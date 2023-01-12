Read full article on original website
Mystery Photo: Who Is The Duluth Couple Pictured In This Vintage Photo Listed For Sale?
If you search around on eBay looking for vintage memorabilia and photos, you may find the listing that has direct ties to the Northland. The listing is a vintage cabinet photo that was taken between 1880 and 1889. It features a husband and wife and what is most interesting to me is that the couple is from Duluth the photographer imprinted on the photo was located in downtown Duluth.
Is It Cheaper To Fly Out Of Duluth Or Minneapolis?
I know it's a long time ago now, but I remember flying out of Duluth prior to 9/11 and it was a very similar price to flying out of Minneapolis. After that tragic day, prices for out of the Twin Ports seemed to jump up significantly. I fly on commercial...
Duluthian Harry Welty Unveils His Latest Winter Snow Sculpture – One With A Message
It would not truly be winter in Duluth without a new snow sculpture from Harry Welty who lives in a prime location for all to see his latest artwork. His home is on the corner of 21st Avenue East and 4th Street, so you need to look fast if you are driving up the hill, or turn down 4th street to get a better look.
Bright Flash Streaking Across Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Seen Thursday Night
I guess I got the chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence last night. I just got home from work and was walking from my car to my backdoor when the yard just lit up. It was a quick flash and I saw the shadow of our large tree move rapidly across the snowy ground. I looked up quickly, confused, and saw a fast-moving blueish-white ball streaking across the sky.
Don’t Miss The 2023 Duluth Father Daughter Ball
The annual Father Daughter Ball in Duluth is technically two separate events usually happening in January and February of each year. Having been to a few of them with my daughter who is now 11, I can tell you that attending either of the nights is a fun time all around.
Superior Provides 25% Rebate Incentive For Film Production Companies That Use The City As A Locale
If the popularity of movies like Merry Kiss Cam are any sign, the Twin Ports is quickly becoming a popular destination locale for film production companies. Hoping to capitalize on that, the City of Superior has pledges a future investment. The city - working with it's Tourism Development Commission -...
