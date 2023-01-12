While the Chicago Cubs may not have added a franchise-altering talent to their roster this offseason, there is no question that the team has improved greatly from the 2022 season. The additions that the Cubs have made this offseason have raised the floor of expectations as they enter the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season and they may have put themselves in a position where they could sneak into the postseason discussion.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO