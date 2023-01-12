ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cnycentral.com

Homicides down, shootings up in the City of Syracuse, police say

Syracuse Police crime camera in downtown Syracuse. Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile says he had two goals when he took the top job at the department less than a year ago: officer wellness and reducing gun violence in the community. He says officers took 266 guns off city streets in 2022.
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County man chokes and leaves victim behind on a road

A Cortland County man was arrested last week after he allegedly choked and “engaged in a physical altercation” with a victim, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Allen Osborn, 23 of Freetown, allegedly stole a cell phone out of the victim’s...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse woman attempted to steal Police Officer’s gun in transport to hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse woman has been charged with attempted escape, possession of a firearm and robbery after she allegedly tried to steal a police officer’s gun while being transported to Upstate University Hospital. 37-year-old Victoria Searle of Syracuse was being transported from the Onondaga County Justice Center for a medical issue on […]
SYRACUSE, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 2, 2023 through Jan. 8, 2023 there were 55 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 15 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Lucas C. Corwin, age 32 of Candor, N.Y., was arrested...
OWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse woman charged after attempting to steal deputy's gun

SYRACUSE, NY — A Syracuse woman is in custody after attempting to steal a deputy's gun while being transported to Upstate University Hospital Hospital, Thursday, January 5th. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just before 3:30 p.m. when deputies were transporting 37-year-old Victoria Searle from the...
SYRACUSE, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

On Jan. 6, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested 24 year-old Marice A. Bell, of Apalachin, N.Y., for the class D felony of Assault in the second degree and the class A misdemeanor of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following the investigation of a child abuse complaint. Bell is accused of intentionally causing physical injury to a person who is less than seven years old. Bell was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Michele Bogart and released on his own recognizance. Bell is scheduled to appear in the Owego Town Court in front of Justice Pat Hogan at a later date.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester woman arrested, accused of running horse and buggy off road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested Thursday, after an incident involving a horse and buggy in Cayuga County. According to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Andreah Dejernett, 24, was driving along Tollgate Hill Road around 3:30 p.m. when she intentionally forced a horse and buggy off the roadway. Police say Dejernett did […]
ROCHESTER, NY
cnycentral.com

Crews respond to large house fire Saturday morning in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. — Around 7:45 am Saturday morning, Tompkins County received a call about extensive smoke coming from a house on the 700 block of South Aurora Street in Ithaca. There were occupants inside that were evacuated and not injured, the fire department said. The fire was difficult to...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca driver hits Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy patrol car, flees on foot

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle accident in Ithaca. Ithaca Police responded to a reported crash at the intersection of North Meadow Street and West State Street at 10:54 a.m. Thursday. A marked Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office patrol car on its way to an emergency call was struck by another vehicle. The driver who struck the Deputy’s car abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot. He was found minutes later a few blocks away and taken into custody by Ithaca Police Officers. He was issued citations for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, failure to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation. Neither driver’s identities are being released. The Sheriff’s Deputy was medically evaluated and released with no injury. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact IPD.
ITHACA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Police turning to public for help after valuable items stolen

Towanda, Pa. — State Police in Towanda are looking for the person responsible for stealing property from a home. The owners discovered the items missing from a residence on Battle Creek Road on Dec. 10 just after 9 a.m. They contacted State Police to report their 17-foot bass fishing boat with a black trailer and cuckoo clock were missing. The items are estimated to have a total value of $12,700, according to the release. Anyone with information should contact PSP Towanda at 570-265-2186.
TOWANDA, PA
localsyr.com

Second arrest made in Sunset Ave. murder case

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As of January 12, there has been an update to the homicide of Tyus Ogletree, with a second arrest being made. A 17-year-old male has been arrested and sent to Hillbrook Detention Center for:. One count of Murder in the Second Degree. One count of...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Update: Emergency crews clear crash on I-81 in Syracuse

Update 10:30 p.m.: Emergency crews have cleared the crash on Interstate 81, according to an alert by the state’s Department of Transportation. Syracuse, N.Y. — Two lanes of Interstate 81 in Syracuse have been closed due to a car crash, according to the state Department of Transportation. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Early morning house fire in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 7:46 a.m. on January 14, Tompkins County 911 received a report of “smoke billowing from a large house in the 700 block of South Aurora St. in the City of Ithaca,” said Ithaca Fire Department. According to the first units to arrive,...
ITHACA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man steals 20 wheels and tires from Canandaigua business

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Rochester resident, Tirek White, 21, was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that in the early hours of January 11, twenty wheels and tires (valued at more than $3,000) were stolen from a business in the Town of Canandaigua. White was taken to Ontario...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
cnycentral.com

Proposed Jamesville Correctional closure to be discussed by Onondaga County Tuesday

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Onondaga County Legislature will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, January 17th to discuss the proposed closure of the Jamesville Correctional Facility. The proposed plan would consolidate the facility with the Downtown Justice Center in Syracuse. Supporters of the plan say it would save taxpayers nearly seven million dollars a year.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

