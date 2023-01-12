ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Volunteers spend MLK Day cleaning up Kzoo-area preserve

While many donated their time to help others in the spirit of the late Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, a handful of Kalamazoo-area volunteers focused their efforts in giving back to the land we live on. (Jan. 16, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Silent march in downtown Grand Rapids honors MLK Jr.

Grand Rapids fraternities and sororities marched silently in downtown on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Jan. 16, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

January Series event discusses MLK Jr.’s vision

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. today, the January Series at Calvin University has a special speaker with a presentation dedicated to King’s vision. Michael joins us from Calvin today to tell us about today’s speaker and what else is on for...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Movie studio opens new location in Walker

A film studio co-founded by a Grand Rapids native held its reopening today. (Jan. 15, 2023)
WALKER, MI
WOOD

Chance Shower Today, Mix on Thursday

The map above from the Weather Prediction Center is for Thursday into Thursday night. It’s the probability of exceeding .25″ liquid equivalent of snow/sleet. That would be about 3″ of snow. You can see the probability of snow increases as you go north. It’s 10-30% north of a line from Allegan to Lansing, 30-50% from Ludington to Big Rapids to the north and 50-70% up toward Cadillac and Traverse City. The chance of 3″ of snow is less as you go south, where more of the precipitation will fall as rain.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WOOD

GR Remodeling & New Homes Show kicks off Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time of year again! It’s time to get some inspiration for your home at the Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show this weekend at DeVos Place!. The show kicks off this Friday at noon. Carolyn joins us today to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Handling probation after facing a conviction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to your criminal defense in the event you find yourself on the other side of the law, having someone on your side to guide you through every aspect of the courts can make all the difference. Today we have Peter and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

A look at Pine Rest’s Mother & Baby Program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Ten years ago, an innovative program called the Mother and Baby Program opened at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services, our Mental Health Expert. Only the second in the country at the time, the program offers hope for individuals struggling with mental illness, such as depression or anxiety, during pregnancy or postpartum.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 011523

Quiet weather continues for the second half of the weekend. (Jan. 15, 2023) Clouds will gradually increase overnight, as will the breeze out of the southeast. Lows will fall to the freezing mark. Candlelight vigil held for missing woman. At vigil, family mourns man with ‘loving heart’ killed …...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

GRPS student recognized in social justice contest

Three Grand Rapids Public Schools students are being recognized for winning the Martin Luther King Jr. Social Justice Legacy Contest. (Jan. 16, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Offering specialized care for the smallest of patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Helen Devos Children’s Hospital takes pride and passion in offering special care to babies in their NICU. The NICU at Helen Devos Children’s Hospital cares for a wide range of babies, caring for babies anywhere form 22 weeks old to 41 weeks old for example. Babies that are sent to the NICU either need a bit more time to grow or are dealing with an illness. Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital not only focusses on taking care of the baby, but also on the entire family. Being in the NICU is never part of anyone’s plan, that is why it is important to support the family through this journey.
WOOD

Man Cave Mondays: Blizzard of '79

Bill Steffen is taking a look back at the Blizzard of 1979. (Jan. 16, 2023) Conditions will remain mild overnight, with temperatures holding near the 40-degree mark. Showers will become more widely scattered and lighter later tonight. Nursing home steps up for dying veteran in need of …. A Wyoming...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Make the most out of your retirement savings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the middle of January already! This is a perfect time to take charge of your financial future!. Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services, joins us today with an overview of some of the important decisions you should be making now so that you’re ready for retirement in the future.
GRANDVILLE, MI
WOOD

Plainwell High School welcomes new emotional support dog

Plainwell High School welcomes new emotional support dog.
PLAINWELL, MI
WOOD

Your exercise resolution: Making it a habit

If your New Year's resolution was to start exercising more but you know you aren't exactly motivated and don't know what exercise speaks to you yet, the YMCA is ready to help you. (Jan. 16, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Trending now on WOODTV.com

News 8 Digital Host Phil Pinarski has a look at some of the trending stories on WOODTV.com. (Jan. 16, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Learn about cardiovascular health this month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – February is Heart Month and Corewell Health, formerly Spectrum Health, is advocating cardiovascular health and raising awareness about heart disease, not just during February but throughout the year. Doctor Vik Kashyap, Vice President of Cardiovascular Health at Corewell Health is with us to discuss...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

You can build a legacy with your retirement fund

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – While most people may view retirement as the ultimate goal, there are many who look to create a lasting legacy – one that can affect generations to come. So how can someone in or near retirement accomplish this?. Joining us to discuss is...
KENTWOOD, MI

