cnycentral.com
Homicides down, shootings up in the City of Syracuse, police say
Syracuse Police crime camera in downtown Syracuse. Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile says he had two goals when he took the top job at the department less than a year ago: officer wellness and reducing gun violence in the community. He says officers took 266 guns off city streets in 2022.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County man chokes and leaves victim behind on a road
A Cortland County man was arrested last week after he allegedly choked and “engaged in a physical altercation” with a victim, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Allen Osborn, 23 of Freetown, allegedly stole a cell phone out of the victim’s...
Syracuse woman attempted to steal Police Officer’s gun in transport to hospital
11-year-old dead, 19-year-old wounded in double shooting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 11-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting according to Syracuse Police Chief Cecile on Monday evening, January 16. The girl was walking home with a gallon of milk for her family from a nearby corner store when she was shot in the midsection Chief Cecile says. The girl was […]
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 2, 2023 through Jan. 8, 2023 there were 55 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 15 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Lucas C. Corwin, age 32 of Candor, N.Y., was arrested...
cnycentral.com
Fourteen-year-old arrested for posting bomb threat against Cato schools on social media
CATO, N.Y. — On Monday night, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an alleged bomb threat that had been shared on social media and appeared to be directed towards the Cato Central School District. After an investigation into the origin of the social media post,...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse woman charged after attempting to steal deputy's gun
Binghamton S.W.A.T. drug bust
On Friday, January 13th, Binghamton Metro SWAT Assisted the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force at 6 Double Day Street, Apartment 2.
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Sheriff’s Report
On Jan. 6, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested 24 year-old Marice A. Bell, of Apalachin, N.Y., for the class D felony of Assault in the second degree and the class A misdemeanor of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following the investigation of a child abuse complaint. Bell is accused of intentionally causing physical injury to a person who is less than seven years old. Bell was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Michele Bogart and released on his own recognizance. Bell is scheduled to appear in the Owego Town Court in front of Justice Pat Hogan at a later date.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest 2 Rochester residents for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree.
On January 15, 2023, State Troopers were on Lake Avenue in the city of Rochester and observed a vehicle traveling northbound on Lake Avenue with no headlights. Troopers stopped the vehicle and identified the operator as Mackenzie Mcfarland, of Rochester. When Mcfarland attempted to get paperwork for the vehicle, troopers...
Rochester woman arrested, accused of running horse and buggy off road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested Thursday, after an incident involving a horse and buggy in Cayuga County. According to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Andreah Dejernett, 24, was driving along Tollgate Hill Road around 3:30 p.m. when she intentionally forced a horse and buggy off the roadway. Police say Dejernett did […]
cnycentral.com
Crews respond to large house fire Saturday morning in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. — Around 7:45 am Saturday morning, Tompkins County received a call about extensive smoke coming from a house on the 700 block of South Aurora Street in Ithaca. There were occupants inside that were evacuated and not injured, the fire department said. The fire was difficult to...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca driver hits Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy patrol car, flees on foot
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle accident in Ithaca. Ithaca Police responded to a reported crash at the intersection of North Meadow Street and West State Street at 10:54 a.m. Thursday. A marked Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office patrol car on its way to an emergency call was struck by another vehicle. The driver who struck the Deputy’s car abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot. He was found minutes later a few blocks away and taken into custody by Ithaca Police Officers. He was issued citations for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, failure to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation. Neither driver’s identities are being released. The Sheriff’s Deputy was medically evaluated and released with no injury. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact IPD.
Police turning to public for help after valuable items stolen
Towanda, Pa. — State Police in Towanda are looking for the person responsible for stealing property from a home. The owners discovered the items missing from a residence on Battle Creek Road on Dec. 10 just after 9 a.m. They contacted State Police to report their 17-foot bass fishing boat with a black trailer and cuckoo clock were missing. The items are estimated to have a total value of $12,700, according to the release. Anyone with information should contact PSP Towanda at 570-265-2186.
localsyr.com
Second arrest made in Sunset Ave. murder case
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As of January 12, there has been an update to the homicide of Tyus Ogletree, with a second arrest being made. A 17-year-old male has been arrested and sent to Hillbrook Detention Center for:. One count of Murder in the Second Degree. One count of...
Update: Emergency crews clear crash on I-81 in Syracuse
Update 10:30 p.m.: Emergency crews have cleared the crash on Interstate 81, according to an alert by the state’s Department of Transportation. Syracuse, N.Y. — Two lanes of Interstate 81 in Syracuse have been closed due to a car crash, according to the state Department of Transportation. The...
Second person — a 17-year-old — charged in North Side murder, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 17-year-old male has been charged in the shooting death of a man on the North Side this weekend, Syracuse police said. The teen was charged Thursday with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to a news release Friday from the Syracuse Police Department.
localsyr.com
Early morning house fire in Ithaca
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man steals 20 wheels and tires from Canandaigua business
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Rochester resident, Tirek White, 21, was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that in the early hours of January 11, twenty wheels and tires (valued at more than $3,000) were stolen from a business in the Town of Canandaigua. White was taken to Ontario...
cnycentral.com
Proposed Jamesville Correctional closure to be discussed by Onondaga County Tuesday
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Onondaga County Legislature will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, January 17th to discuss the proposed closure of the Jamesville Correctional Facility. The proposed plan would consolidate the facility with the Downtown Justice Center in Syracuse. Supporters of the plan say it would save taxpayers nearly seven million dollars a year.
