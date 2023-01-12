ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
5 things to know for January 16: MLK Day, Storms, Nepal plane crash, Biden, Ukraine

In many corners of the US, people are hunkering down in their homes and layering on their clothes amid a bout of severe winter weather. Meanwhile, residents of the world’s coldest city say they still manage to get outside for work and errands, even though temperatures have plunged to an unimaginable -58 degrees Fahrenheit.
White House counsel’s office says there are no visitors logs at Biden’s Wilmington home

The White House counsel’s office says there are no visitors logs that track guests who come and go at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware. House Republicans have been demanding that the White House turn over all information related to misplaced classified documents from Biden’s time as vice president, including any visitors logs to Biden’s private residence and who might have had access to his private office in Washington, DC, where the first batch of documents were discovered in early November.
Former Moscow-linked Church claims religious persecution as security raids heat up

The vertically shot video published last November shows no weapons, battlefield atrocities or even soldiers. But the sound of a patriotic Russian song reverberating through a church on Kyiv’s famous Lavra monastery grounds seemed to open a new front in Ukraine’s war with Russia. The church belongs to...
At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst airplane crash in 30 years

At least 68 people were killed Sunday when an aircraft went down near the city of Pokhara in central Nepal, a government official said, the country’s deadliest plane crash in more than 30 years. Seventy-two people — four crew members and 68 passengers — were on board the ATR-72...
Prominent Pakistani lawyer shot dead inside court building, police say

A prominent Pakistani lawyer and human rights activist was shot dead on Monday at a court building in the northwestern city of Peshawar, according to police and a witness. Abdul Latif Afridi, 79, a former president of Pakistan’s Supreme Court bar association, was shot six times in a break room at the Peshawar High Court, Capital City police officer Muhammad Ijaz Khan told CNN.

