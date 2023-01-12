Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Spain referees ask for help after VAR mistake in league game
MADRID (AP) — Spanish referees are calling for VAR to be boosted by semi-automated offside technology after a video-review mistake in a league match between Cádiz and Elche. The referee's technical committee made the request to the Spanish league in a statement released on Tuesday by the Spanish...
WVNews
Soccer laws panel gets leagues' request for concussion subs
LONDON (AP) — A request by the Premier League and Major League Soccer to use temporary substitutes for players with suspected concussion will go to a meeting Wednesday of the game’s lawmaking panel. The leagues have been joined by France’s Ligue 1 in asking to start a more...
WVNews
Australian Open offers reminders that sports reflect society
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic is back at the Australian Open, which is newsworthy, yes, mainly because of the reason he was not in the tournament a year ago: He is not vaccinated against COVID-19. Another player — albeit one who is lower-ranked, less successful and less famous, Camila Giorgi — drew scrutiny because of published reports in her home country of Italy about whether she got a fake vaccine certificate from a doctor under investigation that would allow her to travel.
WVNews
Alberto Bettiol wins time-trial prologue at Tour Down Under
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Italian cyclist Alberto Bettiol took advantage of an early start and dry course Tuesday to win the 5.5-kilometer time trial prologue at the Tour Down Under. Bettiol was the fourth of 139 riders to start the stage over a tight, twisting course along the Torrens...
