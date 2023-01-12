ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Sun Prairie man convicted of methamphetamine possession

 4 days ago

A 37-year-old Sun Prairie man has been sentenced to more than 10 years imprisonment in federal court for a drug-related crime.

Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced Jan. 9 that Daniel Gibbs of Sun Prairie was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 6, by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 121 months, or nearly 11 years, in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Gibbs pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 14, 2022.

Gibbs sold one pound of methamphetamine to a confidential source on three separate occasions at a residence in Sun Prairie in August and September 2021. On Nov. 10, 2021, agents executed a search warrant at the residence where Gibbs had previously sold methamphetamine to the confidential source.

During the search, agents found approximately four pounds of heroin, a kilogram press, and a loaded firearm.

At the sentencing hearing, Peterson said Gibbs had committed “a very serious drug trafficking crime” by distributing significant quantities of methamphetamine and heroin. Peterson also noted that Gibbs had previously served substantial time in federal prison for a violent crime involving kidnapping and extortion.

The charge against Gibbs is the result of a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Dane County Narcotics Task Force, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, United States Postal Inspection Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Sun Prairie Police Department.

The investigation was conducted and funded by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), a multi-agency task force that coordinates long-term narcotics trafficking investigations.

The prosecution of the case was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner.

SPPD arrests male for warrant

Sun Prairie Police Department officers arrested a 69-year-old male Jan. 10 for a warrant after investigating an unwanted subject.

Lt. Ryan Cox of the SPPD said officers responded to the 700 block of Chase Boulevard at 9:32 a.m. after management called to report an unwanted male to be removed from the premises.

Officers responded and requested a K-9 unit after making contact with the two males.

The K-9 unit hit on the presence of drugs in one of the male’s vehicles.

Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested and jailed Michael Crawford, 69, of Sun Prairie on a warrant, then issued a trespass ban to Eugene Johnson, 40, of Sun Prairie, for unlawful trespass. No other citations were issued and Johnson was released, Cox said.

MOKA to host first 2023 Coffee with a Cop

Join members of the Sun Prairie Police Department for the first Coffee With a Cop of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 23 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at MOKA, 900 Windsor St.

The mission of Coffee With a Cop is to “break down barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know officers in your neighborhood.”

Madison female cited after alleged hit-and-run

Sun Prairie police cited an 18-year-old Madison female in connection with a hit-and-run traffic crash on Highway 151.

Cox said officers responded to 1020 Highway 151 southbound on Jan. 10 at 11:52 a.m.

Cox said an older dark green mid-sized SUV came up the ramp directly into the left lane cutting in front of the victim driver. That vehicle struck the front passenger corner of the victim vehicle, causing the driver to fish tail. The other vehicle continued on without stopping.

“Damage was deemed to be a non-reportable amount of damage but obviously it’s a hit and run,” Cox said.

Upon completion of the investigation, police cited Samaria Ownby, 18, of Madison for unsafe lane deviation, then released her.

Be prepared for cold weather

According to the National Weather Service, Wisconsin experiences an average of three to six winter storms during the season. Even with warmer than normal temperatures coming this week, emergency preparedness officials are reminding the public that it is still winter.

Last winter, the City of Hurley in Iron County received the highest one-day snowfall of 14.0 inches on Dec. 24, 2020. Land o’ Lakes in Vilas County recorded 83.2 inches of snow last winter, giving it the highest seasonal snowfall total in the state. The coldest temperature recorded in Wisconsin was -41 degrees Fahrenheit on Feb. 15, 2021 in Barnes, located in Bayfield County.

One of the best ways to stay safe during the winter months is to stay informed about the weather. Follow the forecast from the National Weather Service and other trusted local sources, and then be prepared when winter storms are expected. Other tips include:

• Stock up on additional supplies and make sure you have an emergency kit at home and in your vehicle, and have a plan for what to do if you lose power at home. Winter emergency kits should include items such as food, water, a flashlight and batteries, and blankets. In your vehicle, include a snow shovel, extra gloves and hats, cell phone charger, and kitty litter or sand to help give your wheels traction on icy roads in case you get stuck.

• Prepare your home by making sure your furnace is serviced regularly. Check entry points and windows for signs they are allowing cold air into your home. Ensure carbon monoxide detectors are working properly and have fresh batteries. Keep any free-standing heating devices away from curtains or other objects that could catch fire.

• Watch out for ice and snow. Winter ice and snow on the roads remain a major threat to drivers throughout the state each winter. Between 2016-20, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Wisconsin said the state averaged about 41 fatalities and 3,950 injuries each year due to winter driving conditions.

• “During winter, drivers should check the weather and road conditions before they head out,” Engle said. “If you don’t need to be on the road during a severe winter storm, then stay home. If that’s not an option, carry an emergency kit in your vehicle, drive slow in treacherous conditions, and let people know where you are going and when you expect to arrive.”

To help protect yourself in your vehicle, remain distraction-free while driving and adjust your speed for current conditions.

Check travel conditions for most major roadways in the state before you leave home by using 511 Wisconsin. This information, along with live traffic cameras and traffic alerts, is accessible through the free 511 Wisconsin mobile app, on Twitter, or the mobile-friendly site www.511wi.gov.

For more tips on getting ready for winter weather, visit the ReadyWisconsin website at https://readywisconsin.wi.gov/.

—Compiled by Chris Mertes

