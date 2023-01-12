Read full article on original website
High court to weigh freezing ex-Ohio regulator's $8M assets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court announced Tuesday that it will take up a dispute over the freezing of $8 million in assets belonging to a former top utility regulator caught up in the sweeping Statehouse bribery scheme alleged by federal prosecutors. At the request of Republican...
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Ohio lawmaker Dolan running for US Senate again in 2024
CLEVELAND (AP) — Republican state Sen. Matt Dolan said Tuesday that he is again running for U.S. Senate as the GOP tries in 2024 to flip the Ohio seat long held by Democrat Sherrod Brown, who is expected to seek reelection. Dolan, a centrist Republican from the Cleveland suburb...
Evans, former West Virginia lawmaker and convicted Jan. 6 rioter, likely still eligible to run for Congress
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Derrick Evans, who was jailed for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, is likely still eligible to run for Congress, according to the deputy legal counsel for West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner. Evans, who was elected to...
