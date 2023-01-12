Read full article on original website
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
Cold case: No arrests in 2016 fatal shooting of preschool teacher Treesa Wiley
Treesa Wiley was visiting a friend on Jan. 30, 2016, when someone broke into the 1305 Carbaugh Ave. residence and shot both women during what has been called a home invasion.
Pinnon’s raising money for family of slain worker, Peggy Anderson
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Pinnon Meats is raising money for the family of Peggy Anderson, a longtime employee who was killed in an armed robbery last Wednesday, January 11th. “She has worked in the Bakery at Pinnons for two decades running it to perfection,” a GoFundMe started in her memory said. “She was the mastermind […]
Byron Police need help finding property damage suspects
Byron Police need the community's help to find the suspects in a string of property damage crimes around the city.
Neighbors of recent Rockford shooting express fear for their area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators look for clues after a shooting took the lives of three and injured two Sunday night at around six in the evening when several gun shots were heard. Last nights shooting comes three weeks after a separate shooting took place in the same location
Two Separate Rockford Shootings Leave Three Dead, One Injured
Rockford Police are continuing to investigate two shootings on Sunday (1/15) that happened less than 2 miles apart on the city's southeast side. According to the post on Twitter from the Rockford PD around 6:30 pm yesterday (Sunday), officers responded to the 2300 block of 23rd Street and the 4200 block of Middlebury Avenue where "multiple individuals sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds."
Cold case: Still no sign of Rockford resident Mark Miller, who disappeared in 2009
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been nearly 14 years since 48-year-old Mark Miller left his job at the Clock Tower Resort and Conference Center and was never seen again. Miller was a banquet captain at the now-demolished landmark. He worked his shift on March 12, 2009, punched out at around 1:30 p.m., and left like he […]
Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford shootings
Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night.
Officials still working to save Belvidere Assembly Plant
There is less than one month until the Belvidere Assembly Plant goes idle, and officials said that they are still working to save it.
Three killed, 2 injured in Rockford shootings on Sunday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people, a 29-year-old man, an 18-year-old, and a 17-year-old, were killed and 2 people were injured in two separate but related shootings in Rockford on Sunday night. Rockford Police said that around 6:30 p.m. that they were investigating shootings in the 2300 block of 23rd Street and the 4200 block […]
Rockford in final negotiations for Barber Colman Complex
Construction on the new Barber Colman Complex could get underway this summer.
Rockford blood bank launches 70th-anniversary donor campaign
The Rock River Valley Blood Center announced the launch of a new campaign in honor of the organization's 70th anniversary.
Doctor who ran former abortion clinic in Milwaukee opens new center in Illinois
After a 10-year hiatus, Meg Larkin says she's back to helping women in their most vulnerable time of need.
Illinois car dealers challenge law that lets EV manufacturers sell direct to customers
Illinois auto dealers are appealing a court ruling that allows electric vehicle automakers, like Tesla, Lucid, and Normal-based Rivian from selling their vehicles directly to customers.
Rockford man bursts from his house to save a boy from wandering onto Auburn St busy with traffic
One family member of the hero calls the circumstances of the rescue, “Divine Intervention.”. Two snoozing parents owe their undying gratitude to one Rockford, IL man after he saved their kid from wandering onto one busy street. Twitter user Ashley Ray (who goes by @TheAshleyRay on the bird app,)...
Victim identified in house fire on Huffman Boulevard in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The name has been released of a 61-year-old woman who died in a house fire on Christmas Eve day. Debra Lamb was found dead just before 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at her home in the 3600 block of Huffman Boulevard in Rockford. Her cause...
Rockford bridal expo returns after three years
Planning for someone's big day comes with a lot of stress.
Poplar Grove man, woman dead in murder-suicide
Student transported to hospital after altercation in Patterson West
DeKALB – At approximately 11:15 p.m. Sunday, two NIU students in Patterson Hall West were in a physical altercation that resulted in one being transported to Kishwaukee Hospital. The students were arguing before the incident occurred and had known each other beforehand, according to a news release from NIU.
