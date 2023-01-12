ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

4 Cardinals on 40-man roster who won’t survive 2023 season

Fans believed the Cardinals would be active over the offseason. Their lack of moves suggests they may wait until the season. According to reports from the 2023 Winter Warm-Up in St. Louis, many of the Cardinals’ attempts to land free agents were scoffed due to competition for the role. No offer was set in stone. The role would be met with competition in Spring Training.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Prominent baseball podcast has horrible take on Chicago Cubs offseason

While the Chicago Cubs may not have added a franchise-altering talent to their roster this offseason, there is no question that the team has improved greatly from the 2022 season. The additions that the Cubs have made this offseason have raised the floor of expectations as they enter the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season and they may have put themselves in a position where they could sneak into the postseason discussion.
CHICAGO, IL
The stats behind Denny McLain’s perfect 1968 season

Winning the Cy Young Award is every pitcher’s dream since Little League. Winning an MVP in any sport etches you into immortality. And a World Series ring? You’re not human if you don’t want one. In 1968, 24-year-old Tigers ace Denny McLain would win all three, an achievement no player has reached since all three awards were in existence.
