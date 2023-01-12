ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austell, GA

WXIA 11 Alive

Everything we know about last week's tornadoes in Georgia

ATLANTA — As several communities south of Atlanta and in other parts of Georgia continue to recover after a series of tornadoes hit the state last Thursday, the full scope of the tornadoes is becoming clearer. The National Weather Service continues to confirm details of the tornadoes, with another...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Storm damage in Cobb County

Residents are dealing with storm impacts in Cobb County. Here's a look at some of the damage.
WXIA 11 Alive

Storm cleanup in Griffin

The storm cleanup continued Saturday, which was nailed with an EF-3 tornado Thursday. 11Alive's Karys Belger spent the day with families as they try to recover.
GRIFFIN, GA
WMAZ

National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado struck Griffin

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The National Weather Service office in Peachtree City has confirmed at least 5 tornadoes from Thursday evenings storms thus far, one of which is an EF-3 that struck the northside of Griffin. The other three confirmed so far have been rated EF-2s. EF-2: Troup County. The...
GRIFFIN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Roofs ripped from homes during powerful storms in Troup County

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Homeowners in Troup County are left to clean up the mess left behind by Thursday’s powerful storms. Several homes had their roofs nearly ripped off as well as other property damage in the Lexington Park subdivision in LaGrange. Residents tell Atlanta News First that they are just glad to be alive.
TROUP COUNTY, GA

