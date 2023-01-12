Read full article on original website
Melly Mel
4d ago
American Dream? 😳 Some of the people who work and live in New Jersey can't afford to live here!!!! The cost of living is nightmare
Reply
4
John Ware
4d ago
well,ok just don't grow old in NJ; you might be on the road to the death nursing homes of nj! Murphy, nj lawmakers could care less about old people or people growing old! If you notice no new programs for old people in the governor's speech!
Reply
4
