BMW Will NOT Copy Mercedes With Subscription-Based Power Boosts
During an industry roundtable at the 2023 Consumer Elecrtonics Show, BMW said it would not offer over-the-air performance upgrades for its electric vehicles. That means if you want your BMW iX to accelerate more quickly, you will need to step up to the M60 variant. This news was confirmed by Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Development. It is important because BMW's stance on this differs from German rival Mercedes-Benz, which caught flack last year for its $1,200 Acceleration Increase subscription.
Tesla Is Hiding Downgraded Brakes Behind Cheap Plastic
ZEVcentric, an EV motorsports company based in California, is accusing the EV giant of hiding smaller, less capable brakes behind fancy red caliper covers on the Model Y Performance. In a video posted to Twitter, aftermarket Tesla performance parts supplier ZEVcentric identified the new parts as slightly different than usual.
59% Of American Lincoln Dealers Have Signed Up To Sell EVs
59% of Lincoln's US retail dealer network has signed up for a program that will allow it to sell electric vehicles, reports Automotive News. Lincoln says that this figure comprises 356 dealers and that these dealers represent 88% of the automaker's sales volume. Of the dealers signed up, roughly 90% are in America's top 130 luxury markets.
Mazda Confirms New Inline-Six Engine For The CX-90
Mazda has finally shared new details about what engine will sit under the hood of its upcoming CX-90 SUV, which will be revealed in full on February 1, 2023. We knew the 2023 Mazda CX-90 would offer the company's first hybrid system called e-Skyactiv PHEV, but now we can confirm it will also have a gas-only variant. The CX-90 will be the first US-bound Mazda to use the company's 3.3-liter inline-six e-Skyactiv Turbo engine. This is the same engine used in the European CX-60.
Honda And LG Energy Solution Announce A New Battery Plant For The US
Honda has announced a new joint venture with LG Energy to establish a joint battery production venture. The two companies will join forces to produce lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles made by Honda, including the cute Honda e, and existing hybrid models such as the Accord Hybrid. Honda has been...
Watch An Angry Audi A5 Driver Unleash Havoc In Shanghai Hotel Lobby
A 28-year-old man left a trail of destruction behind him as he drove his Audi A5 Convertible through the lobby of a Chinese hotel. As per Channel News Asia, the man, known only as Chen, got into an argument with staff about his missing laptop, and that set off his decision to drive through the doors of the Shanghai hotel before swerving through the lobby haphazardly.
Ferrari To Employ Innovative In-Cabin Assists From Harman
Ferrari and Harman have announced a partnership that will see the Italian marque implement cutting-edge technology in the cabin of future supercars. Harman's Ready Upgrade hardware and software will enable Ferrari to swiftly enhance in-cabin experiences across the lineup, likely improving the overall user experience of products like the Roma and the all-new Purosangue. And it's not just roadgoing vehicles that will benefit from this new alliance - Harman is the official In-Cabin Experience Team partner of the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team.
Fully Loaded Dodge Hornet GT Plus Is A $45,000 Steal
The online configurator for the highly-anticipated 2023 Dodge Hornet has gone live, showcasing the base GT and GT Plus derivatives. The plug-in hybrid models are only slated for sale in spring 2023, so will likely be added to the roster at a later date for you to play around with. In the meantime, we're able to configure what Dodge calls the gateway to Dodge muscle and the models that will likely make up the bulk of the sales for the new crossover.
Cleaner EV Charging Is Here Thanks To Toyota
Toyota has announced a collaboration with nonprofit organization WattTime, which will allow owners of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles to identify the most efficient charging times while also leading to the lowest possible impact on health and the environment. WattTime was founded in 2014 and provides key data to both...
