An Ocala Fire Rescue employee was in the right place at the right time on Saturday evening to help a motorist who was stuck on train tracks in northwest Ocala. On Saturday, January 14, an Ocala Fire Rescue captain was heading back to the station when a pair of headlights were observed that appeared to be out of place near the 2100 block of NW MLK Jr. Avenue. According to OFR, a driver had missed a turn and their vehicle was stuck on the train tracks.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO