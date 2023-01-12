ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

These are the top 4 cookie bakeries in NJ

Who doesn't love cookies? Cookies are delicious for sure. As I move away from processed food at the grocery store, if we're looking for a sweet treat, it's "make it at home" or a local baker or bust!. Nothing beats the smell of walking into a local bakery with fresh...
LODI, NJ
Gospelfest is returning to New Jersey

After being held virtually last year (and not being held at all in 2021) due to the pandemic, the McDonald’s Gospelfest is returning to New Jersey at the Prudential Center in Newark in May. Hezekiah Walker & the Love Fellowship Choir and The Clark Sisters will be among the...
NEWARK, NJ
Top New Jersey News Stories for Tuesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. ⬛ NJ man hears car alarm and starts shooting — gets arrested. Pietro Ventricelli, 44, of Howell fired three shots at a rideshare driver after a car alarm was accidently set off by friends of his girlfriend's son waiting for the ride.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Alligator found abandoned in plastic container in New Jersey: MCSPCA

NEPTUNE, N.J. (CBS) -- An alligator was found abandoned in New Jersey on Sunday night. The Monmouth County SPCA said on Facebook the reptile was discovered in a plastic container in Neptune on Bangs Avenue.The SPCA said a resident found the container with the alligator in it in an empty lot next to his home and contacted animal control.According to the SPCA, the gator was brought to the shelter and placed in a climate-controlled area with proper air circulation."It is illegal for New Jersey residents to keep alligators or caimans, which are considered potentially dangerous exotic species," Ross Licitra, executive director of the MCSPCA, said. "Not only is it a danger to the public, but these animals, when kept in captivity, need very specific care that only professionals can provide."The alligator will be moved to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife soon, the SPCA said.Anyone with information regarding the abandoned alligator is being asked to contact MCSPCA Humane Law Enforcement Chief Mike Goldfarb at 732-440-1539.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Upscale kitchen retailer closing a New Jersey store

Williams Sonoma, the pricey kitchenware and home furnishings chain, is closing one of their New Jersey stores. According to NJ.com, the Westfield location is shutting down, apparently because of slow sales. Williams Sonoma has, like many other retailers, been making more money via online sales; over 50% of their revenue...
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ records drop in rates of birth complications, risky C-sections

Birthing hospitals across the Garden State have made significant progress in reducing the frequency of major complications that could lead to serious health issues for mothers, or even death. More than 600 cases of maternal mortality were avoided over a five-year period, according to data released in January. Over the...
Trenton, NJ
