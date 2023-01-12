ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

New Jersey Ranks In Top 5 Of The Best Bagels In The U.S.

If you’ve ever tried a New Jersey bagel, you know that wherever you go next it won’t be the same. The people at Lawn Love, too, agree that New Jersey is deserving of some bagel praise. The experts over at the landscaping blog site ranked a Garden State city at No. 5 for the best bagels in the United States. The site ranked 200 cities across the U.S. and ranked them in regard to access, quality, and popularity.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Rutgers Introduces New Offensive Coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca

Rutgers football introduced its new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca to the media on Monday afternoon. Rutgers ranked 128th out of 131 FBS schools in scoring during the 2022 season. Rutgers was 130th in total offense (255 yards), 123rd in passing yards per game (144.5), 121st in interception rate (4.2% of passes thrown), – 111th in rushing yards per game (110.5), 129th in third-down conversion rate (26%) and 106th in red zone scoring rate (77.3%) according to NJ.com.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Rutgers Men’s Basketball With Thriller over Ohio State

Another day, another thrilling win the Big Ten for Rutgers men’s hoops. This time the Scarlet Knights took the Ohio State Buckeyes into overtime, before a huge three-pointer by Mawot Mag started an 8-3 run by Rutgers to close the game out en route to a thrilling 68-64 victory. Rutgers is now 13-5 on the year, and 5-2 in the Big Ten.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy