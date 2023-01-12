GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Helen Devos Children’s Hospital takes pride and passion in offering special care to babies in their NICU. The NICU at Helen Devos Children’s Hospital cares for a wide range of babies, caring for babies anywhere form 22 weeks old to 41 weeks old for example. Babies that are sent to the NICU either need a bit more time to grow or are dealing with an illness. Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital not only focusses on taking care of the baby, but also on the entire family. Being in the NICU is never part of anyone’s plan, that is why it is important to support the family through this journey.

3 HOURS AGO