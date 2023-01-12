ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

GOP Rep. Jim Banks announces Indiana US Senate campaign

Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Banks announced on Tuesday that he is running for US Senate, seeking the seat left open by outgoing Republican Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for governor. “We NEED conservatives in Washington who aren’t afraid to fight Biden’s radical agenda. That’s why I am running to...
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
‘Unforced errors’: A White House facing a fresh crisis

Since the day in early November when President Joe Biden’s lawyers first found documents with classified markings at his private office in Washington, DC, the extraordinarily small number of aides kept in the loop have adhered to one rule: Say nothing publicly that could jeopardize the investigation. For 68...
Historically Black college joins fight to protect Black maternal health

The Howard University men’s basketball is joining the fight to protect Black maternal health as the nation faces a crisis that leaves Black women at high risk for pregnancy-related complications and death. The team will host a special event ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day with the organization...
5 things to know for January 16: MLK Day, Storms, Nepal plane crash, Biden, Ukraine

In many corners of the US, people are hunkering down in their homes and layering on their clothes amid a bout of severe winter weather. Meanwhile, residents of the world’s coldest city say they still manage to get outside for work and errands, even though temperatures have plunged to an unimaginable -58 degrees Fahrenheit.

