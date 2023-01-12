ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Eversource facing $330,000 in fines after deadly Beacon Hill manhole explosion

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9OEa_0kCq5Dki00

Eversource facing $330,000 in fines after deadly Beacon Hill manhole explosion 00:29

BOSTON – Eversource is facing more than $330,000 in fines in connection with a deadly manhole explosion on Beacon Hill.

In July, two Eversource employees were doing maintenance work on Bowdoin Street when an electrical explosion went off underground.

One worker suffered serious burns and later died at the hospital.

An OSHA investigation found Eversource didn't follow the equipment's maintenance recommendations and didn't adequately train the workers.

"Eversource could have prevented this arc flash and blast – and its tragic outcome – by ensuring effective and necessary training, procedures and work practices were provided and followed," OSHA area director James Mulligan said. "The company knew the hazards related to this type of high voltage equipment, yet it failed to safeguard its employees as the law requires."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Several protesters arrested at East Boston Eversource substation

BOSTON – Police arrested a handful of protesters at the entrance to Eversource's substation in East Boston Tuesday."We have not given up hope," protester Julie Manitz said.Construction on the controversial electrical substation started last week.One resident who lives nearby said she's upset to see the project moving forward."I feel there's a lack of respect toward our immigrant community, toward our immigrant people of color diverse community. I feel like this is happening without our consent," Noemy Rodriguez through a translator. Residents and climate activists worry the location creates a risky recipe for something to go wrong in a densely populated...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?

Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Police seek public help after stolen vehicles, MV break-ins in Centerville/Marstons Mills neighborhoods

BARNSTABLE – From Barnstable Police: n the early morning hours of Saturday, Barnstable Police Midnight Shift responded to what was reported as a single motor vehicle crash on Route 149 Marstons Mills near the Cape Cod Airfield. The investigation quickly developed into two reports of stolen motor vehicles and numerous reports for motor vehicle breaking and entering offenses in the areas of Pleasant Pines Avenue Centerville and Willimantic Drive Marstons Mills. We are asking for the public’s assistance in reviewing home security recording devices within and around these neighborhoods between the hours of 12:00 AM and 4:00 AM on Saturday (See attached photos for neighborhoods of interest).
BARNSTABLE, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police

Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms. Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Many Massachusetts cities and towns get first few inches of snow

SHARON - It finally feels and looks like winter in Massachusetts. Many cities and towns saw their first few inches of snow Monday, including Sharon. "I was out driving around, the roads are slushy," said Assistant DPW supervisor David Poch. Sharon picked up 2 inches of snow from the storm. Fortunately though, roads weren't too crowded with the holiday, making cleanup easier for DPW crews.CHECK: Snow totals for January 16 storm"We're sanding every street," said Poch. Trucks were busy loading up on sand and salt for hours to treat town roadways. DPW workers in Sharon started pre-treating...
SHARON, MA
CBS Boston

Search for missing woman Brittany Tee expands in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD - State and local police expanded their search Tuesday for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee to the woods off Routes 9 and 148.Tee, 35, has not been seen by family or friends for a full week now.She was last seen walking away from her home on Main Street in Brookfield around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 10. Tee shares the house with her boyfriend. Her mother reported her missing Thursday night."We are searching an area about a mile radius from her home," Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement Tuesday. "The search patterns are informed by statistics...
BROOKFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Plow truck collides with another car in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A plow truck was involved in a crash in Chelmsford Monday morning. The vehicle was seen being loaded onto a tow truck. Another car was seen smashed up in front of a home, nearly hitting the building. The crash happened as snow was making streets slick.
CHELMSFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Man arrested for 2007 homicide of Boston mother

BOSTON -- A man has been arrested for the 2007 death of a Boston mother. Felicia McGuyer was 32 years old when she disappeared 16 years ago. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney, 33-year-old David Pena will be arraigned on a murder charge in Dorchester Municipal Court on Tuesday. Pena was already in custody in Macclenny, Florida on an unrelated matter when a warrant that was secured in December was executed. "Information leading to Pena's arrest was developed through interviews conducted since McGuyer's disappearance, with the latest taking place in March 2022," said D.A. Kevin Hayden. In November 2017, friends of McGuyer said police were digging for clues about her disappearance at a construction site in the area of Enneking Parkway near Turtle Pond. Her body was never found. Pena was McGuyer's boyfriend at the time of her disappearance. She left behind a 10-year-old son. When Pena was booked in Boston, police also discovered there was another warrant for his arrest on trafficking cocaine charges.   
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Massachusetts Moving to Next Phase of EV Expansion

