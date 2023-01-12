Read full article on original website
Downtown Charleston restaurant expands with speakeasy-style lounge
Harold’s Cabin, the locally-owned “camping meets craft cocktails” spot located in the Westside Neighborhood of downtown Charleston, has reinvented its upstairs space. The Pickled Beat, which opened today, Jan. 17, which is a speakeasy-esque lounge area featuring moody tones, a reimagined floor plan, updated food and beverage menus and more, according to a Harold’s Cabin news release.
counton2.com
National Bagel Day: Top 10 bagel shops in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – January 15th is National Bagel Day. Whether you like plain bagels with cream cheese or an everything-bagel breakfast sandwich, Sunday is the perfect day to enjoy a bagel. Where can you get the top bagels in Charleston?. News 2 narrowed the list to the top...
charlestondaily.net
Firefly Distillery’s First Two Day Food Truck Festival – February 4-5, 2023
Firefly Distillery To Host Two-Day Food Truck Festival in February. More than 20 local food trucks and live music will take over distillery field. NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (January 11, 2023) – Firefly Distillery, Charleston’s most popular distillery, will host its first two-day Food Truck Festival on Saturday and Sunday, February 4 from 12 – 5 p.m. and February 5 from 12 – 4 p.m. In partnership with the Lowcountry Food Truck Festival, the free event will feature fare ranging from Greek to Italian cuisine, southern comfort food to healthy eats. This event will host the most food trucks to date at Firefly Distillery located along the Noisette Creek in Park Circle.
counton2.com
Charleston ranked among best fishing destinations for 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston has been named one of the best cities for fishing, according to the fishing trip booking platform FishingBooker. Charleston ranked fifth on the list of 13 U.S. cities, beating out popular spots like Colorado Springs, C.O. and Juneau, A.K. Strategically located “at the confluence”...
live5news.com
Businesses take inflation into consideration during Charleston Restaurant Week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Locals and tourists aren’t short of options when it comes to picking a place to eat during Charleston Restaurant Week, but for the second year in a row, Charleston’s Hospitality Group won’t be participating. “With the inflation and rising cost of everything right...
Town of Lane announces free Valentine’s Day event for parents and children
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Town of Lane will host a Father-Daughter and Mother-Son dance in February. On February 9, Father-Daughter and Mother-Son duos will hit the dance floor at a free event to celebrate the season of love. The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 7 Oneita Avenue in […]
live5news.com
Charleston remembers MLK at annual downtown parade
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City paused Monday to join cities across the nation to remember the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a day after he would have turned 94 years old. The event, organized by the YWCA of Greater Charleston, began near Burke High...
charlestondaily.net
3 Charleston area black owned small businesses selected as recipients of a Heinz Black Kitchen Initiative grant
This may come as no surprise, but Black-owned small businesses have been disproportionately hit by high inflation not long after recovering from COVID-19 related losses. I’m sure we can both agree that these restaurants play an influential role in Charleston’s food scene – beyond offering delicious food, America’s Black-owned food businesses also each paint a distinct picture of a multifaceted Black culture and cuisine, and so their survival is essential to the fabric of our country.
Nashville-based BBQ and burger shop opens in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular Nashville barbecue and burger restaurant is calling the Lowcountry home. Hugh-Baby’s BBQ and Burger Shop, which offers “simple, delicious food and warm southern hospitality,” began welcoming customers Friday at its new location off Saint Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley. Restaurant founder and Nashville native Pat Martin called the restaurant […]
Longtime director of Jewish Studies at College of Charleston has died
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime director of Jewish studies at the College of Charleston has died, the college announced Monday. Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim said Martin (Marty) Perlmutter died Sunday. He was the leader of the Jewish Studies Program at the College of Charleston – which he helped create – until his retirement from […]
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by local people. What do you think about these amazing seafood places in South Carolina? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the overall atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood places too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time the are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in South Carolina so definitely leave your suggestions below.
Charleston City Paper
S.C. approaches animal shelters’ no-kill goal, Charleston group says
The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) announced this week it is close to reaching its longtime goal for animal shelters in South Carolina not to kill animals in trouble. The animal protection nonprofit, which was established in 1874, said its ultimate aim is to reduce the euthanasia rate to 10% or less in the state’s open admission shelters.
Former SC lawmaker Arthur Ravenel Jr. dies at age 95
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former State Senator Arthur Ravenel Jr. died Monday at the age of 95, according to his family. He represented Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties in the State House from 1953 to 1958 and served as a state senator from 1981 to 1986. From 1987 to 1995, Ravenel served as a United […]
live5news.com
Warming shelters open for the cold weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With a chilly weekend on tap, several Lowcountry warming shelters are opening their doors. Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church - 1444 Remount Rd, North Charleston. Hibben United Methodist Church - 690 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant. Goose Creek United Methodist Church - 142 Red...
live5news.com
Rising beer prices impact local breweries
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - These days, your tab may be a little more expensive. “The cost of all the component parts of beer has certainly gone through the roof,” said Pearce Fleming, president of the South Carolina Brewers Guild and Proprietor of Commonhouse Aleworks in North Charleston. He...
Car recovered from creek Saturday night in Ladson area
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple crews worked to recover a vehicle from the water Saturday night following a crash off Farmington Road. According to C&B Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash that left a car submerged in the water in Ladson. Officials confirmed the incident happened in the area of Farmington […]
Large boat catches fire at Port Royal Landing Marina
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A large boat caught fire Friday afternoon at the Port Royal Landing Marina. The City of Beaufort said a full structure fire response was requested around 2:30 p.m. It took firefighters around two hours to extinguish the fire and clear the scene. No further details were released. This is a developing […]
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
charlestondaily.net
DHEC Awards Twenty South Carolina Schools as ‘Champions of the Environment’ including 2 in Charleston County
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Twenty South Carolina schools were chosen to receive grants that will support the education of the next generation of environmental stewards, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today. “Champions of the Environment” awards are issued each school year to foster environmental education...
WYFF4.com
Former SC Sen. Arthur Ravenel Jr. dies, family says
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Ravenel family has announced the death of former South Carolina State Senator Arthur Ravenel Jr. His son Thomas tweeted about his father's passing on Monday:. Arthur Ravenel was 95 years old. According to the South Carolina State House, he served as a state senator from...
