Fort King’s ‘Lunch with the Archaeologist’ event returns this week
The Fort King National Historic Landmark will host its next “Lunch with the Archaeologist” event on Thursday, January 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. During the informative event, Gary Ellis (Director Emeritus from the Gulf Archaeology Research Institute) will talk about several topics including Fort King, artifacts that have been found on-site, and local history.
‘Bluegrass and BBQ’ returns to Tuscawilla Art Park this week
The City of Ocala’s Bluegrass and BBQ returns to Tuscawilla Art Park on Friday, January 20, and the event will feature the music of International Bluegrass Award-winning artists Appalachian Road Show with The Wandering Hours. Appalachian Road Show includes Grammy-nominated banjoist Barry Abernathy, Grammy-winning fiddler Jim VanCleve, esteemed vocalist...
Marion County Parks and Rec to host romantic kayaking event on Valentine’s Day
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department will host a romantic kayaking event for local couples on Valentine’s Day, and registration is now open. On Tuesday, February 14, at 5:30 p.m., participating couples will meet at KP Hole Park located at 9435 SW 190th Avenue Road in Dunnellon. The kayaks will then launch off the boat ramp at 6 p.m. for a two-hour ride along the scenic Rainbow River.
Rachel Theresa Perreault
Rachel Theresa Perreault, 73, went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Rachel was born in Van Buren, ME on March 23, 1949 to the late Lewis & Theresa Levesque. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Bobby Levesque and Ronald Levesque. She is survived by her husband Wallace Perreault of 52 years, three sons: Scott (Darcy), Quincy, FL; Jason (Donna), Birmingham, AL; & Ben (Alison) Madison, CT; five grandchildren: Tyler & Sierra Grant, Mesa, AZ; Justin Perreault, Birmingham, AL; Makayla & Zachary Perreault, Madison, Ct.
Tripp Alexander Wooten
Tripp Alexander Wooten, 34, of Fort Mccoy, FL passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at his home. Tripp was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend to everyone he crossed paths with. Tripp started his career with Marion County Fire Rescue in 2006 and was a Firefighter/Paramedic and...
Annette Theresa Murphey
Annette Theresa Murphey, 95, of Ocala, passed away on Jan. 1, 2023. Annette was born Mar. 23, 1927, in Pawtucket, RI, to Alfred Beaupre and Rhea Gauvin. She married Arthur T. Murphey and moved to Florida, settling in Ocala in the early ’50s. Annette was a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church for 66 years. She retired from Martin Mariette Ocala after a career spanning 20 years and remained close to many of her work associates after retiring.
Anderson Jason Hart
Anderson Jason Hart, 29, passed away on January 12, 2023 in Ocala, Florida. He was born October 27, 1993 in Gainesville, Florida to Robert and Mathalene Hart. He worked in the IT industry and enjoyed video games with his Tainted Gaming Family, all things Star Wars, and aquarium keeping. Anderson,...
Ocala firefighters extinguish small fire inside Wendy’s
A small fire ignited inside a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant in Ocala on Saturday evening. At approximately 7 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units responded to the Wendy’s located at 3155 N Pine Avenue due to reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crew members found a small fire that...
Reflections On The Rainbow River
Check out these beautiful reflections on the Rainbow River in Dunnellon. Thanks to Mark Frankel for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Three women wanted for theft at Winn-Dixie liquor store
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to identify three women who are wanted in connection with a theft at a local liquor store. According to MCSO, the three female suspects (pictured below) traveled together to the Winn-Dixie liquor store located in the 15900 block of E Highway 40 in Silver Springs.
Cool Winter Sunset Over Ocala’s Summercrest Neighborhood
Check out the cool colors in this winter sunset over the Summercrest neighborhood in Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
Temporary lane closures planned on SW Highway 484 in Ocala
Motorists can expect temporary lane closures in the westbound travel lane of SW Highway 484 in Ocala, from Interstate 75 to just west of SW 20th Avenue Road, beginning on Sunday evening. According to the Marion County Office of the County Engineer, the lane closures will be in effect between...
Ocala police investigating shooting on SW 1st Street
The Ocala Police Department is asking the public for information regarding a shooting that occurred on SW 1st Street this morning. At approximately 11 a.m. on Saturday, a 29-year-old man was shot near the 1700 block of SW 1st Street in Ocala, according to a social media post from OPD. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Ocala Fire Rescue helps driver after vehicle gets stuck on train tracks
An Ocala Fire Rescue employee was in the right place at the right time on Saturday evening to help a motorist who was stuck on train tracks in northwest Ocala. On Saturday, January 14, an Ocala Fire Rescue captain was heading back to the station when a pair of headlights were observed that appeared to be out of place near the 2100 block of NW MLK Jr. Avenue. According to OFR, a driver had missed a turn and their vehicle was stuck on the train tracks.
Ocala man arrested after allegedly kicking in front door of girlfriend’s home
A 24-year-old Ocala man was arrested after his girlfriend accused him of kicking in the front door of her residence. On Saturday, January 7, two Belleview Police Department officers responded to a local residence in reference to a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the officers were informed that a man, identified as Ezekiel Anderson, had fled from the residence after allegedly kicking in the front door.
Ocala man facing drug trafficking charges after being caught with meth, fentanyl
A 57-year-old Ocala man is facing multiple felony charges, including trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl, after his vehicle was searched during a traffic stop. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 9 p.m., an Ocala Police Department officer was traveling northbound on S Pine Avenue when a white Jeep was observed crossing the lane divider and straddling the line for the left and middle lanes, according to the OPD report.
