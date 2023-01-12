ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High court to weigh freezing ex-Ohio regulator's $8M assets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court announced Tuesday that it will take up a dispute over the freezing of $8 million in assets belonging to a former top utility regulator caught up in the sweeping Statehouse bribery scheme alleged by federal prosecutors. At the request of Republican...
Ohio lawmaker Dolan running for US Senate again in 2024

CLEVELAND (AP) — Republican state Sen. Matt Dolan said Tuesday that he is again running for U.S. Senate as the GOP tries in 2024 to flip the Ohio seat long held by Democrat Sherrod Brown, who is expected to seek reelection. Dolan, a centrist Republican from the Cleveland suburb...