Driven: The 2023 Volvo C40 Is A Stellar EV That Needs One Change
Our first drive of the 2023 Volvo C40 Recharge yielded a glowing review, so we set out to see if that highly positive opinion could stand up to a week of testing. Not to be confused with past C-prefix Volvo models like the C30 or C70, the C40 Recharge is an SUV Coupe version of the standard XC40 Recharge, which is itself the all-electric version of the gas-powered XC40. Sound confusing? Well, Volvo's next EV will be called the EX90 and the Swedish automaker just trademarked the name C60, likely for a larger SUV Coupe.
Lucid Motors Beats Its Watered-Down 2022 Production Target By 180 Cars
After slashing its production targets twice last year, Lucid is calling its 7,180 vehicles produced in 2022 a win, and the stock market agrees. Share prices increased by 6% following the announcement. The share price eventually settled at $8.12 per share, an increase of 2.33%. Lucid produced 3,493 vehicles in...
Toyota Reveals Two AE86 Concepts With Hydrogen Combustion And Electric Power
Toyota has pulled the covers off two immaculately restored AE86 Corolla coupes in Initial D dress-up at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, wielding some very big changes: one is powered by hydrogen and the other by electricity. The Japanese automaker refuses to adopt a pure-electric approach to carbon neutrality and...
Porsche Drops Fresh Hints Of A Formula 1 Entry
Not long ago, Porsche's Formula E Instagram account was rebranded Porsche Motorsport, with all past content removed from the page. In its place, a single video teasing "even more layers" of Porsche's on-track exploits. According to the well-timed screenshots of eagle-eyed Reddit user, one frame of the video appears to represent the late, great Sir Frank Williams.
BAC Hires Ex-McLaren CEO To Pioneer Future Sports Cars
Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) has appointed former McLaren Automotive CEO Mike Flewitt as its new Chairman. According to BAC, Flewitt's arrival strengthens its senior leadership team at a critical time. BAC continues to enjoy relatively massive demand for its single-seater Mono supercar, and it's set to introduce new models and expand into new global markets in 2023.
Tesla Becomes Best-Selling Luxury Brand In America
According to the Automotive News Research & Data Center, Tesla delivered 491,000 vehicles in the United States last year, up 44% from 2021, to become the top luxury brand in America. As a reminder, Tesla sold 1,313,851 vehicles globally, but does not officially break down sales by country. The number is also not broken down by model, but the Tesla Model Y is likely the best-seller in the lineup.
Electric Cars Will Help Most USA Households Cut Energy Costs
Over 90% of US households that own at least one vehicle would see a reduction in costs spent on transportation energy and less greenhouse gas emissions if they switched to all-electric cars. Per Reuters, the findings come from a study by the University of Michigan's Center for Sustainable Systems. This is not the first study with results that indicate EVs will help reduce household costs.
BMW CEO Says Its EV Policy Has No Political Agenda
BMW Group CEO Oliver Zipse has clarified that politics will play no role regarding its electric vehicle business plan and other related matters. Speaking to Automotive News, Zipse explained that market demand would determine the German automaker's future investments, specifically in the US. "We would not change in a substantial...
EV Buyers Think Dealers Are Conning Them Out Of New EV Tax Credits
Aspiring electric vehicle owners will be relieved to know the Inflation Reduction Act is officially in place, but many auto dealers are citing frustration with the lack of information and are seeking clarity on the matter. Several retailers told Automotive News (AN) that with the new restrictions being enforced, more...
Ford Ranger's Proven T6 Platform Will Survive Deep Into Next Decade
The enduring Ford T6 platform that underpins the all-new Ranger pickup and Bronco SUV will live on into the next decade, even as a new electric Ranger - riding on a bespoke platform - is introduced in the years ahead. The T6 platform was introduced for the Ranger way back...
Novitec Transforms Tesla Model Y Into Sporty Electric Crossover With Attitude
German tuner Novitec has announced a new refinement package for the ever-popular Tesla Model Y, elevating the style of the reserved crossover with carbon fiber bodywork and enhanced aerodynamics. The rounded, aerodynamic design benefits from an athletic body styling kit finished in high gloss carbon fiber. A simple lip spoiler...
