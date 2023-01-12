Read full article on original website
cobbcountycourier.com
National Weather Service determines that the damage in South Cobb was caused by a tornado
Cobb County government announced on its social media that the National Weather Service determined a tornado caused the damage to dozens of houses in South Cobb last Thursday, January 12. Here is how the county described the finding on its Facebook page:. “WEATHER SERVICE: Tornado hit Austell area. “A National...
WXIA 11 Alive
East Point crews respond to 2 house fires hours apart
The first fire started at a home off Dodson Drive. The next morning, another fire was seen coming from a home off Ben Hill Road.
WXIA 11 Alive
Everything we know about last week's tornadoes in Georgia
ATLANTA — As several communities south of Atlanta and in other parts of Georgia continue to recover after a series of tornadoes hit the state last Thursday, the full scope of the tornadoes is becoming clearer. The National Weather Service continues to confirm details of the tornadoes, with another...
Neighbors picking up the pieces after the Newton County community was struck by storm, tornadoes
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — If Thursday’s storm was like a dream, Friday’s reality was definitely like a nightmare for people in West Covington. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington drove around the area and found tree after tree down, along with debris, twisted metal, broken branches and much more.
WXIA 11 Alive
Storm damage in Cobb County
Residents are dealing with storm impacts in Cobb County. Here's a look at some of the damage.
Griffin residents clean up, take stock after devastating tornado
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga — As a tornado bore down on her neighborhood outside Griffin, Dedra Taylor did the only thing she knew to do – she prayed. She sat in her living room chair, watching as the storm knocked pictures off her walls. “The trailer started shaking, and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Widespread damage across Spalding County following multiple tornadoes
Community rallies to help Griffin middle schoolers return home. Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100. Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100. 114 years young!. Updated: 2 hours ago. Atlanta News First at 4 - second half...
Overnight curfew lifted in Griffin after severe weather, tornado damages stores and roads
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The City of Griffin sustained significant damage due to Thursday afternoon’s storms and possible tornados. The city issued a curfew for residents that expired Friday morning. The statement reads as follows:. “Local State of Emergency- A curfew is imposed from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00...
WXIA 11 Alive
Fire breaks out at East Point home on Ben Hill Road
It started at a home off Ben Hill Road, according to East Point Fire Department Battalion Chief Lindsey Cassell. He added that no one was hurt during the fire.
WXIA 11 Alive
Storm cleanup in Griffin
The storm cleanup continued Saturday, which was nailed with an EF-3 tornado Thursday. 11Alive's Karys Belger spent the day with families as they try to recover.
WXIA 11 Alive
Warehouse wall destroyed in Austell storm, homes hit by trees
Debris shows the aftermath from the powerful storms that pushed through the area. Cobb officials said 14 families have been displaced.
WTVM
Storm damage leaves truck flipped and tree down on I-185 in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The recent storm damage has left a tree down and a truck flipped on I-185. The incident is on the interstate near the Big Springs Road exit in LaGrange. There is no word right now on if any injuries have been reported at this time. Stay...
WMAZ
National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado struck Griffin
GRIFFIN, Ga. — The National Weather Service office in Peachtree City has confirmed at least 5 tornadoes from Thursday evenings storms thus far, one of which is an EF-3 that struck the northside of Griffin. The other three confirmed so far have been rated EF-2s. EF-2: Troup County. The...
‘I saw the storm coming:’ Griffin neighbors remember watching as tornado causes chaos at Walmart
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Neighbors in Griffin watched as a scary situation unfolded on Thursday when a tornado hit a Walmart. The EF-3 storm tossed around carts and other debris outside the building and lifted portions of the roof off the store. Friday night, the clean-up process was underway in...
Griffin funeral home staff barely escapes tree knocked down by storms
GRIFFIN, Ga. — There were several reports of damage in Griffin Thursday -- parts of Walmart, Dollar General and a Hobby Lobby hit by rain, wind, and a possible tornado. The scene Thursday night was eerie. Sirens were everywhere, first responders were rushing to help. Power was out, save...
Lanes clear after overturned car creates back up in Midtown
ATLANTA — All lanes of I-85 northbound were shut down Monday morning as crews worked to clear an overturned car. Lanes have since reopened right before Buford Highway. At this time, there is no word on injuries. This is a developing story. Check back often for new information. Also...
'Pure and true destruction': Griffin and Spalding County cleaning up after devastating storms
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Friday, many in Griffin and Spalding County got their first look outside after devastating storms ripped through the town. Severe weather pummeled Central Georgia and surrounding areas for hours Thursday. Griffin saw some of the worst of it. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-3 tornado came through the town.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Roofs ripped from homes during powerful storms in Troup County
LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Homeowners in Troup County are left to clean up the mess left behind by Thursday’s powerful storms. Several homes had their roofs nearly ripped off as well as other property damage in the Lexington Park subdivision in LaGrange. Residents tell Atlanta News First that they are just glad to be alive.
fox5atlanta.com
Storm damage | Roof collapses at Hobby Lobby in Griffin
Severe storms ripped through Griffin, Georgia, causing significant damage. Griffin appeared to be the epicenter of damage for North Georgia, where the roof was ripped off a Hobby Lobby.
Possible flurries, snow on the way for some north Georgia counties after severe storms
ATLANTA — A winter weather advisory was issued Friday morning following a day full of severe storms throughout the state. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the advisory has been issued in the mountains from 7 a.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Saturday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
