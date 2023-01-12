Read full article on original website
Related
fox4now.com
New dress code draws ire of women in Missouri's state House
Female lawmakers are subject to a stricter dress code in the Missouri House of Representatives this legislative session. The House passed the rules package 105-51. It says women must be dressed in "business attire" that includes a jacket or cardigan. They cannot wear a dress or blouse that reveals their shoulders.
$5 million dollar scratch-off lottery winner in Winter Haven
The Florida Lottery announced that Alpeshkumar Patel of Winter Haven claimed a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD scratch-off game.
fox4now.com
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member killed in crash
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed today in a car wreck. According to the Athens-Clarke County Police, the wreck occurred at approximately 2:45 am, hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second national championship win with a parade, and ceremony.
Comments / 0