Poplar Grove, IL

Comments / 3

 

MyStateline.com

Pinnon's raising money for family of slain worker, Peggy Anderson

Pinnon Meats is raising money for the family of Peggy Anderson, a longtime employee who was killed in an armed robbery last Wednesday, January 11th. Pinnon’s raising money for family of slain worker, …. Pinnon Meats is raising money for the family of Peggy Anderson, a longtime employee who...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Byron Police need help finding property damage suspects

Byron Police need the community's help to find the suspects in a string of property damage crimes around the city. Byron Police need the community's help to find the suspects in a string of property damage crimes around the city. Cold case: No arrests in 2016 fatal shooting of preschool...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford in final negotiations for Barber Colman Complex

Construction on the new Barber Colman Complex could get underway this summer. Rockford in final negotiations for Barber Colman …. Construction on the new Barber Colman Complex could get underway this summer. Cold case: No arrests in 2016 fatal shooting of preschool …. Treesa Wiley was visiting a friend on...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Officials still working to save Belvidere Assembly Plant

There is less than one month until the Belvidere Assembly Plant goes idle, and officials said that they are still working to save it. Officials still working to save Belvidere Assembly …. There is less than one month until the Belvidere Assembly Plant goes idle, and officials said that they...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford shootings

Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night. Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford …. Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night. Rockford youth honor Martin Luther King Jr. The City of Rockford and the Rockford Public Library held a...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Neighbors of recent Rockford shooting express fear for their area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators look for clues after a shooting took the lives of three and injured two Sunday night at around six in the evening when several gun shots were heard. Last nights shooting comes three weeks after a separate shooting took place in the same location in...
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Two Separate Rockford Shootings Leave Three Dead, One Injured

Rockford Police are continuing to investigate two shootings on Sunday (1/15) that happened less than 2 miles apart on the city's southeast side. According to the post on Twitter from the Rockford PD around 6:30 pm yesterday (Sunday), officers responded to the 2300 block of 23rd Street and the 4200 block of Middlebury Avenue where "multiple individuals sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds."
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford bridal expo returns after three years

Planning for someone's big day comes with a lot of stress. Planning for someone's big day comes with a lot of stress. Cold case: No arrests in 2016 fatal shooting of preschool …. Treesa Wiley was visiting a friend on Jan. 30, 2016, when someone broke into the 1305 Carbaugh...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Warrant issued for suspect in deadly Pinnon’s shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are asking for help to find the man they believe shot and killed a woman at a local meat market last Wednesday. William Jones, 40, is wanted for first degree murder and armed robbery charges. Jones is not in custody at this time. Rockford...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

No more cash at Portillo’s drive-thrus

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents planning to visit a Portillo’s drive-thru should make sure that they have a debit or credit card with them. Starting Monday, that is the only way customers can pay at all of the restaurant chain’s drive-thrus. They are going cashless to make them more efficient and safer for the workers […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wgtd.org

Standoff Near Union Grove Ends With Gunfire

(WGTD)---A tense standoff at the Racine/Kenosha County line near Union Grove late Monday afternoon ended in a barrage of gunfire and the death of a suspect. The incident began in the Burlington area with a high-speed chase that ended in a field near U.S. 45 and County ‘K-R.’ The driver ran off with a gun. A perimeter was set up.
UNION GROVE, WI

