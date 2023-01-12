Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
GOP Rep. Jim Banks announces Indiana US Senate campaign
Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Banks announced on Tuesday that he is running for US Senate, seeking the seat left open by outgoing Republican Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for governor. “We NEED conservatives in Washington who aren’t afraid to fight Biden’s radical agenda. That’s why I am running to...
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Idaho8.com
Ohio GOP state Sen. Matt Dolan announces US Senate bid to challenge Sherrod Brown
Republican state Sen. Matt Dolan announced Tuesday that he will run for US Senate in Ohio in 2024, seeking to challenge Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in a state that has been trending toward the GOP in recent years. Dolan’s announcement makes him the first Republican to officially jump into what...
Idaho8.com
‘Unforced errors’: A White House facing a fresh crisis
Since the day in early November when President Joe Biden’s lawyers first found documents with classified markings at his private office in Washington, DC, the extraordinarily small number of aides kept in the loop have adhered to one rule: Say nothing publicly that could jeopardize the investigation. For 68...
Idaho8.com
Schumer says he will push to confirm Biden’s pick for FAA administrator following system outage
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday he would push to confirm President Joe Biden‘s pick to lead the Federal Aviation Administration, following a computer system failure that triggered the delay of more than 10,000 flights last week. Phillip Washington, Biden’s pick to lead the FAA, has yet to...
Idaho8.com
Biden delivers sermon drawing on legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King: ‘This is a time of choosing’
Joe Biden delivered remarks Sunday from Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, becoming the first sitting president to deliver a Sunday sermon from the historic church where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. served as pastor until his assassination in 1968. “You’ve been around for 136 years — I...
Idaho8.com
Historically Black college joins fight to protect Black maternal health
The Howard University men’s basketball is joining the fight to protect Black maternal health as the nation faces a crisis that leaves Black women at high risk for pregnancy-related complications and death. The team will host a special event ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day with the organization...
Idaho8.com
Prosecutors drop charges against NYPD officer accused of acting as foreign agent for China
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn moved to dismiss charges against a New York Police Department officer who had been accused of acting as a foreign agent on behalf of the Chinese government. Baimadajie Angwang was charged in September 2020 with acting as a foreign agent for China without notifying American authorities,...
Idaho8.com
A 6-year-old shot a Virginia teacher with his mother’s gun. The tragedy highlights the lack of strong secure storage laws across the nation
In the week since a six-year-old boy in Newport News, Virginia took a gun from his home, brought it to school and shot his teacher, community members and officials are grappling with an unsettling question: How did the child get access to a loaded firearm?. “There’s a lot of questions...
Idaho8.com
Raskin gives update on cancer treatment: ‘I’m losing about 40 or 50 hairs a day’
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland said Sunday he’s “very optimistic” about his cancer treatment and has “gotten lots of support” from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers. “I am hanging tough, my energy is good,” Raskin, who announced last month that he had been diagnosed...
Idaho8.com
Start your week smart: Severe weather, Nepal, Ukraine, NFL playoffs, Robbie Knievel
Tales of a mythical spring that restores the youth of anyone who drinks or bathes in its magic waters have existed for thousands of years. And while explorers never did locate the Fountain of Youth, a group of scientists has conducted experiments that show aging is a reversible process — capable of being driven “forwards and backwards at will.”
Idaho8.com
5 things to know for January 16: MLK Day, Storms, Nepal plane crash, Biden, Ukraine
In many corners of the US, people are hunkering down in their homes and layering on their clothes amid a bout of severe winter weather. Meanwhile, residents of the world’s coldest city say they still manage to get outside for work and errands, even though temperatures have plunged to an unimaginable -58 degrees Fahrenheit.
Comments / 0