Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
American held in Iran launches hunger strike and writes to Biden asking him to do more for detainees
An American wrongfully detained in Iran is calling on President Joe Biden to take notice of US detainees there, launching a hunger strike Monday to mark seven years since he was left behind in a prisoner swap that brought other Americans home. In a letter to Biden, Siamak Namazi called...
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney
MSNBC legal analyst Katie S. Phang was discussing the newly unsealed testimony from the former president as part of E. Jean Carroll's rape lawsuit.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Netherlands says it will send Patriot assistance to Ukraine
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte during a meeting with President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that the Netherlands plans to "join" the U.S. and Germany's efforts to train and arm Ukraine with advanced Patriot defense systems. Rutte in a brief appearance with Biden did...
TikTok plans to hire 2,500 employees to ease data security concerns
TikTok says it will hire 2,500 new employees to protect users’ data, part of a $1.5 billion dollar initiative to respond to national concerns about the app’s data security. Read more.
Before taking up Title 42, Supreme Court considers immigration appeals process
Lawyers for Guatemalan woman twice deported, twice denied, appeal to nation's highest court despite her inability to provide proof of persecution.
Idaho8.com
Prosecutors drop charges against NYPD officer accused of acting as foreign agent for China
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn moved to dismiss charges against a New York Police Department officer who had been accused of acting as a foreign agent on behalf of the Chinese government. Baimadajie Angwang was charged in September 2020 with acting as a foreign agent for China without notifying American authorities,...
Idaho8.com
5 things to know for January 16: MLK Day, Storms, Nepal plane crash, Biden, Ukraine
In many corners of the US, people are hunkering down in their homes and layering on their clothes amid a bout of severe winter weather. Meanwhile, residents of the world’s coldest city say they still manage to get outside for work and errands, even though temperatures have plunged to an unimaginable -58 degrees Fahrenheit.
Did flu cases peak in the United States after Thanksgiving?
Could flu cases start climbing again? Flu cases are down after a post-Thanksgiving peak but so far, the flu is believed responsible for 16,000 deaths nationwide, including 79 children.
Idaho8.com
Russian missile strike on apartment building in Dnipro kills 29 people, Ukraine officials say
The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment block in Dnipro rose to 29, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday, after missiles and explosions were heard across the country. At least 73 people were injured in Saturday’s attack, with 30 of them still in the hospital, Valentyn Reznichenko,...
What we know about the investigation into Biden’s classified documents
How classified were the documents Biden had? Is Biden’s situation different than Donald Trump’s? What happens next with the Biden classified document investigation?
Idaho8.com
White House counsel’s office says there are no visitors logs at Biden’s Wilmington home
The White House counsel’s office says there are no visitors logs that track guests who come and go at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware. House Republicans have been demanding that the White House turn over all information related to misplaced classified documents from Biden’s time as vice president, including any visitors logs to Biden’s private residence and who might have had access to his private office in Washington, DC, where the first batch of documents were discovered in early November.
Idaho8.com
‘I won’t leave’: Civilians struggle on with daily life despite battle for Bakhmut
An excavator gouges huge chunks of rich brown earth by the roadside, depositing the dirt at the edge of the lengthening trench. Soldiers shovel more dirt out of the trench, well inside the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. The officer in charge, who gives his name...
Idaho8.com
Former Moscow-linked Church claims religious persecution as security raids heat up
The vertically shot video published last November shows no weapons, battlefield atrocities or even soldiers. But the sound of a patriotic Russian song reverberating through a church on Kyiv’s famous Lavra monastery grounds seemed to open a new front in Ukraine’s war with Russia. The church belongs to...
Idaho8.com
Romanian authorities seize nearly $4 million in assets from Andrew Tate in alleged human trafficking, rape investigation
Romanian authorities said they have seized nearly $4 million worth of assets belonging to controversial internet personality Andrew Tate over the past week as he and his brother are investigated on allegations of human trafficking and rape. Roughly 18 million lei, equivalent to $3,942,700, has been seized, the country’s Asset...
Idaho8.com
At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst airplane crash in 30 years
At least 68 people were killed Sunday when an aircraft went down near the city of Pokhara in central Nepal, a government official said, the country’s deadliest plane crash in more than 30 years. Seventy-two people — four crew members and 68 passengers — were on board the ATR-72...
Idaho8.com
Prominent Pakistani lawyer shot dead inside court building, police say
A prominent Pakistani lawyer and human rights activist was shot dead on Monday at a court building in the northwestern city of Peshawar, according to police and a witness. Abdul Latif Afridi, 79, a former president of Pakistan’s Supreme Court bar association, was shot six times in a break room at the Peshawar High Court, Capital City police officer Muhammad Ijaz Khan told CNN.
Comments / 0