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved the next phase of its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, another big step towards getting more EV’s on the road and meeting the state’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon said Phase...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Woburn company helping employees pay heating bills this winter

WOBURN - Cummings Properties, a commercial real estate company in Woburn, says it will pay employees a stipend of up to $184 a month to help cover the cost of heating their homes this winter. CEO Dennis Clarke says the gesture is another way to show workers how much they are appreciated and valued. "Not only does it feel good, but it makes good business sense to continually invest in the team," he told WBZ-TV. Employees will receive $1 for every hour worked from January to April 1, 2023. About half of the employees work at the company's...
WOBURN, MA
CBS Boston

Question Everything: Why are names of former mayors still on Boston signs?

BOSTON -- Signage is all over the city of Boston, populating the landscape like a search for Dunkin' on Google Maps. All too often, the signs on parks, benches, and neighborhood entryways bear the name of former Mayors, and not the current one. The question is, how come? "We have had a lot to do, so putting my name everywhere has not been at the top of the list," laughs Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Changing the names on all of the signs in the city is a daunting task. Representatives in the Mayor's Office say there is no database coordinating...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bissell recalls cordless multi-surface wet dry vacuums due to fire risk

BOSTON - Bissell is recalling one of its vacuums because there are concerns it could catch fire.The "cordless multi-surface wet dry vacuums" have a battery pack that can overheat and smoke, according to the Consumer Producer Safety Commission.They were sold at Walmart and online at Amazon, QVC, Costco, Fingerhut, Ace Hardware, Kohls and Wayfair from January 2019 through November 2022 for about $360.If you have one, you should stop using it and contact Bissell for a free battery pack replacement.For more information click here. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

"Wolf hybrid" dog headed to new home in Vermont

MIDDLETON, R.I. - Part dog, part wolf, "Zeus" is finally headed to his forever home in New England.The canine is a "wolf hybrid," according to the Potter League for Animals in Middleton, Rhode Island. He's been looking for a forever family since the beginning of the year."Zeus is about as fine a canine specimen as you could possibly imagine. He is wonderfully magical to watch as he walks," the shelter posted to Facebook earlier in January. "His movements are mesmerizing, and he looks like he just walked out of a scene from Twilight (yes, we just went there). He is...
MIDDLETON, MA
CBS Boston

Man accused of stabbing Stoughton woman 30 times held without bail in murder

STOUGHTON -- A man charged in the brutal murder of a woman in Stoughton last month was ordered held without bail Tuesday. Prosecutors said Victor Carter stabbed 40-year-old Amber Buckner about 30 times.  Carter, who has recent addresses in Stoughton and Brockton, was captured by police while trying to board a bus at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan a month ago. He was arraigned on a murder charge in Stoughton District court Tuesday and will be held without bail until a probable cause hearing on February 22.  According to prosecutors, Buckner was last seen with Carter in Stoughton around 2 a.m. on December 13. About four hours later, Carter got in a rideshare to South Station and bought a train ticket to New York. Buckner was found dead later that day in a small building behind a home on Park Street, where Carter had been living. She had defensive wounds on her hands, prosecutors said.  At the time of Carter's arrest, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said "Carter had a relationship history with Buckner."
STOUGHTON, MA
whdh.com

Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
CONCORD, NH
capecoddaily.com

Wind gusts to 54 MPH causing power issues on Cape Cod

CAPE COD – Wind gusts as strong as 54 MPH in Dennis and 53 MPH in Sandwich are causing issues on Cape Cod Sunday morning. Tree limbs damaged a pole on Gilbert Lane in Harwich knocking out power to 444 Eversource customers. Slippery travel may have been a factor in an earlier traffic crash in […] The post Wind gusts to 54 MPH causing power issues on Cape Cod appeared first on CapeCod.com.
DENNIS, MA
CBS Boston

Jamaica Plain neighborhood flooded in massive water main break

BOSTON - A huge water main break flooded several streets in Jamaica Plain early Saturday morning and a high-water rescue vehicle had to be brought in.The 36-inch water line on Heath Street broke around 3 a.m. flooding the neighborhood and parts of Waldron and Minden streets. Heath Street is on a hill, so a lot of the water rushed down to other parts of the neighborhood.At 3:45 a.m. Saturday, Maggie Hale said she was trying to get home from a fun night out. She lives just off Heath Street where the pipe burst. Hale was greeted with raging water covering...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
99K+
Followers
30K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy