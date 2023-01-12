Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Related
You can win Bills tickets if you can find items in local scavenger hunt
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Labatt Blue has partnered up with the Buffalo Bills to offer fans an opportunity to win four playoff tickets to the next game. Fans can round up friends, and hunt around Western New York to find four hidden inflatable Blue light cans. The four scavenger hunt...
A new mural in Niagara Falls celebrates the Buffalo Bills quarterback
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — All across Western New York murals, posters and signs have been popping up in support of the Buffalo Bills. And now Niagara Falls is getting in on the fun with a special mural celebrating Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. "King Josh" is on the corner...
Cards for Bills' safety Damar Hamlin
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin has received a lot of love from Bills' fans lately. Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago, suffering a cardiac arrest. Hamlin has since made remarkable progress in his recovery and is getting better at home in Buffalo.
New Damar Hamlin mural unveiled in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new mural of Damar Hamlin has been unveiled in Buffalo. You can find it in Larkin Square, where the mural shows Damar making heart signs with his hands while wearing his number three jersey. The artist behind it, Adam Zyglis, says the mural is for...
Backyard Classic at Canalside looking for more teams, volunteers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Calling all hockey players! The 14th Backyard Classic pond hockey tournament is just a few weeks away, and organizers are looking for more participants and volunteers. The outdoor games will be held Saturday, February 4, and Sunday, February 5 at Canalside in downtown Buffalo. Games will...
Local businesses ready for Bills' 1st playoff game
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's new banners up at Buffalo City Hall now that the Buffalo Bills are in the playoffs once again. There's so much excitement that local bars and restaurants will fill up fast ahead of the game. "We're pretty full for all the games but this week,...
Bills fans rally to support team in wild card win over Miami
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — While the day ended on a key fourth-down stop, for one crucial part of the team’s playoff win, it started on the grill, with cornhole and — just like the team — lasered in. The message was simple. “I can't stand Miami,”...
westsidenewsny.com
SUNY Brockport graduate lands dream job with Buffalo Bills
Lydia Aroune remembers sitting in one of her SUNY Sport Management classes last spring listening to an alum share tales of his experience working for the Buffalo Bills. “I was captivated,” Aroune says. When Gregg Pastore, the senior director of digital media strategy for the Bills, finished his presentation,...
McKenzie and Phillips the among inactives for Buffalo
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills will be without receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips when they face the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round of the playoffs in Orchard Park. McKenzie had been listed as questionable after being limited with a hamstring injury in practice on...
Bills' Hamlin says his 'heart is with' team at game; he's at home
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, said he will be cheering from home Sunday during Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins. “My heart is with my...
Unclear whether Hamlin will attend Bills' home playoff game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It is unclear whether Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, plans to attend Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. A person with direct...
FeedMore of WNY gives back on MLK Day
BUFFALO, N.Y. — To honor Dr. Martin Luther King's holiday, Feed more Western New York and volunteers gives back to the community with multiple food drives; instead of using the day as a day off, organizations used it as a "day on" to reflect Dr. King's Philosophy. Volunteers kicked off a day of giving at Hamburg High School with a food drive and assembly. Then continued the day on the road doing home deliveries.
GObike Buffalo offering free bike racks for Western New York
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — GObike Buffalo is taking steps to make it easier for people to use bicycles across Western New York. The organization's GO Buffalo Niagara team is now offering 175 free bike racks to organizations, along with towns, cities, and villages across our region. "We work to...
Pizza Hut’s Expected Return To Western New York Is…?
We have been waiting for months for Pizza Hut to come back to Western New York, but is it just a rumor? Because if the restaurant is supposed to return to the 716, where is it?. A thread on Reddit began circulating, asking for answers in regards to the long-anticipated...
Code Blue has been issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County on Monday night and during the day Tuesday. The following overnight shelters will be open Monday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY, open 6 p.m. - 7...
Remembering Dr. King in Buffalo in 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. — "Well, I don't know what will happen now, we've got some difficult days ahead," the words of Dr. Martin Luther King. He was a fighter for justice, but what does it mean in 2023?. Lillie Wiley-Upshaw, chair of the Michigan St. African-American Heritage Corridor was asked...
Thurman Thomas Buys Amazing Home In City Of Buffalo [PIC]
Thurman and his wife Patti are moving to the city of Buffalo, and you have to see these pictures of their new home.
Ryan Miller Night: Here's what you need to know
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ryan Miller will see his number 30 jersey raised to the rafters when he is inducted into the Sabres Hall of Fame on Thursday. Miller was drafted by the Sabres in 1999 and played for the team from 2002-2014. In 2010, he...
Code Blue issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County on Saturday night, Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County on Saturday night and during the day Sunday. The following overnight shelters will be open Saturday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY, open 6 p.m. to 7...
wnypapers.com
Moe's, A&W restaurants to open in Niagara Falls
The owner of two local Papa Johns restaurants has announced plans to open two more national chain restaurants in Niagara Falls in time for the upcoming tourist season. Muhammad Shoaib, who presented plans for them at the January board meeting of the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, said the restaurants will open in May.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0