Winnebago County, IL

Byron Police need help finding property damage suspects

Byron Police need the community's help to find the suspects in a string of property damage crimes around the city.
ROCKFORD, IL
Neighbors of recent Rockford shooting express fear for their area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators look for clues after a shooting took the lives of three and injured two Sunday night at around six in the evening when several gun shots were heard.
ROCKFORD, IL
Two Separate Rockford Shootings Leave Three Dead, One Injured

Rockford Police are continuing to investigate two shootings on Sunday (1/15) that happened less than 2 miles apart on the city's southeast side. According to the post on Twitter from the Rockford PD around 6:30 pm yesterday (Sunday), officers responded to the 2300 block of 23rd Street and the 4200 block of Middlebury Avenue where "multiple individuals sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds."
ROCKFORD, IL
Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford shootings

Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford in final negotiations for Barber Colman Complex

Construction on the new Barber Colman Complex could get underway this summer.
ROCKFORD, IL
Officials still working to save Belvidere Assembly Plant

There is less than one month until the Belvidere Assembly Plant goes idle, and officials said that they are still working to save it.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford bridal expo returns after three years

Planning for someone's big day comes with a lot of stress.
ROCKFORD, IL
Pinnon’s raising money for family of employee shot to death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The community is banding together, in an effort to alleviate some of the financial burdens for the family of 63-year-old Peggy Anderson, who was tragically shot to death outside the meat outside Pinnon's Meat Market Wednesday afternoon. A GoFundme was created by Anderson's fellow Pinnon's
ROCKFORD, IL
Poplar Grove man, woman dead in murder-suicide

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park. The Strong Neighborhood house will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF).
POPLAR GROVE, IL
No more cash at Portillo’s drive-thrus

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents planning to visit a Portillo’s drive-thru should make sure that they have a debit or credit card with them. Starting Monday, that is the only way customers can pay at all of the restaurant chain’s drive-thrus. They are going cashless to make them more efficient and safer for the workers […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Victim identified after shooting at Pinnon’s Foods in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman who died after a shooting outside Pinnon’s Foods on Wednesday has been identified by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office. Peggy Anderson, 63, was shot just before 5 p.m. Wednesday after an alleged altercation with an unidentified man outside of Pinnon’s Foods on N. Court Street in Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL

