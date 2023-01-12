Read full article on original website
New Jersey to provide grants to install refrigerated food lockers for grocery delivery
New Jersey’s Economic Development Authority has been working on innovative solutions to food insecurity. The group is now providing grants for one such solution — refrigerated food lockers.
NJ environmentalists to Gov. Murphy: Stop raiding the Clean Energy Fund!
When Phil Murphy ran for governor in 2017 he vowed to immediately stop using money from New Jersey’s Clean Energy Fund to fill unrelated budget gaps. The money is intended to support the state’s clean energy economy. His promise has not been kept, not by a long shot.
NJCRC Approves 56 Cannabis Licenses
The NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJCRC) approved 56 adult-use cannabis licenses of different types. There were 42 conditional licenses, six conditional to annual conversions, and eight annual licenses awarded. New Jersey Conditional Adult-use Cannabis Licenses Winners. NJCRC Executive Director Jeff Brown explained 42 conditional licenses would be awarded. 1 2399...
Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
Wow! JCP&L actually owned up to this common NJ failure
Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. And in the case of New Jersey electric giant JCP&L, that credit is warranted. Now it should be noted that this particular failure has nothing to do with the brave men and women who work and respond to emergencies. Those on the ground not only have a hard job but a dangerous one at that.
NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development awards nearly $3M in grants to businesses, organizations to bolster apprenticeship programs
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) has awarded a total of almost $3 million in funding to eight businesses and organizations under the Growing Apprenticeship In Nontraditional Sectors (GAINS) grant program which supports the creation and expansion of apprenticeships throughout the state.
Expansion of Transco natural gas pipeline gets federal go-ahead
Environmental advocates and the BPU oppose the controversial $980 million project. A federal agency this week approved expanding an interstate natural gas pipeline, despite opposition from state officials and environmental groups who argued the project saddles ratepayers with costs for unnecessary new natural gas capacity. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission...
State diverted $2B from clean energy fund to NJ Transit, other needs, report finds
N.J. officials diverted $2 billion since 2010 from a clean energy fund to other things, prompting critics to call for an end to the practice. The post State diverted $2B from clean energy fund to NJ Transit, other needs, report finds appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
New Jersey’s most popular soda is one you might not expect
All around the country, soda still remains a popular beverage choice and is often seen as a part of the American diet. According to a recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, soda accounted for 7.5% of the total caloric intake for Americans in 2017. This confirms...
Since they asked: What people think we should do with NJ marijuana tax money
For as long as Powerball exists people have been asking "What would you do with the money?" Now the state of New Jersey, more specifically the Cannabis Regulatory Commission, is asking residents what they should do with the money. I'm talking about the money made from taxing legal weed. New...
Why do some New Jersey drivers do this at yield signs?
A yield sign. Seems pretty basic and straightforward, and something we learned even before we got behind the wheel for the very first time. So first things first. What are you supposed to do at a yield sign? If we see one of these signs coming up how do we prepare?
These 50 communities in NJ have a hard time getting to supermarkets
It’s a simple concept. The refrigerator is empty and the pantry is bare. So, what do you do? You go to the supermarket and stock up, right?. Well, for many New Jerseyans it’s not as simple as that. There are 50 food desert communities, home to 1.5 million...
Clearing the Drug Testing Haze Under Legalized Cannabis
In light of the legalization of cannabis, many New Jersey employers wonder whether they can still drug test their employees. The answer is yes, under the following circumstances:. Upon reasonable suspicion of an employee’s usage of a cannabis item while engaged in the performance of the employee’s work responsibilities;...
Senator Singleton introduces legislation allowing transfer of inactive liquor licenses
NEW JERSEY – In a move to address New Jersey’s archaic liquor license laws, Senator Troy Singleton this week introduced legislation which would establish procedures by which a liquor license may be transferred for use as part of an economic redevelopment plan. “It is no secret that liquor...
New Jersey, Are You Ready For A Possible Federal Ban On Gas Stoves?
This is straight from our believe it or not department. A United States Consumer Product Safety Commissioner is actually talking out loud about the possibility of banning natural gas stoves in America. Commissioner Richard Trumka, Jr. told Bloomberg News yesterday that his agency is investigating the possible pollution that is...
Stop car thieves in NJ by doing this one simple thing
Car thefts and break-ins continue to rise in New Jersey. Many of these crimes could be avoided by simply locking your car and removing the key fob. Unfortunately, many people do not do this, making them an easy mark for a quick crime. This has been increasingly frustrating for police,...
Doctor: New Jersey’s healthcare workforce shortage is getting worse | Opinion
I applaud Gov. Phil Murphy’s launch of an independent review of New Jersey’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a physician and leader of a non-profit home care and community health organization, I have repeatedly seen firsthand how Gov. Murphy approached the challenges of the pandemic with heart, strength, and a sense of duty to the most vulnerable.
After seven dead whales wash up on NJ & NY beaches, Polistina demands immediate stop of offshore wind development
With Gov. Phil Murphy questioning whether offshore wind development is the reason why seven dead whales have washed up on the beaches of New Jersey, State Sen. Vince Polistina (R-Egg Harbor Township) is seeking an immediate suspension of all offshore wind development activities. “We should suspend all work related to...
The new Terminal A at Newark Liberty Airport is a mess. Pack your patience, Jersey travelers | Politi
As the Uber driver made an unexpected hard right after pulling into the Newark Airport complex, I found myself experiencing emotions uncommon to most travel experiences at this place. There was curiosity. There was anticipation. There was — dare I say it? — excitement. On my way to cover the...
Bringing paper bags back for N.J. groceries on hold after uproar over bag ban dwindles
New Jersey grocery deliveries will not be arriving in paper bags. At least not for some months. Starting last May, New Jersey’s single-use bag ban — considered likely the strictest in the nation — has made it illegal for stores, restaurants and other businesses to hand out plastic bags as part of a larger statewide sustainability goal of reducing waste.
