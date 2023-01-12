ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Like cheese? Like chocolate? Then the perfect festival for you is coming to Pensacola

By Brittany Misencik, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
If chocolate martinis and cheese tastings exist in your version of Heaven, the Pensacola Chocolate and Cheese Fest is sure to impress as vendors flood Pensacola’s Community Maritime Park in February.

The first-ever festival, recently announced to take place Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will gather vendors to concoct must-try cheese and chocolate specials for Pensacola foodies.

Cheese empanadas, chocolate milkshakes, gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and chocolate pudding shots are all on the table for purchase as hungry participants peruse the park. There will also be free cheese samplings available from event sponsors.

East Hill brewery plans cocktail bar:The '80s are calling at new Pensacola bar coming to fan favorite brewery

Brother Fox ready to open next month:Lily Hall restaurant to bring wood-fired cooking to Pensacola

The event will be $5 to enter for adults, and free for children ages 12 and under.

Though the festival will highlight Pensacola’s best, there will also be imports on hand from places such as Wisconsin, the cheese mecca itself.

To balance out the overload of dairy goodness, there will be beer and wine available.

The festival aims to impress even those with a refined pallet, but it also plans to cater to children by providing activities such as face painting, a bounce house, chocolate pie eating contests and live music for the family to enjoy.

Event planner Christie Sachse, owner of Apex Shows and Events, hopes to curate an event that will be sure to please everyone.

“I just want everybody to have a good time,” she said. “They can bring a chair, sit around listen to music, try cheese pairings with the beer and wine that we're selling.”

She added that the event already seems to be well-received online by Pensacola’s emerging foodie community.

“I don't know who isn’t a fan of cheese and chocolate,” she joked. “I'm a member of different city groups on Facebook, and I just saw the response of Pensacola people (and) how they just love to go to these events with food. When there's something new like this — they like to try new things, try new events.”

Though the food trucks have filled up all slots for the event, there are still openings for vendors either related to the food and chocolate theme or selling crafts. Sachse said most of the vendors that she approves will have at least one item on theme with the festival, such as baby clothes with chocolate designs on them or handmade wooden cheese boards.

Those interested in setting up a booth as either a food or craft vendor can contact Sachse at Christie@ApexShowsandEvents. She will be accepting vendor applications until Feb. 5.

