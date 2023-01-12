Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known retail chain closing another store in IndianaKristen WaltersElkhart, IN
Construction on Campus: Universities are Establishing Unique ProjectsBuilding Indiana BusinessSouth Bend, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South BendTed RiversSouth Bend, IN
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in IndianaKristen WaltersMishawaka, IN
Related
WNDU
Mayor Duane Parry signs pretrial diversion agreement for misdemeanor charge
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has accepted a pretrial diversion agreement after being charged with a misdemeanor for leaving the scene of an accident in a city-owned vehicle. The mayor was initially scheduled for a dispositional hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 17. However, Parry agreed to...
WNDU
Former Wilson Elementary teacher receives $600K in civil suit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s more than one way for an employer to terminate an employee, and the way a South Bend teacher lost her job six years ago has earned her $600,000 in damages. In April 2016, a second-grade teacher at Wilson School took her kids on...
WNDU
Marching to remember; South Bend honors MLK
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - All over the country, communities are coming together to honor Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and to reiterate his dream of all people uniting as one human race. Locally, city and community leaders gathered at the County-City Building before marching to the Century Center,...
WNDU
Indiana Black Expo holds commemorative MLK march in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the people of Elkhart celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. The city’s chapter of the Indiana Black Expo hosted the event. Many turned out to march from Civic Plaza to Community Missionary Baptist Church for a short program. Chapter leader Robert Taylor says events...
WNDU
Community Service Breakfast kicks off MLK Day Celebration in South Bend
People gathered at the County-City Building before marching to the Century Center — a reenactment of Dr. King's historic march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965. South Bend man arrested after leading police on 2 chases, throwing gun and drugs out window. Updated: 31 minutes ago. A 31-year-old South...
WNDU
City Clerks office joins YWCA to help women and children
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City Clerk’s office is teaming up with the local YWCA for a women’s and children’s donation drive. “Today, we are taking donations in for the YWCA,” South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones said. “Today is a good day, it’s MLK Day, and the Y’s mission is to help families and women as well as to eliminate racism, promote peace, promote justice, and so this is a perfect day to start this kickoff of donations for the Y.”
WNDU
YWCA donation drive for women, children underway in South Bend
People gathered at the County-City Building before marching to the Century Center — a reenactment of Dr. King's historic march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965. Community Service Breakfast kicks off MLK Day Celebration in South Bend. Updated: 44 minutes ago. The 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
WNDU
Trailblazing to groundbreaking; South Bend unveils plan for new Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On what would have been Dr. King’s 94 birthday, the City of South Bend unveiled its plan for the new Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center. “As Nehemiah did a millennia ago and Dr. King did just over 50 years ago, our minds must be ready to be able to see the beauty that lies within the rubble,” Progressive Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Barry C. Spencer said.
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools announces busing changes
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - After completing a mid-year evaluation of its school bus routes, Elkhart Community Schools says some bus routes will be combined starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In a Facebook post, the district says combining routes will help “ensure buses are running efficiently” and allow “more flexibility to...
WNDU
First responders job fair headed to Holiday Inn Conference Center on Thursday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking to change things up this year?. A first responders job fair will take place at the Holiday Inn Conference Center on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Over 35 healthcare and first responder agencies from around Michiana will be looking to fill open positions.
WNDU
speed carving hunter ice festival
Indiana State Police arrested three women from Illinois after they were discovered to have allegedly had drugs and counterfeit money. Students can learn more about historically black colleges and universities and will have access to representatives from over two dozen HBCUs.
WNDU
MLK Jr. Dream Center
Increasing clouds tonight will lead to rain showers to start your work week. Police Three Illinois women arrested for drugs, counterfeit money. Indiana State Police arrested three women from Illinois after they were discovered to have allegedly had drugs and counterfeit money.
WNDU
First Alert Forecast
People gathered at the County-City Building before marching to the Century Center — a reenactment of Dr. King's historic march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965. Community Service Breakfast kicks off MLK Day Celebration in South Bend. The 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration and Recognition...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Lana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Lana!. Lana is about 1-and-a-half-years old....
WNDU
We Shall Overcome: Lake Michigan College honors MLK
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, and all over Michiana, people will gather to honor his life and monumental impact, but Lake Michigan College in Benton Harbor wanted to kick off the celebration a little bit early. Lake Michigan College’s theme for this...
WNDU
Benton Harbor man killed after argument with next-door neighbor
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man is dead after an argument with his next-door neighbor escalated last Tuesday. According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a report of an assault at River Terrace Apartments around 12 p.m. on Jan. 10. An initial...
WNDU
South Bend man arrested after leading police on 2 chases, throwing gun and drugs out window
People gathered at the County-City Building before marching to the Century Center — a reenactment of Dr. King's historic march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965. Community Service Breakfast kicks off MLK Day Celebration in South Bend. The 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration and Recognition...
WNDU
Notre Dame shut out by Minnesota 3-0 in series finale
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After picking up an extra conference point in a shootout over Minnesota on Friday night, momentum was not on the side of the Notre Dame hockey team on Saturday night. The Golden Gophers grabbed a 1-0 lead late in the first period and never looked...
WNDU
ISP: 3 Illinois women arrested for drugs, fake money after driving ‘too slow’ on Indiana Toll Road
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three Illinois women were arrested on suspicion of drug possession and having counterfeit money after an SUV was pulled over on the Indiana Toll Road for “traveling at an unsafe slow speed.”. Troopers pulled the SUV over just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday because...
WNDU
2 arrested on felony warrants after traffic stop in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were arrested on felony warrants last weekend after a traffic stop in South Bend. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers with the South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit were conducting an operation that focuses on individuals wanted on felony warrants and associated with ongoing criminal activity.
Comments / 0