaving the organization through the open market this offseason.
What Tom Brady Told ESPN Broadcast Crew About His NFL Future
Many people assume Tom Brady will be back next season, be it for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Las Vegas Raiders or some other team. But maybe the legendary quarterback isn’t set on returning after all. Maybe the 45-year-old needs to think about it for a while. That’s what...
For Now, Tom Brady-Patriots Reunion Isn’t Worth Talking About
It’s not happening, Patriots fans. Give up the dream. Tom Brady is not returning to New England this offseason. What would be the most incredible reunion in sports history is nothing but pure fantasy. We get it. We really do. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe opened the door for this...
Mike Florio Calls Out Tom Brady For ‘Filthy’ Play Vs. Cowboys
Mike Florio believes Tom Brady should be punished for his actions Monday night. A highly questionable act from the Buccaneers quarterback went unnoticed — or was disregarded — by referees in Tampa Bay’s wild-card loss to Dallas at Raymond James Stadium. As Malik Hooker advanced a recovered fumble in the third quarter, Brady tried to bring down the Cowboys safety by slide-tackling him from behind. The star signal-caller was not penalized.
Finding Potential Patriots Targets On Each Remaining Playoff Team
The New England Patriots aren’t participating in the 2022 NFL playoffs. But some future Patriots could be. With the divisional round set to kick off this Saturday afternoon, we scanned the rosters of the eight remaining playoff teams and highlighted a player from each who could pique the Patriots’ interest this offseason.
Bettor Loses Millions As Chargers Collapse Vs. Jaguars After In-Game Wager
A bettor tried to be a real wise guy Saturday night while watching the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Chargers take on the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC wild-card round. When the Chargers took a 27-0 lead against the Jaguars with four minutes left in the second quarter at TIAA Bank...
Patriots Rumors: Latest On Jerod Mayo’s, Matt Patricia’s New Roles
What will the New England Patriots’ coaching staff look like next season? We received a few hints on Monday. Scott Zolak, the Patriots’ radio analyst for 98.5 The Sports Hub, revealed on his “Zolak & Bertrand” show what he’s heard about New England’s forthcoming coaching changes.
What Was Kirk Cousins Thinking On Vikings’ Fourth-Down Play?!
There certainly is blame to go around after the third-seeded Minnesota Vikings were eliminated in the NFC wild-card round by the sixth-seeded New York Giants on Sunday. But a questionable decision by veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins might be remembered among the most noteworthy. Facing a 31-24 deficit with 1:44 remaining,...
What Tom Brady Said About His Future After Bucs’ Playoff Loss
Tom Brady’s 2022 season ended in miserable fashion Monday night with a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Was it the final game of Brady’s storied NFL career? The last of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers tenure? We’ll have to wait for answers to those questions. The 45-year-old...
Cowboys-Buccaneers DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis
Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.MULTIPLIER TARGETS:. Dak Prescott has the highest optimal probability on this DFS showdown slate between the Dallas Cowboys...
Buccaneers Provide Update On Injured Wideout Russell Gage
Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage had to be carted off the field in the final minutes of Tampa Bay’s wild-card loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on Monday. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles had limited updates after the game but explained Gage was taken to the hospital and was being evaluated for a concussion and neck injury. The organization released a statement Tuesday morning with more information on Gage’s condition.
Red Sox Trade Pitcher Connor Seabold To NL West Club
The Red Sox announced a trade with a National League West club Tuesday. Boston will trade right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold to the Colorado Rockies for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The Red Sox designated the 26-year-old for assignment last Thursday to make room for Corey Kluber...
Brett Maher Sets Multiple Dubious Records In Wretched Performance
Brett Maher might be looking for work this week. The Cowboys kicker put on an all-time wretched performance in Dallas’ wild-card matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Maher, who missed three extra-point attempts all season, missed all three of his tries in the first half at Raymond James Stadium, prompting a relatable reaction from a disgusted Peyton Manning. He then missed his first PAT of the second half, leading to an equally humorous reaction from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who was a guest on ESPN’s “Manningcast.”
Bucs’ Russell Gage Stretchered Off After Scary Injury Vs. Cowboys
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off the field on a stretcher late in Monday night’s wild-card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium. While running an in-breaking route late in the fourth quarter, Gage slipped, fell to his knees and absorbed a hit to the back of the head from Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson. The wideout remained down on the field for several minutes, trying multiple times to get to his feet without success.
