Warzone 2 Player Count Dropping "At a Higher Rate Than Expected"
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 player count is dropping at a concerning rate. Just two months ago, fans were rushing to play the launch of Warzone 2. Players had high expectations for the revamped battle royale after the success of Verdansk and the original Warzone. Unfortunately, many quickly began seeing flaws in the new game, and as time passes, the issues are only getting worse.
Fortnite Family Guy Skin in Development According to Leaks
Leakers have identified a possibly Family Guy skin in the works for Fortnite, codenamed "FrenchFry." It's been a while since we've seen a truly bizarre skin appear in Fortnite. While Chapter 4 Season 1 has already set up Witcher protagonist Geralt of Rivia to enter the battle royale, his inclusion isn't too far-fetched. Particularly since Fortnite has a line of iconic video game hero skins, which has included the lieks of Horizon's Aloy, Halo's Master Chief, and God of War's Kratos to name a few.
Overwatch 2 Fans Slam Medusa Widowmaker Skin as "Pay-to-Lose"
Overwatch 2 players have taken issue with Widowmaker's new Medusa skin, calling it "pay-to-lose." The Battle for Olympus event in Overwatch 2 is set to end on Jan. 19, and so far players have been taking in everything the event has to offer. Heroes enter into a free-for-all deathmatch, with the hero with the highest number of kills at the end being declared the champion and getting a statue of themselves placed in Illios Ruins.
Warzone 2.0 DMZ Gauntlet: Start Date, Teams, Prize Pool Detailed
A new Warzone 2 challenge is on the way — the DMZ Gauntlet. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event. Call of Duty has announced a brand new tournament centered around Warzone 2's DMZ mode. The DMZ Gauntlet features a $30,000 prize pool and will see 16 teams face off for their share of the money. What makes this even more exciting is that this marks the very first DMZ tournament in Call of Duty.
Apex Legends to Get Call of Duty Style LTM, According to Leaks
More details have surfaced of an upcoming Call of Duty-style "hardcore" mode coming to Apex Legends. LTMs are usually an exciting addition to Apex Legends, giving players new ways to shake things up in the battle royale. Leakers claim to have found evidence that a new one is on the way, with a "hardcore" style akin to that of Call of Duty.
Are There Overwatch 2 Battle For Olympus Twitch Drops?
Overwatch 2's Battle for Olympus seasonal event is ongoing. The Greek-mythology-inspired Limited Time Mode imbues a selection of seven heroes with the legendary powers of the Greek gods and monsters, pitting them against one another in an epic free-for-all deathmatch. The event also brought new cosmetics, player titles and voice lines to be equipped by heroes, but are any of them exclusive to Twitch?
Epic Games Adds The Kid Laroi Collaboration to Fortnite
Fortnite's in-game radio is about to get a shake-up, thanks to The Kid Laroi Icon Radio Takeover, but it seems more content is set to arrive soon. It feels like radio stations have been a part of Fortnite forever, but the feature was actually only added in Chapter 2. Since then, we've seen a variety of radio stations that allow players to listen to tracks in cars or other vehicles. From Party Royale to Radio Underground, there's an in-game station no matter your tastes.
When Does Warzone 2 Season 1 End?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 dropped two months ago, leaving fans eager for the next season. Warzone 2 introduced many changes to the battle royale, including a new map, meta, and looting system. Although Infinity Ward and Raven Software released a long list of patch notes during Season 1 Reloaded on Dec. 14, 2022, players are already itching for Season 2.
Fortnite Shockwave Hammer Disabled: Infinite Bounce Glitch Removed
Fortnite's polarizing Shockwave Hammer has been temporarily disabled, owing to a a certain glitch allowing players to bounce indefinitely. The Shockwave Hammer, added in Chapter 4, has been a popular, if meddlesome, addition to Fortnite. Dealing huge damage to anyone caught in the blast, players could use the weapon to thrust into the ground dealing damage to nearby opponents and also travel via bounces.
When Does Jailbreak Happen in Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 grants players a second chance at victory with its randomized Jailbreak feature. Although Warzone 2 introduced a new map, loadout system, and Gulag, the popular BR game can still enforce a Jailbreak to redeploy dead players into Al Mazrah. When a Jailbreak occurs, all downed players are brought back into the match without winning a Gulag, as long as they are actively spectating. The lucky players get to return to their squad for free.
How to Get Choice Specs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Mesagoza's Delibird Presents sells the Choice Specs after Players beat Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's main story.
League of Legends Patch 13.1 Mythic Shop Rotation
League of Legends Patch 13.1 Mythic Shop Rotation was revealed in the patch notes posted Tuesday, Jan. 10 by Riot Games. The Mythic Shop, found in the loot tab, is an exclusive set of skins and other cosmetics that players can acquire via Mythic Essence. The shop rotates periodically providing fans with previously released Prestige skins, new Ashen Knight cosmetics, Chromas and more. The shop is rotating once again with Patch 13.1 to kick off Season 13.
Overwatch 2 Player Count January 2023
Overwatch 2 is one of the most popular games on the planet, but just how popular is it?. Overwatch 2 became an instant multiplayer smash hit when it released late last year, delivering the long-awaited sequel to its beloved hero shooter Overwatch. Overwatch 2 brought with it a total overhaul of the game's systems as well as a truckload of new content which continues to be regularly added to the game, ranging from new maps, heroes and seasonal events.
Fortnite Leaker Reveals Upcoming Chapter 4 Augments
Fortnite's Augment and Perk system is a brand new addition to Chapter 4, and it seems Epic Games has plenty more planned for the future. Added with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, Reality Augments are perks that activate during intervals in each match. Players receive a randomized choice of Augments, each enhancing certain aspects of gameplay.
League of Legends Season 2023 Placement Matches Explained
League of Legends Season 2023 has begun, and everyone is excited to have a soft reset on the ranked system. This soft reset means that everyone must play ten ranked games called placement matches to acquire a rank. In addition to the ranks resetting, players can rejoice that their matchmaking rating (MMR) is also soft reset. Having a good MMR is imperative to gaining more LP per win and losing less LP per loss.
No PUBG Xbox Event Mode This Week as PUBG Corp Continues Vikendi Work
There will be no PUBG Xbox event mode this week, PUBG Corp confirmed. The developer will continue to focus on preparing Vikendi for Xbox release.
League of Legends Lunar Revel 2023 Event Rewards
Alongside the start of the new League of Legends season, Riot Games released the first event of the new year called Lunar Revel 2023. There are all types of rewards available throughout the event, and there is a pass available to purchase that grants you event tokens and numerous items in the shop.
Apex Legends Silently Nerfs Horizon's Tactical
Apex Legends players have picked up on a change with Horizon's Gravity Lift, and it seems it might have been silently nerfed. Secret Legend nerfs isn't anything new, but it can leave a lot of players feeling confused when their go-to character doesn't work the same way it used to. Horizon seems to be the latest Legend affected by some sneaky nerfs, after players found that her Gravity Lift wasn't as strong as it used to be.
