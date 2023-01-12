ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Two Hamilton, NJ Residents on NBC TV Hit Show Tonight

Well this is exciting. Two Hamilton Township (Mercer County) residents are going to be on TV TONIGHT (Tuesday, January 17th), according to the Hamilton Township Facebook page and TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. Steinert Alum, Alejandro Hernandez and 13-year-old, Roman Engel, will both be appearing in the two-hour series finale of the hit...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Every NJ kid should hear this song

I’m too old to remember, when do we start feeling embarrassment? And when do we start feeling fear?. I have four kids. The two older ones are 17 and 15, about to turn 18 in April and 16 this week. The one is going off to college in August. He wants to write novels and maybe screenplays. He’s talented enough to do it.
NEW JERSEY STATE
These are the top 4 cookie bakeries in NJ

Who doesn't love cookies? Cookies are delicious for sure. As I move away from processed food at the grocery store, if we're looking for a sweet treat, it's "make it at home" or a local baker or bust!. Nothing beats the smell of walking into a local bakery with fresh...
LODI, NJ
Gospelfest is returning to New Jersey

After being held virtually last year (and not being held at all in 2021) due to the pandemic, the McDonald’s Gospelfest is returning to New Jersey at the Prudential Center in Newark in May. Hezekiah Walker & the Love Fellowship Choir and The Clark Sisters will be among the...
NEWARK, NJ
Must See TV: Two Hamiltonians Featured in NBC's 'New Amsterdam' Series Finale

HAMILTON, NJ -- Whether you watch it live, stream it, or record it, be sure to watch the series finale of NBC drama New Amsterdam to check out two actors who have called Hamilton Township home -- Alejandro Hernandez and Roman Engel.  Hernandez plays the recurring part of Casey Scott, a nurse, in the medical drama set in one of America's oldest public hospitals. Hernandez graduated from Steinert High School in Hamilton and went on to graduate from Mercer County Community College (MCCC) in 2008 before transferring to Montclair State University where he earned a B.F.A. in Theatre. While at MCCC, he took the stage in productions of “Angels in...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?

I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Where do NJ people escape for a warm winter getaway?

Now that we're past the holidays and we have a few months before the weather really warms up in New Jersey people are looking for a place to escape to for a winter getaway. Fortunately, there are several warm-weather vacation spots within the United States that are perfect for New Jerseyans hoping to escape the winter chill.
NEW JERSEY STATE
In 1944, he was sent to war. Next month, NJ town celebrates his 100th birthday

JACKSON — A township World War II veteran will turn 100 years old next month and a parade and party are being planned in his honor, according to Jersey Coast Emergency News. The “Wally Day Parade and Party” will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11:30 a.m. at the Jackson Justice Complex on 1 Jackson Drive in honor of Wally Jamison. His nephew, Matthew, is one of the police officers helping to organize the event, according to Mike Basso, with the Jackson Township Police Department.
JACKSON, NJ
