For mid-January, the weather in the Northland on Monday was very strange. It's not often we have rain showers during this time of year, but that is what we experienced today. Of course, as the temperatures drop that rain changes to snow. The problem is that things get nasty during the in between phase when ice develops. That is what is occurring Monday night and as driving conditions deteriorated, the Nation Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area.

DULUTH, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO