German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver

Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
This Chinese Cruiser Trumps The Harley-Davidson Iron 883 On All Counts

Love it or hate it, the Chinese motorcycle market is an interesting place. Sure, it’s ripe with obnoxious doppelgangers, but just like you find crucial metals in the otherwise unimportant soil, you can find some impressive motorcycles in there. A fitting example of the latter is the Benda Dark Flag (commonly known as BD500), a 500cc cruiser that trumps the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 on all counts. We recently checked it out in the flesh, and it left us impressed, at least in a first impression. Yes, we know Harley-Davidson fans will still pick the Iron any day, but the Benda is for everyone else who doesn’t mind healthy competition and is happy to see new motorcycles push the boundaries.
Finalized Design Of Tesla Cybertruck Ready For Production

Franz Von Holzhausen, Tesla's chief designer, has confirmed that the Cybertruck pick-up is ready for production. Despite numerous accumulated delays (its launch was originally scheduled for 2021), the long-awaited electric pickup truck is expected to start production this year at Giga Texas. With more than 1.6 million reservations, the Tesla...
Chevrolet Performance Releases The Impressive L8T As A Crate Engine

Chevrolet Performance has recently announced the release of the Gen V Small Block V-8 crate engine known as the L8T. Until now, this particular Gen V version could be found in 2020 and newer GM 2500HD and 3500HD trucks. It is now available for purchase through GM Performance dealers and select authorized retailers. The L8T is the latest addition to GM’s line of high-performance engines and is sure to be a hit with car enthusiasts and builders alike.
What SUV Has the Most Comfortable Seats?

When you do a lot of traveling comfortable seats matter. Here is the SUV with the most comfortable seats you should consider. The post What SUV Has the Most Comfortable Seats? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
