Read full article on original website
Related
Sea Coast Echo
Margarette Allen St. Andre
Margarette Allen St. Andre, 72, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, in Slidell, LA. Margarette was born in Lonoke, Arkansas June 3, 1950. She was a resident of Hancock County, MS for over 30 years. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death...
WLOX
Bay St. Louis fish fry raises money for families of Sgt. Robin, Officer Estorffe
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, a community still in mourning is doing what they can to help the families of Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, two policemen who were killed in the line of duty just a week before Christmas. The city of Bay St. Louis...
ourmshome.com
McElroy’s Harbor House, a Biloxi Staple
The restaurant scene in Biloxi sure has changed over the years. How I miss the old places like the Schooner, Baricev’s, and Rossetti’s. Do you remember the Van Cleve special that was invented at Rossetti’s, a po-boy made with a crab cake and cheese? What about the seafood platter at Baricev’s or the shrimp po-boy from the Schooner? There was a certain feel to those old places, certainly nothing pretentious, but you knew you were in a local joint, and were rubbing shoulders with fisherman, shipbuilders, especially if you heard the accent that used to be so common here, a hint of New York and a little New Orleans mixed in.
Missing Mandeville boater's body found in St. Tammany
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The body of Billy Coile, the Mandeville boater who went missing in Lake Pontchartrain on Jan. 8, was found by St. Tammany Sheriff's Marine Division approximately 3/4 of a mile offshore near Green Point, according to a press release. Coile, 44 years old went...
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff: Body of missing Mandeville boater located
The sheriff's office turned over Coile's body over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office to find the official cause of death.
Sea Coast Echo
Mary Biehl
Mary Biehl, age 70, passed from this world December 26, 2022. Mary was the oldest of five children born to Ruth Thompson Seymour and Vernon F. Seymour Sr. They were an Army family that traveled the world. Mary was preceded in death by both parents and sister Diana Lynn. Mary...
thingstodopost.org
10 hotels in Mississippi Gulf Coast: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Mississippi Gulf Coast, Mississippi including Palace Casino Resort, Hyatt Place Biloxi, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi, White House Hotel, Best Western Seaway Inn, IP Casino Resort Spa, Margaritaville Resort, Oasis Resort, Harrah's Gulf Coast, The Inn at Long Beach. 1. Palace Casino Resort. 158...
WLOX
Picayune MLK parade showcases diversity, service
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the Picayune MLK Day Parade, themed “Creating the Change,” celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event goes back to 1986. Terry Jackson and his 9th & 10th Horse Cavalry Association came all the way over from New Orleans to serve in the parade.
NOLA.com
Senior activity center could open in Madisonville by early April
Officials with the town of Madisonville and the Council on Aging St. Tammany have talked for nearly three years about the possibility of opening a senior activity center there. After setbacks brought by the COVID pandemic and Hurricane Ida, it looks like the long-discussed project will finally happen. The Madisonville...
travelawaits.com
9 Magnificent Outdoor Adventures On The Mississippi Gulf Coast
The Mississippi Gulf Coast has become known for its booming waterfront casinos and hotels. However, beyond the glitz of the main beach highway, there are many incredible outdoor adventures just waiting for visitors. From exciting eco-tours of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, marshes, and bayous, to the thrill of parasailing high...
WLOX
MLK Day of Services volunteers help clean up Pearl River County community
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River County community members came together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s memory by giving back to their community. Picayune’s MLK group organized a community cleanup day. The goal of the group is to continue King’s legacy of giving back.
NOMTOC parade route has detour thanks to major sinkhole
NEW ORLEANS — There isn't much that can stop a parade in New Orleans, but in this case, the marching bands met their match. A sinkhole opened up on NOMTOC's parade route last November, forcing the Westbank krewe to re-route. “They can put all the resources in right now....
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
theadvocate.com
Curious Louisiana: Should New Orleans, and not Memphis, be considered the birthplace of rock and roll?
Lafayette resident Michael Martin wonders why Memphis, and not New Orleans, is considered the birthplace of rock 'n' roll. "At least a little bit earlier than what was happening in Memphis, with Elvis and the rest, there were New Orleans people like Fats Domino who were kind of doing the same thing," he said. "I've often wondered about that."
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish garbage bills will go up in 2024. But by how much?
Households and small businesses in unincorporated Jefferson Parish and Jean Lafitte will see their garbage bills go up in 2024, though how much is yet to be determined. Parish officials met on Friday to score proposals submitted by three haulers vying to provide twice-a-week garbage collection for 113,000 customers in the parish. The proposals didn’t include recycling, which will be bid out under a separate process.
Eater
Dong Phuong King Cake Preorders Sold Out for the Remainder of Carnival 2023
It’s exactly one week into Carnival season, and Dong Phuong king cake preorders are already fully booked up for the remainder of the 2023 season. It might just be a new record for the famed New Orleans East bakery, which sold out online last year as well, but a bit later in the season (Mardi Gras 2023 falls on February 21). Still, king cakes are available for walk-in purchase every day except Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. until sold out (and they generally sell out early, despite a limit of three cakes per customer).
WLOX
Semi-truck overturned on Caillavet St. in Biloxi
Bill Snyder joins us live from Beauvior Road as work to complete updates continues; crews are hoping to start paving and striping the new area as early as next week. Upcoming road closure to impact thousands in Ocean Springs. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST. |. Starting on...
bigeasymagazine.com
Community Activists Say Cantrell Disrespects True Meaning of MLK Remembrance; Plan March & Rally on January 16 and Crime Summit on January 23
Led by their local mayors, hundreds of towns and cities across the U.S. will be holding marches on Monday, January 16 in remembrance of the 55th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For decades the New Orleans march was an opportunity for thousands of citizens of all ages and ethnicities to come together to reflect on King’s message of peace and justice. At a time when escalating violent crime has left the New Orleans community in fear, Cantrell has chosen not to host a parade. Instead she will attend a much more exclusive commemoration service at the New Zion Baptist Church at which representatives of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) will honor her. The SCLC has its roots at New Zion. The family of former City Councilmember Jay Banks has attended New Zion for decades. Banks’ father and grandfather knew King personally. Banks is now an executive in Cantrell’s administration.
NOLA.com
JPAS fundraiser Saturday night in Metairie is canceled
The Jefferson Performing Arts Society has canceled its fundraiser "JPAST & Present: Party For the Performing Arts," previously planned on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. The event was to have included a patron party, dinner, show tunes, an after-party and an auction. Visit jpas.org...
WDSU
The body of the Mandeville man who went missing while fishing has been found
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that the body of the boater who went missing a week ago has been found about 3/4 of a mile offshore near Green Point. "Billy" Coile of Mandeville went missing after using a friend's boat on Lake Pontchartrain on Jan. 8. The boat...
Comments / 0