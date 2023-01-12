ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

Marching to remember; South Bend honors MLK

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - All over the country, communities are coming together to honor Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and to reiterate his dream of all people uniting as one human race. Locally, city and community leaders gathered at the County-City Building before marching to the Century Center,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Indiana Black Expo holds commemorative MLK march in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the people of Elkhart celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. The city’s chapter of the Indiana Black Expo hosted the event. Many turned out to march from Civic Plaza to Community Missionary Baptist Church for a short program. Chapter leader Robert Taylor says events...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

City Clerks office joins YWCA to help women and children

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City Clerk’s office is teaming up with the local YWCA for a women’s and children’s donation drive. “Today, we are taking donations in for the YWCA,” South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones said. “Today is a good day, it’s MLK Day, and the Y’s mission is to help families and women as well as to eliminate racism, promote peace, promote justice, and so this is a perfect day to start this kickoff of donations for the Y.”
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

YWCA donation drive for women, children underway in South Bend

People gathered at the County-City Building before marching to the Century Center — a reenactment of Dr. King's historic march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965. Community Service Breakfast kicks off MLK Day Celebration in South Bend. Updated: 44 minutes ago. The 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Trailblazing to groundbreaking; South Bend unveils plan for new Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On what would have been Dr. King’s 94 birthday, the City of South Bend unveiled its plan for the new Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center. “As Nehemiah did a millennia ago and Dr. King did just over 50 years ago, our minds must be ready to be able to see the beauty that lies within the rubble,” Progressive Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Barry C. Spencer said.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Community Schools announces busing changes

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - After completing a mid-year evaluation of its school bus routes, Elkhart Community Schools says some bus routes will be combined starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In a Facebook post, the district says combining routes will help “ensure buses are running efficiently” and allow “more flexibility to...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

speed carving hunter ice festival

Indiana State Police arrested three women from Illinois after they were discovered to have allegedly had drugs and counterfeit money. Students can learn more about historically black colleges and universities and will have access to representatives from over two dozen HBCUs.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

MLK Jr. Dream Center

Increasing clouds tonight will lead to rain showers to start your work week. Police Three Illinois women arrested for drugs, counterfeit money. Indiana State Police arrested three women from Illinois after they were discovered to have allegedly had drugs and counterfeit money.
ILLINOIS STATE
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

People gathered at the County-City Building before marching to the Century Center — a reenactment of Dr. King's historic march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965. Community Service Breakfast kicks off MLK Day Celebration in South Bend. The 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration and Recognition...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Lana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Lana!. Lana is about 1-and-a-half-years old....
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

We Shall Overcome: Lake Michigan College honors MLK

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, and all over Michiana, people will gather to honor his life and monumental impact, but Lake Michigan College in Benton Harbor wanted to kick off the celebration a little bit early. Lake Michigan College’s theme for this...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Benton Harbor man killed after argument with next-door neighbor

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man is dead after an argument with his next-door neighbor escalated last Tuesday. According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a report of an assault at River Terrace Apartments around 12 p.m. on Jan. 10. An initial...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Notre Dame shut out by Minnesota 3-0 in series finale

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After picking up an extra conference point in a shootout over Minnesota on Friday night, momentum was not on the side of the Notre Dame hockey team on Saturday night. The Golden Gophers grabbed a 1-0 lead late in the first period and never looked...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2 arrested on felony warrants after traffic stop in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were arrested on felony warrants last weekend after a traffic stop in South Bend. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers with the South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit were conducting an operation that focuses on individuals wanted on felony warrants and associated with ongoing criminal activity.
SOUTH BEND, IN

