Darnell To Retire Canyon ISD Board
The Canyon Independent School District is hosting a retirement reception for Board member Randy Darnell on January 25th. Darnell announced his retirement at the beginning of January. The reception is being held at the Happy State Bank Stadium on January 25th. Darnell was first appointed to the board in March...
Amarillo Citizens Police Academy
The next Citizens Police Academy is now accepting applications for its February classes. The CPA is conducted by the Amarillo Police Department and is designed for citizens to understand how the police department works and how officers perform their jobs in the community. The academy will be held every Tuesday...
Afternoon Amarillo Fire
Amarillo Fire crews worked an afternoon blaze Monday, on Northwest !6th Avenue And North Bonham Streets. The Fire Department found the fire in the backyard of the home, at 3;43 p.m. An RV, several sheds, and several lawnmowers were on fire and the blaze was under control at 3:57 p.m.
Amarillo House Fire
The Amarillo Fire Marshal is investigating an overnight blaze, on Tuesday at Evergreen Street and Northeast 9th Avenue. Firefighters were called out at 1:46 a.m. and when they arrived they found smoke and fire coming out of the rear of the house. Firefighters managed to work their way into the...
Two Amarillo Robberies Lead to Mans Arrest
Amarillo police have a man under arrest for two separate robberies, From Thursday night. 35-year-old Shane Ray Bursie was arrested at his home on North Kentucky Street. The first robbery happened at the Dollar General store at 8:25 p.m. in South Georgia…. The suspect was wearing dark clothing and a...
Fugitive Of The Week- Michael Morphis
Amarillo Police are looking for 41-year-old Michael Morphis on a Texas Pardon and Parole board violation for possession of a controlled substance. Morphis is described as a white male 6 feet 4 inches tall, 205 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. If you know of his whereabouts, call Amarillo...
