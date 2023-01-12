Read full article on original website
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Two Hamilton, NJ Residents on NBC TV Hit Show Tonight
Well this is exciting. Two Hamilton Township (Mercer County) residents are going to be on TV TONIGHT (Tuesday, January 17th), according to the Hamilton Township Facebook page and TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. Steinert Alum, Alejandro Hernandez and 13-year-old, Roman Engel, will both be appearing in the two-hour series finale of the hit...
Jersey Shore Star Spotted At Harrah’s Resort In Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ is always the hotspot for some celebrity sightings and a New Jersey local celeb was just there this weekend!. Harrah’s Pool After Dark is one of the hottest spots in AC and there are plenty of reasons to plan a night or day out there, but even better to go when a Jersey Shore star is hosting an event!
This New Jersey International Hot Dog Eatery Is Epic
Hot diggity dog! Are you ready to have the craziest hot dog you've ever had? I'm talking about the kind of hot dog that samples the very best of different cultures around the world all on your plate. I'll ask again, who’s ready for an epic lunch on the cheap...
Every NJ kid should hear this song
I’m too old to remember, when do we start feeling embarrassment? And when do we start feeling fear?. I have four kids. The two older ones are 17 and 15, about to turn 18 in April and 16 this week. The one is going off to college in August. He wants to write novels and maybe screenplays. He’s talented enough to do it.
These are the top 4 cookie bakeries in NJ
Who doesn't love cookies? Cookies are delicious for sure. As I move away from processed food at the grocery store, if we're looking for a sweet treat, it's "make it at home" or a local baker or bust!. Nothing beats the smell of walking into a local bakery with fresh...
The definitive list for the 4 best hot dog places in NJ
It seems like every time we discuss a foodie topic, hot dogs, get the most passion. And I’m not sure how we became what is arguably the hot dog capital of the country, but we are almost as passionate about our hot dogs as we are about our pizza.
Winter house rentals gain popularity at the Jersey Shore
With the kids out of school, teachers looking for a break, the beautiful beaches, boardwalks, outdoor dining, tons of rides, and festivals, it’s no wonder summer house rentals at the Jersey Shore skyrocket every season. But did you know that winter house rentals at the Jersey Shore are gaining...
Gospelfest is returning to New Jersey
After being held virtually last year (and not being held at all in 2021) due to the pandemic, the McDonald’s Gospelfest is returning to New Jersey at the Prudential Center in Newark in May. Hezekiah Walker & the Love Fellowship Choir and The Clark Sisters will be among the...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Must See TV: Two Hamiltonians Featured in NBC's 'New Amsterdam' Series Finale
HAMILTON, NJ -- Whether you watch it live, stream it, or record it, be sure to watch the series finale of NBC drama New Amsterdam to check out two actors who have called Hamilton Township home -- Alejandro Hernandez and Roman Engel. Hernandez plays the recurring part of Casey Scott, a nurse, in the medical drama set in one of America's oldest public hospitals. Hernandez graduated from Steinert High School in Hamilton and went on to graduate from Mercer County Community College (MCCC) in 2008 before transferring to Montclair State University where he earned a B.F.A. in Theatre. While at MCCC, he took the stage in productions of “Angels in...
Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?
I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
Bizarre But Yummy – The Absolute Strangest Food in New Jersey
There are plenty of foods in New Jersey that I'm sure outsiders consider "strange." I think that goes for every state. Remember though, just because a food is strange, doesn't mean it's absolutely delicious. For example, I'm sure those not from the Garden State may look at us sideways when...
Wildly Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors For Good
This weekend will be a sad day in Philly for some when this beloved restaurant officially closes its doors. A few restaurants and bars in Philly have announced that they’re closing their doors at the end of the month and Relish is sadly one of them. Relish has been...
Where do NJ people escape for a warm winter getaway?
Now that we're past the holidays and we have a few months before the weather really warms up in New Jersey people are looking for a place to escape to for a winter getaway. Fortunately, there are several warm-weather vacation spots within the United States that are perfect for New Jerseyans hoping to escape the winter chill.
Did You Know the Friday the 13th Movie Has New Jersey Connections?
This makes me proud to be from New Jersey. Happy Friday the 13th! It's a day that has gotten a reputation for being unlucky, but, if you're into horror movies, you're excited about it, because it's the namesake of the iconic movie Friday the 13th. Friday the 13th is one...
Many NJ ‘pawrents’ love pets: Do you spoil yours with luxury items?
Do you love your pet and treat him or her like a member of the family?. A new study finds many New Jersey residents and people across the nation thoroughly enjoy being “pawrents.”. In fact, more than 20% of pet owners consider themselves a “crazy pet parent.”. Spoiling...
New Jersey witness photographs circle-shaped objects crossing sky
A New Jersey witness at Lopatcong Township reported watching and photographing a series of red and white, circle-shaped objects at 5:08 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Check out this unique NJ sunset that really isn’t a sunset
New Jersey really has some incredible sights. From High Point to Cape May and everything in between, New Jersey truly is an amazing place. Sometimes, certain things line up just right to create something incredible. And that's what happened while my son and I were on a hike. It was...
In 1944, he was sent to war. Next month, NJ town celebrates his 100th birthday
JACKSON — A township World War II veteran will turn 100 years old next month and a parade and party are being planned in his honor, according to Jersey Coast Emergency News. The “Wally Day Parade and Party” will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11:30 a.m. at the Jackson Justice Complex on 1 Jackson Drive in honor of Wally Jamison. His nephew, Matthew, is one of the police officers helping to organize the event, according to Mike Basso, with the Jackson Township Police Department.
Shut up crazy ‘snow lovers,’ a snowless NJ winter is perfect (Opinion)
With the weather we've been having in New Jersey this winter I keep reading a lot about snow lovers. New Jersey 1015.com's Dan Alexander was the latest to use the term. As in there hasn't been any real snow in the Garden State this winter and snow lovers are getting impatient.
