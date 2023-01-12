If you’ve ever tried a New Jersey bagel, you know that wherever you go next it won’t be the same. The people at Lawn Love, too, agree that New Jersey is deserving of some bagel praise. The experts over at the landscaping blog site ranked a Garden State city at No. 5 for the best bagels in the United States. The site ranked 200 cities across the U.S. and ranked them in regard to access, quality, and popularity.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO