Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Cards for Bills' safety Damar Hamlin

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin has received a lot of love from Bills' fans lately. Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago, suffering a cardiac arrest. Hamlin has since made remarkable progress in his recovery and is getting better at home in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

New Damar Hamlin mural unveiled in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new mural of Damar Hamlin has been unveiled in Buffalo. You can find it in Larkin Square, where the mural shows Damar making heart signs with his hands while wearing his number three jersey. The artist behind it, Adam Zyglis, says the mural is for...
BUFFALO, NY
westsidenewsny.com

SUNY Brockport graduate lands dream job with Buffalo Bills

Lydia Aroune remembers sitting in one of her SUNY Sport Management classes last spring listening to an alum share tales of his experience working for the Buffalo Bills. “I was captivated,” Aroune says. When Gregg Pastore, the senior director of digital media strategy for the Bills, finished his presentation,...
BROCKPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

McKenzie and Phillips the among inactives for Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills will be without receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips when they face the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round of the playoffs in Orchard Park. McKenzie had been listed as questionable after being limited with a hamstring injury in practice on...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

FeedMore of WNY gives back on MLK Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To honor Dr. Martin Luther King's holiday, Feed more Western New York and volunteers gives back to the community with multiple food drives; instead of using the day as a day off, organizations used it as a "day on" to reflect Dr. King's Philosophy. Volunteers kicked off a day of giving at Hamburg High School with a food drive and assembly. Then continued the day on the road doing home deliveries.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Remembering Dr. King in Buffalo in 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "Well, I don't know what will happen now, we've got some difficult days ahead," the words of Dr. Martin Luther King. He was a fighter for justice, but what does it mean in 2023?. Lillie Wiley-Upshaw, chair of the Michigan St. African-American Heritage Corridor was asked...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Ryan Miller Night: Here's what you need to know

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ryan Miller will see his number 30 jersey raised to the rafters when he is inducted into the Sabres Hall of Fame on Thursday. Miller was drafted by the Sabres in 1999 and played for the team from 2002-2014. In 2010, he...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Moe's, A&W restaurants to open in Niagara Falls

The owner of two local Papa Johns restaurants has announced plans to open two more national chain restaurants in Niagara Falls in time for the upcoming tourist season. Muhammad Shoaib, who presented plans for them at the January board meeting of the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, said the restaurants will open in May.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

