MyStateline.com
Cold case: No arrests in 2016 fatal shooting of preschool teacher Treesa Wiley
Treesa Wiley was visiting a friend on Jan. 30, 2016, when someone broke into the 1305 Carbaugh Ave. residence and shot both women during what has been called a home invasion. Cold case: No arrests in 2016 fatal shooting of preschool …. Treesa Wiley was visiting a friend on Jan....
MyStateline.com
Pinnon's raising money for family of slain worker, Peggy Anderson
Pinnon Meats is raising money for the family of Peggy Anderson, a longtime employee who was killed in an armed robbery last Wednesday, January 11th. Pinnon’s raising money for family of slain worker, …. Pinnon Meats is raising money for the family of Peggy Anderson, a longtime employee who...
MyStateline.com
Byron Police need help finding property damage suspects
Byron Police need the community's help to find the suspects in a string of property damage crimes around the city.
MyStateline.com
Rockford in final negotiations for Barber Colman Complex
Construction on the new Barber Colman Complex could get underway this summer.
MyStateline.com
Officials still working to save Belvidere Assembly Plant
There is less than one month until the Belvidere Assembly Plant goes idle, and officials said that they are still working to save it.
MyStateline.com
Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford shootings
Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night.
WIFR
Neighbors of recent Rockford shooting express fear for their area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators look for clues after a shooting took the lives of three and injured two Sunday night at around six in the evening when several gun shots were heard. Last nights shooting comes three weeks after a separate shooting took place in the same location in...
Two Separate Rockford Shootings Leave Three Dead, One Injured
Rockford Police are continuing to investigate two shootings on Sunday (1/15) that happened less than 2 miles apart on the city's southeast side. According to the post on Twitter from the Rockford PD around 6:30 pm yesterday (Sunday), officers responded to the 2300 block of 23rd Street and the 4200 block of Middlebury Avenue where "multiple individuals sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds."
Cold case: Still no sign of Rockford resident Mark Miller, who disappeared in 2009
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been nearly 14 years since 48-year-old Mark Miller left his job at the Clock Tower Resort and Conference Center and was never seen again. Miller was a banquet captain at the now-demolished landmark. He worked his shift on March 12, 2009, punched out at around 1:30 p.m., and left like he […]
MyStateline.com
Rockford bridal expo returns after three years
Planning for someone's big day comes with a lot of stress.
Three killed, 2 injured in Rockford shootings on Sunday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people, a 29-year-old man, an 18-year-old, and a 17-year-old, were killed and 2 people were injured in two separate but related shootings in Rockford on Sunday night. Rockford Police said that around 6:30 p.m. that they were investigating shootings in the 2300 block of 23rd Street and the 4200 block […]
fox32chicago.com
Cheyann Klus: Remains of Downers Grove woman missing since 2017 found
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - The remains of a Downers Grove woman have been found more than five years after she went missing. Cheyann Klus was last seen by her family on Nov. 27, 2017 at her home in unincorporated Downers Grove, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office. On...
1 dead, 1 hurt, 1 charged in St. Charles home invasion: Police
St. Charles police arrived at the Fox Run Apartments and found Panagiotis Koutroubis dragging James Gheradini, wounded in the chest with a gunshot wound. Police say they and at least one other person came in and zip tied people in the apartment.
WIFR
Warrant issued for suspect in deadly Pinnon’s shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are asking for help to find the man they believe shot and killed a woman at a local meat market last Wednesday. William Jones, 40, is wanted for first degree murder and armed robbery charges. Jones is not in custody at this time. Rockford...
No more cash at Portillo’s drive-thrus
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents planning to visit a Portillo’s drive-thru should make sure that they have a debit or credit card with them. Starting Monday, that is the only way customers can pay at all of the restaurant chain’s drive-thrus. They are going cashless to make them more efficient and safer for the workers […]
MyStateline.com
Illinois car dealers challenge law that lets EV manufacturers sell direct to customers
Illinois auto dealers are appealing a court ruling that allows electric vehicle automakers, like Tesla, Lucid, and Normal-based Rivian from selling their vehicles directly to customers. Illinois car dealers challenge law that lets EV manufacturers …. Illinois auto dealers are appealing a court ruling that allows electric vehicle automakers, like...
wgtd.org
Standoff Near Union Grove Ends With Gunfire
(WGTD)---A tense standoff at the Racine/Kenosha County line near Union Grove late Monday afternoon ended in a barrage of gunfire and the death of a suspect. The incident began in the Burlington area with a high-speed chase that ended in a field near U.S. 45 and County ‘K-R.’ The driver ran off with a gun. A perimeter was set up.
5-man crew arrested for alleged carjacking outside Des Plaines hotel
Des Plaines police said the five suspects were responsible for taking a luxury car from a 37-year old woman outside the Wyndham Hotel on Touhy Avenue. The carjacking happened before dawn Sunday morning.
WIFR
Victim identified in house fire on Huffman Boulevard in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The name has been released of a 61-year-old woman who died in a house fire on Christmas Eve day. Debra Lamb was found dead just before 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at her home in the 3600 block of Huffman Boulevard in Rockford. Her cause...
Oak Brook home ransacked by burglars while teen girl hides inside; 1 in custody held on $1.5M bond
Several homes in an Oak Brook neighborhood have been targeted for home invasions recently, but in the latest a teen girl was inside when the burglars struck.
