California State

New dress code draws ire of women in Missouri's state House

Female lawmakers are subject to a stricter dress code in the Missouri House of Representatives this legislative session. The House passed the rules package 105-51. It says women must be dressed in "business attire" that includes a jacket or cardigan. They cannot wear a dress or blouse that reveals their shoulders.
MISSOURI STATE

