Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Amazon's Grand Rapids HQ: A Double-Edged Sword for the City's Economic Growth"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Grand Rapids' Elite: Meet the Billionaires and Celebrities that call the city home"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids vs Chicago: A Battle of Small Town Charm vs Metropolis Madness"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids residents fight back against COVID-19: 'We won't be defeated by a virus'"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
WOOD
Volunteers spend MLK Day cleaning up Kzoo-area preserve
While many donated their time to help others in the spirit of the late Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, a handful of Kalamazoo-area volunteers focused their efforts in giving back to the land we live on. (Jan. 16, 2023) Volunteers spend MLK Day cleaning up Kzoo-area preserve. While many...
WOOD
Silent march in downtown Grand Rapids honors MLK Jr.
Grand Rapids fraternities and sororities marched silently in downtown on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Jan. 16, 2023) Silent march in downtown Grand Rapids honors MLK …. Grand Rapids fraternities and sororities marched silently in downtown on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Jan. 16, 2023) Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture...
WOOD
January Series event discusses MLK Jr.’s vision
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. today, the January Series at Calvin University has a special speaker with a presentation dedicated to King’s vision. Michael joins us from Calvin today to tell us about today’s speaker and what else is on for...
WOOD
Movie studio opens new location in Walker
A film studio co-founded by a Grand Rapids native held its reopening today. (Jan. 15, 2023) NY man sentenced for scamming thousands from Kent …. A New York man has been sentenced for stealing thousands of dollars from Kent County grandparents. (Jan. 16, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 011623.
WOOD
Chance Shower Today, Mix on Thursday
The map above from the Weather Prediction Center is for Thursday into Thursday night. It’s the probability of exceeding .25″ liquid equivalent of snow/sleet. That would be about 3″ of snow. You can see the probability of snow increases as you go north. It’s 10-30% north of a line from Allegan to Lansing, 30-50% from Ludington to Big Rapids to the north and 50-70% up toward Cadillac and Traverse City. The chance of 3″ of snow is less as you go south, where more of the precipitation will fall as rain.
WOOD
At vigil, family mourns man with ‘loving heart’ killed in GR
Two young girls are now without their father after his life was taken by violence in Grand Rapids. (Jan. 15, 2023) At vigil, family mourns man with ‘loving heart’ killed …. Two young girls are now without their father after his life was taken by violence in Grand...
WOOD
GR Remodeling & New Homes Show kicks off Friday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time of year again! It’s time to get some inspiration for your home at the Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show this weekend at DeVos Place!. The show kicks off this Friday at noon. Carolyn joins us today to...
WOOD
Handling probation after facing a conviction
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to your criminal defense in the event you find yourself on the other side of the law, having someone on your side to guide you through every aspect of the courts can make all the difference. Today we have Peter and...
WOOD
A look at Pine Rest’s Mother & Baby Program
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Ten years ago, an innovative program called the Mother and Baby Program opened at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services, our Mental Health Expert. Only the second in the country at the time, the program offers hope for individuals struggling with mental illness, such as depression or anxiety, during pregnancy or postpartum.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 011523
Quiet weather continues for the second half of the weekend. (Jan. 15, 2023) Clouds will gradually increase overnight, as will the breeze out of the southeast. Lows will fall to the freezing mark. Candlelight vigil held for missing woman. At vigil, family mourns man with ‘loving heart’ killed …...
WOOD
GRPS student recognized in social justice contest
Three Grand Rapids Public Schools students are being recognized for winning the Martin Luther King Jr. Social Justice Legacy Contest. (Jan. 16, 2023) Three Grand Rapids Public Schools students are being recognized for winning the Martin Luther King Jr. Social Justice Legacy Contest. (Jan. 16, 2023) Frederick Meijer Gardens and...
WOOD
Events happening in Grand Rapids to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Events happening in Grand Rapids to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Events happening in Grand Rapids to remember Dr. …. Events happening in Grand Rapids to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Price hikes in stores lead to increased demand for …. Jan. 16, 2023. Storm Team 8 Forecast:...
WOOD
Offering specialized care for the smallest of patients
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Helen Devos Children’s Hospital takes pride and passion in offering special care to babies in their NICU. The NICU at Helen Devos Children’s Hospital cares for a wide range of babies, caring for babies anywhere form 22 weeks old to 41 weeks old for example. Babies that are sent to the NICU either need a bit more time to grow or are dealing with an illness. Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital not only focusses on taking care of the baby, but also on the entire family. Being in the NICU is never part of anyone’s plan, that is why it is important to support the family through this journey.
WOOD
Man Cave Mondays: Blizzard of '79
Bill Steffen is taking a look back at the Blizzard of 1979. (Jan. 16, 2023) Conditions will remain mild overnight, with temperatures holding near the 40-degree mark. Showers will become more widely scattered and lighter later tonight. Nursing home steps up for dying veteran in need of …. A Wyoming...
WOOD
Make the most out of your retirement savings
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the middle of January already! This is a perfect time to take charge of your financial future!. Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services, joins us today with an overview of some of the important decisions you should be making now so that you’re ready for retirement in the future.
WOOD
Plainwell High School welcomes new emotional support dog
Plainwell High School welcomes new emotional support …. Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park announces …. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Mitchell leaves GVSU for Wisconsin. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 011623. Conditions will remain mild overnight, with temperatures holding near...
WOOD
Your exercise resolution: Making it a habit
If your New Year's resolution was to start exercising more but you know you aren’t exactly motivated and don’t know what exercise speaks to you yet, the YMCA is ready to help you. (Jan. 16, 2023) Your exercise resolution: Making it a habit. If your New Year's resolution...
WOOD
Trending now on WOODTV.com
News 8 Digital Host Phil Pinarski has a look at some of the trending stories on WOODTV.com. (Jan. 16, 2023) News 8 Digital Host Phil Pinarski has a look at some of the trending stories on WOODTV.com. (Jan. 16, 2023) Matt Mitchell steps down as GVSU head football coach. Matt...
WOOD
Learn about cardiovascular health this month
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – February is Heart Month and Corewell Health, formerly Spectrum Health, is advocating cardiovascular health and raising awareness about heart disease, not just during February but throughout the year. Doctor Vik Kashyap, Vice President of Cardiovascular Health at Corewell Health is with us to discuss...
WOOD
You can build a legacy with your retirement fund
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – While most people may view retirement as the ultimate goal, there are many who look to create a lasting legacy – one that can affect generations to come. So how can someone in or near retirement accomplish this?. Joining us to discuss is...
Comments / 0